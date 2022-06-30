Razer Kishi V2 Review: All You Need To Know - TechnoChops

The new era of portable and mobile gaming is here. Razer Kishi V2 is the next best thing that you need for gaming. This is a handheld device that will let you play games without worrying about the tangling wires. Gamers who like to lay on the bed or sofa during their gaming and don’t really like some wires stopping them from doing so, then this is the right choice for you.

What Is Razer Kishi?

Razer Kishi is a handheld device that can be used as a controller for the phones. If you are a mobile gamer, you can use this gadget to take your gaming to the next level. This peripheral comes with tactile switches inside the buttons. Razer released the Kishi back in 2020 for mobile gamers. Now they have improved their handheld peripheral with the new Razer Kishi V2.

The successor of the Razer Kishi has a fresh design, upgraded buttons and gives you access to the new Razer Nexus app. This app can be useful for your gaming and streaming needs.

The ergonomic grip of the V2 makes it more enjoyable and full of fun. You can do gaming for long hours, and you won’t get tired of it. The tactile buttons, which are upgraded, will give you an amazing feeling whenever you will press them.

Some of the advantages of the Razer Kishi V2 are as follows:

Extendable bridge

Tactile switches and buttons

D-Pad

Reprogrammable buttons

Less latency

Sturdy and robust built

Superior ergonomics

Compatible with Type-C phones

Mobile and cloud gaming via the Razer Nexus app

Recording and screen capturing

Price and Availability:

Razer Kishi V2 was released on June 8 for $99. Potential buyers can purchase it directly from Razer’s official website, or they can place their orders on Amazon. Many retailers such as Best Buy and others will be stocking this gadget for their customers.

Many people who want to buy this peripheral can wait for the discounts that will be placed on this product in the upcoming months.

Design:

If you have seen the original Kishi, then you might not be able to tell the difference between the two. Both peripherals look exactly the same. The successor is almost the same as the predecessor. V2 comes with a spring-loaded clamping mechanism that has back support like a backbone for the phones. The newer version has the support for slim phone cases with the inserts included.

The design of the grips is changed in this version. It is now more ergonomic than before. What’s more interesting about this peripheral is that it has a textured feel on the grips, which makes it even more comfortable for gamers who go for long gaming hours. The peripheral from the outside looks incredible. It looks appealing and attractive because of the monochrome colorway.

Hardware:

Just like the design, Razer Kishi V2 went through a hardware refresh. The all-new tactile button switches on this controller are the main highlight of this new version. These buttons offer solid and clicky feedback whenever you press each of them. The tactile switches are inside the directional pad, face buttons, four secondary buttons, two mappable buttons, and the shoulder buttons. Kishi V2 comes with the Kishi V1’s spring triggers inside it.

The controller has two more Start and Back/Share buttons on it. You can use the shortcuts for taking screenshots and opening the Nexus app by tapping buttons on the controller.

The new bridge mechanism holds the phone and keeps the controller together, giving a sturdy feel when you take the peripheral in your hands. You feel like it won’t let your phone slip away from it, and it will keep it intact. You can use all the flagships on this controller, and the clamps will hold them firmly. It won’t lose the grip of your devices. The new model has better-fit compatibility with every type of phone. Even the phones that come with a huge camera bump will easily fit in this controller.

The new hardware design comes with the USB Type-C connector. It remains at its place from where you have to remove the phone. You have to be careful when you are taking out your phone or putting your phone in the controller.

The controller is made up of premium and top-notch materials to ensure that all the gamers get a better gaming experience during their long periods of gaming. They won’t complain of getting tired or the buttons are being hard for their fingers. They will enjoy every minute of their gaming session on this controller.

Software:

The predecessor of this controller came with a simple mobile controller experience, but Razer Kishi V2 has software that makes it even more convenient for gamers. Nexus, an app introduced by Razer, pairs with your Kishi V2 and offers you a host of benefits.

Nexus doesn’t only offer you a hub for all of your games, but it makes it easier for you to pick the one you want and start playing. You can control the Kishi V2 like that. It also offers button remapping and firmware updates. Users will be getting future updates with the Kishi V2. Also, you can connect it with your social media platform profiles such as YouTube o Facebook from the app.

Users have the option to download Nexus for their Kishi V2, but we will recommend you do so and make sure that you keep it up to date in the future.

If your phone has a beefier chipset paired with a GPU, then you are in for a treat. The controller and your phone’s combination will give you an incredible portable gaming experience. Also, always keep track of your Android’s OS. Make sure that it is up-to-date to get a full flicker-free, anti-lag experience with V2.

Xbox Cloud Gaming:

If you are that person who has an Xbox console at home and an Xbox account, then Razer Kishi V2 is the best thing for you. You can play your Xbox games using the Xbox Cloud Gaming app on your Android smartphone with this Razer Kishi V2. With this, you can experience an amazing portable gaming experience.

With the help of Kishi V2, you can play all the incredible games that are available on the Xbox Game Pass, and you can enjoy them on your smartphone. All you need is a smartphone that is synced with your Xbox account, and then you are good to go.

What’s more interesting about this controller is that you don’t need to remap the buttons because the layout of the buttons on this controller is as the same as Xbox’s controller. You will get that traditional LB/RB, LT/RT, and ABXY on the controller. You won’t have to do all the hassle of key-remapping in most of the Xbox Game Pass titles.

Why should you buy it?

Razer Kishi V2 is an incredible peripheral for people who want to enjoy HD games on the go. You can shove this controller in your backpack and head out. All you need is to put your smartphone in this, connect with your account and internet, and you are good to go. It is an ideal thing for people who want to enjoy portable gaming and don’t want to spend their time sitting on a couch or chair, waiting for their console to boot and everything.

The starting price of this controller is $99, but you can easily steal a deal for this controller. There are many websites like Amazon, Best Buy, and others that are offering this peripheral at a low cost. You can always do your research before getting one for yourself. Also, you can get a bundle of a smartphone and Kishi V2 directly from Razer.com or any other online store.

If you are that person who used to love PSP, PS VITA, and other handheld gaming devices, then this is the right option for you. You love portable gaming, and you can get a full experience of it from this peripheral. All you have to do is to link your phone with this gadget, and you are all set for the portable gaming experience.

Compatible Phones:

Razer Kishi V2 has extended support for smartphones. The list is below:

Android phones:

Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2

Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus / S9 / S9 Plus / S10 / S10 Plus / S20 Series / S21 Series / Note 8 / Note 9 / Note 10 / Note 10+

Google Pixel 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6

Other Android flagship devices

Android users have to make sure that their phone is running the OS that is above Android 9. Any device that has these Android OS versions which are under Android 9 won’t be able to let you enjoy Kishi V2.

iPhone:

iPhone SE (1st, 2nd, and 3rd gen)

iPhone 6S / 6S Plus

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 13 Series

Users of iPhone have to update their firmware to iOS 13 or higher for a seamless and incredible experience on the Razer Kishi V2.

Additional FAQs:

We have some additional FAQs for the Razer Kishi V2. The FAQs are as follows:

Razer Kishi V2 is better than Razer Kishi?

Kishi V2 is the refreshed, upgraded, and improved version of the Razer Kishi. It is new and packs some incredible features that you can’t find in the Razer Kishi. This peripheral is the ultimate choice for your portable gaming.

Which games can I play with this controller?

Almost every game you play on your smartphone is all set to give you an amazing portable experience on this peripheral. Just connect your phone with this, log in with your account and shoot the game that you are looking to play.

Is Xbox Cloud Gaming available on Kishi V2?

Yes. You can play Xbox Game Pass on your smartphone using the Xbox Account and application on your phone. All you need is a game on your Xbox account, or if you are subscribed to the Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service, you can play all the unlimited games on your smartphone using the Kishi V2.

How are the buttons on Kishi V2?

The buttons on the Kishi V2 are tactile. They come with a tactile switch which gives you a comfortable feel whenever you are playing games on it. You can go for hours and hours gaming without getting tired. They are quick and pretty responsive.

How to connect Nexus App with Kishi V2?

Firstly, you need to put your phone in the controller. If you have a phone Type-C, then you are good to go. Most of the flagship phones with premium SoC have Type-C ports nowadays. After that, make sure your phone has the Nexus App installed in your phone because you need it to launch games and do other stuff with the Kishi V2. Once you are done with all of this, you can play games.

Can we remap the buttons on Kishi V2?

You can easily remap the buttons on the Kishi V2. It comes with the remapping feature, which lets you assign the controls to your desired buttons. You have to use the Razer’s Nexus App for all the remapping work. Also, you can also adjust sensitivity using the app.

Is the backbone of the Kishi V2 can be clamped?

Yes, you can easily extend to the size of your phone’s screen. It depends on how bigger your smartphone’s screen size is and what the dimensions are. Razer has made Kishi V2 to easily hold most of the smartphones in the world right now.

How to remove and reattach rubber cushions on the Razer Kishi V2?

Firstly, you need to pull the rubber cushion gently. Make sure while puling the cushion that you are doing it in the outward direction. After this, you can insert the rubber cushions into it. Check it by pressing on it whether it is fully inserted or not.

How to clean the Razer Kishi V2?

If you want to clean your Razer Kishi V2, the first thing you need to do is to unplug all the connections and switch off the controller. Use a microfiber cloth with an alcohol-based cleaning solution. Wipe off the dirt and other stuff that is blocking any connections to your smartphone. You can use compressed air to blow the dust and other stuff in the controller’s out-of-reach areas.

Phones can get charged while using Razer Kishi V2?

Yes, they can. Razer Kishi V2 doesn’t require charging, and it uses the smartphone’s battery to operate. You can use pass-through charging to the connected smartphone. You can find the charging port below on the right side of the controller.

Can I do streaming and take screenshots of game plays?

Razer Kishi V2 comes with two buttons that will make the user take screenshots and stream and share your gameplays. You can share your gaming sessions on different social media platforms. You can stream the games you play on PC and console from this controller.

Final Thoughts:

To conclude this, you are pretty much aware of the Razer’s smartphone controller. You know many things about this peripheral, and now you can easily purchase this for yourself. If you are that person who wants to do portable gaming, then this is the right option for you. You can find deals on the internet that are on discounts, and you can grab a unit of this controller.

You can browse many compatible games on this controller’s very own Nexus App and enjoy gaming every time. Also, make sure that you always sync your other accounts with the Nexus App in your Razer Kishi V2.