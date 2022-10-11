Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 201: Release Date & Spoilers - TechnoChops

JJK’s new chapter 201 is in the pipeline, and it will be coming soon for manga fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 201:

According to reliable sources and leakers of the mangas and anime, they have told that there will be a new chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen that will be coming out soon. Fans have to wait for some days to experience the latest chapter of JJK.

As per the sources, the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen will be coming on 14th October 2022. It will be in stores and on its official website on this date. Fans who are waiting for the new chapter have to save this date so that they can experience the latest chapter as soon as it gets dropped.

Furthermore, people who look for rough scans can look forward to them 2 to 3 days before the official release. We have the timings for our fans who live in different regions:

11:00 PM at Philippine Time

8:30 PM at India Time

3:00 PM at British Time

7:00 AM at Pacific Time

10:00 AM at Japanese Time

What To Expect from Chapter 201?

As per the reports and sources, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Chapter 201 will be full of action. It will show the defeat of Naoya’s curse form was the last chapter of the manga. In the manga’s last chapter in the manga, Maki, Daido, and Mori each made a move. It wasn’t enough to complete Naoya. He now has emerged from a cursed body as a human. The next chapter will show the characters facing many challenges.

Just because of this surprising bond between Maki and Miyo, they both become Jujutsu Kaisen’s favorite couple. Our heroes have taken down Naoya recently, but it was too soon to declare their victory. Naoya has decided that he can unleash his full potential and releases his domain extension at the end of the previous chapter. Fans have to wait for a little longer before the deadline.

Where To Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 201?

Fans who can’t wait for the Jujutsu Kaisen’s Chapter 201 have to wait for a little time. It will be out soon, and you will be able to experience it as soon as it is released on its official website. If you want to read the latest three chapters of this manga, read it from Manga Plus or Viz Media. If you want to have access to a whole inventory of chapters, then you have to subscribe to the service for it.