The Top 90+ High-Paying Affiliate Programs of 2022 For Beginners - TechnoChops

If you have a business-oriented mind, getting yourself involved in affiliate marketing to earn from commissions would be one of your primary goals. Joining affiliate marketing programs allow you to earn commissions by recommending products, so your bank account can increase in value overnight.

If you wish to initiate a blog to earn from affiliate marketing in 2020, continue reading the following guide.

This list is inclusive of affiliate programs that you can partake in, including the subdivisions of web hosting, website building, VPNs, traveling, fashion, lifestyle, fitness, finance and travel.

Moreover, the list further comprises industrial factors, such as sports, video games, cryptocurrencies.

With that said, if you do not have a website to make money with affiliate marketing, you can launch one with WordPress.

To get started with your affiliate site, you can go through my web hosting reviews to get started. You may also initiate the website with Bluehost at the affordable rate of $2.95/month.

If you want to learn more about affiliate marketing, continue reading.

To start off, I want to discuss one of my favourite platforms, Fiverr.

#1 The Complete Affiliate Program: Fiverr

With this guide, my primary objective is to cover various industries and niches in this article. However, there is one affiliate program that hits a home run in every area, which is Fiverr.

When it comes to digital services, Fiverr offers an absolute service.

If you sign up for Fiverr’s affiliate programs, you are empowered with the opportunity to boost the world’s greatest marketplace for online services. On this platform, you can dip your toes in any industry, ranging from writing, logo/graphic designing, programming, WordPress and other business services.

Typically, the promotion of these services can earn a great reward. Affiliates generate around $150 CPA for every first-time buyer or up to $1,000 per sale with their $10 CPA/10% rev share hybrid model (service costs can reach around $10,000).

All in all, Fiverr presents more than two-hundred and fifty categories, in addition to the three million digital services that you can promote. Considering its benefits, it is my primary choice as the top affiliate program.

Instate your career as a Fiverr affiliate.

Let’s start with the complete list.

Disclaimer: This guide may include affiliate links that offer a small commission, without charging you with anything. With that said, I have checked out each and every link added in the article and made sure that they are the ideal choice for generating affiliate revenue. You can go through the privacy policy to learn about the full affiliate disclosure.

What Are the Most Effective Affiliate Programs?

Currently, Web hosting is the most relied on affiliate marketing category in the world. When a website is created, it requires a host. Considering this, web hosting services are in high demand. Most affiliates who engage in marketing, the inauguration of online businesses, as well as blogging, typically join the web hosting affiliate programs first.

The secret to advocating a web hosting platform is that you are required to have some experience with the tool. It is essential to avoid choosing a program solely on the basis of its commission rates. The platform you choose must be inclusive of top-grade features, it must be insightful, and it should offer the best quality of service to your audience.

Essentially, web hosting companies offer some of the leading affiliate programs. As a result, they have landed on the top of the list.

If you are looking for the top five well-paying affiliate programs, take the list I have created into consideration.

1. Bluehost

This affiliate program has earned a positive reputation in the web hosting industry. With its affordable price packages (starting from $2.95/month) and it’s one-time payouts ( beginning at the economical rate of at $65+), the cost is low, whereas the commissions are high.

As a result, Bluehost is one of the simplest approaches for affiliate bloggers to generate additional income online. Once you sign up for the program, you can receive the credit for making referrals. The referral credit can be earned for up to forty-five days after the first click. Typically, the payments are made between the sixteenth and towards the end of each month. With that said, you must have the aggregate amount of $100 in your account to get your payment released.

With the promotion of Bluehost, you can benefit from the high conversion rates. Additionally, you would also be provided access to text links and banners. Bluehost’s affiliate managers extend responsive customer service. Taking this into account, they are my top pick.

If you want to learn more about the Bluehost Affiliate Program, you can read my complete review.

You can also click my link below to benefit from a reduced rate of 63% off your Bluehost plan if you wish to launch your affiliate website.

2. Hostinger

Another well-reputed platform for web hosting is Hostinger. Hostinger provides affiliates with around $150 per sale on a multi-level pricing structure.

Hostinger’s affiliate partner program extends a base payout of approximately $60. It offers the chance to earn around $150. Additionally, as their small business and WordPress plans come with a ninety per cent discount while beginning at the extremely affordable rate of $0.99 per month, Hostinger supports remarkable conversion rates.

Parallel to other web hosts, this platform extends banners and other promotional instruments to assist new affiliates to begin their journey. Lastly, there are no payment caps, and you can forward an unlimited number of referrals.

If you wish to launch your affiliate website, click my link to benefit from a ninety per cent discount on your Hostinger plan.

3. Cloudways

Cloudways is another web hosting affiliate program that has earned popularity in recent times. It is famous for its high payouts, three different models of payments for their affiliates, as well as their lengthy recurring commissions.



If you wish to get a one-time payout, you can either earn around $125 per sale, depending on your performance tier. You can also benefit from their hybrid model and reward yourself from the thirty dollars per sale model, and take advantage of a seven per cent monthly lifetime commission for the life of the customer.

Additionally, Cloudways offers its own real-time tracking for its affiliates. It features a performance dashboard that provides information about the number of clicks, conversions, as well as other in-depth knowledge.

Another great thing about Cloudways is that they have some of the best account managers, as well as aiding resources. These include the onboarding emails, thorough guides, monthly newsletters, benchmark articles, as well as blogs.

You can use the following link to get started with Cloudways.

4. HostGator

Another popular platform is HostGator. With HostGator, you can generate an income of around $100 per sign up, and also benefit from a hefty commission. The commission plans, offered by HostGator, are quite flexible.

You can also earn from your co-branded landing pages and other such offers.

For instance, I have created a HostGator landing page, where my audience can benefit from a sixty per cent discount off the HostGator plans.

Additionally, HostGator includes multi-layered commission plans, which means that the more number of affiliates that you refer, the more commissions you can earn. Depending on your preference, you can either select a performance-based model or a hybrid commission model that also provides recurring payments.

With the HostGator program, you can benefit from an affiliate account manager dedicated to you. Additionally, you would also be granted access to various tools, such as banners, text links, blog content, email templates and more. HostGator is an excellent tool when you are starting an affiliate website.

If you are choosing to start an affiliate website with HostGator, click my link to benefit from a sixty percent discount.

5. GreenGeeks

GreenGeeks is mostly popular for being a user-friendly platform. Apparent by the name, this service is also environmentally-friendly. With GreenGeeks, your website’s carbon footprint can be reduced. This platform aims to replace three times the amount of energy consumed from the grid by transforming it into renewable energy credits.

With GreenGeeks affiliate program, you can enjoy an income of around $125 per sale, depending on the factors of performance and traffic levels. In fact, GreenGeeks has known to pay its affiliates over $3.5 million over time. It also extends dependable account managers, along with usable tools to enable your success. Additionally, there is no minimum sales benchmark required to release your payments.

Click on my link to get started with GreenGeeks today!

6. WP Engine

WP engine is among some of the top web hosting affiliate programs. Starting from $200, this is one of the best paying affiliate programs. If you’re a blogger who likes to write about WordPress plugins and themes, consider the WP engine as your go-to program.

Another great feature of this program is the incentives you get; for every five sales, you get an extra $100. Similarly, you get $250 for every ten purchases. Also, the two-tier program allows you to earn $50 for referring any sub-affiliates to the platform.

The best part about the WP engine is the 180-day cookie duration it offers. This allows credit for sales for around 6 months when visitors click on your affiliate link.

Naturally, every option comes with its pros and cons and the only catch with WP engines is their high costs. Their product is relatively expensive as compared to other web hosting options, so you can expect a slower conversion rate.

7. Liquid Web

The liquid web has its own dedicated affiliate program. The program pays all the affiliates 150% of sales and this amount can range from $150 to 7,000 on each sale. With Liquid Web, you’ll see most of the conversions coming from the managed WordPress hosting, but if you’re looking to earn a good amount of money, look for generating sales through their own hosting.

Liquid Web has superb account managers and they also provide a two-tier setup, which enables you to receive a small credit for every sale generated by several other affiliates through the two-tier link.

8. Sendinblue

Are you looking for ways to enhance your marketing and sales? Sendinblue is a great platform that comes with its own CRM, landing page builder, and dedicated email marketing software.

The affiliate program of Sendinblue pays its affiliates for generating leads and then for converting them to sales, too. For instance, you’d receive the set amount if you refer a free user to Sendinblue, and once the customer pays, you’ll get an additional amount. The payments through this program are very efficient and reliable. They mostly use PayPal or bank transfer services.

Furthermore, the web hosting company features a long 90-day cookie duration along with a Tapfiliate feature that provides real-time tracking. You can expect higher conversion rates since Sendinblue is one of the leading hosting providers in the market.

VPN Affiliate Programs

The trend for private internet connections has been on the rise lately. According to some sources, 25% of global internet users since the end of 2013 have been using VPN on a monthly basis, and this market of VPN users is growing even further. Since this technology has gained significant popularity, several affiliate programs and sites are now recommending the use of VPN to their readers. VPN technology helps in a lot of areas. You can use it to safeguard your internet while using public Wi-Fi while streaming Netflix when you’re out, and you can also get on with your keywords research by changing the location.

In recent times, this is one of the most popular affiliate categories. These companies usually charge recurring when people utilize their online services. Affiliates receive recurring payments when someone uses the service, and in some cases, they get a lump-sum payout once after users sign up.

There are a plethora of amazing programs you can join. Continue reading to learn about some of the best VPN affiliate programs:

1. Surfshark VPN

Online privacy can be made really easy if you choose Surfshark VPN as your VPN provider. This affiliate program makes it fairly easy to access all the blocked and unauthorized content, which also includes blocked streaming sites and services, all over the world.

If you’re an affiliate looking to earn, promote Surfshark, and enjoy a 40% share for every subscription that is sold. Moreover, the conversion rate for Surfshark in several markets is really high, because this product has amazingly competitive pricing and offers a profusion of features.

2. IPVanish

Considered as one of the leading VPN services worldwide, IPVanish offers incredible payouts.

You can expect a 100% return with their 1-month package and follow up with 35% recurring. For their 3 months package, the rate is 40%, and recurring stays at 35%. If you’re signing up for a package that goes beyond a year, you can expect 40% in payouts and 30% recurring fees.

3. ExpressVPN

For users looking to easily protect their privacy online, ExpressVPN is the best answer to their calls. ExpressVPN was founded in the year 2009, and they are popular for offering high one-time payouts, but this depends on the plan any user signs up for. For instance, they have 1 month, 6 months, and 12 months plans that are for $13, $22, and $36, respectively.

4. NordVPN

NordVPN is another great VPN provider and the commissions attached to this program depend on the subscription plans ordered by the customer. For their one month plan, there’s a 100% commission, whereas, for any plan above 6 months, the rate is 40%. Moreover, NordVPN guarantees higher conversion rates because of its popularity in the market, and they also have account managers to assist you with the sales.

5. StrongVPN

This is one of the most popular and oldest VPN affiliate programs available in the market. StrongVPN has remained relevant since 2006, and they pay every month for affiliates. You can also expect a 200% payout with StrongVPN for every sale generated.

6. PureVPN

This is by far one of the most interactive VPN programs. PureVPN features amazing programs where you’ll come across contests, a reward system, and you can also change the settings according to your ways. For instance, most people customize notifications to be notified every time they make a sale. As for their commissions, PureVPN offers 100% for the first month and 40% for anything above 6months.

Website Affiliate Programs

Web hosting may be one of the best affiliate categories, but you can also rely on website builders. Wix and Squarespace are some of the best website builders and are heavily used, whereas, for e-commerce platforms, people usually prefer Shopify and BigCommerce. These Website builders are among the top digital products for affiliate marketing.

Business owners require website builders as the first step to get their business cycle moving, just like bloggers would choose web hosts to create websites.

With website affiliate programs, you can expect higher than 100% of the monthly sale price. This is because paying customers here stay for more than 2 years and their lifetime value is higher.

Continue reading to learn about some of the best website and e-commerce affiliate programs.

1. Wix

Wix is one of the most-used website builders in the world. This high quality and the easy-to-use builder has more than 100 million users. For affiliates, the builder provides $100 on every sale since the start. Moreover, you can see amazing landing pages that can be used in various languages with Wix.

If you’re looking to monetize affiliate links, Wix might be your best choice because it’s cheap and offers a lot of convenience in making websites, especially for beginners.

2. BigCommerce

With e-commerce gradually taking over the world, there’s a sudden hike in the demand for platforms that are purposely made for e-commerce websites. One of these platforms is BigCommerce. It has around 60,000 merchants, and this SaaS e-commerce platform is widely chosen by a lot of brands because of the amazing features it comes with and its advanced functionality.

The BigCommerce affiliate program offers an astounding 200% bounty payment on the price for the plan, allowing you to earn different amounts ranging from $60 to $1500 depending on the paying customer. BigCommerce offers a lengthy 90-day cookie. Moreover, with this builder, you also get banners, text links, and an affiliate newsletter that comes every week along with great templates for content and free advice for SEO.

3. Shopify

Shopify always tops the list of popular e-commerce website builders. This builder boasts around 400,000 merchants and also offers a solid 200% commission at paid stores. You can also expect great conversion rates because Shopify is one of the leading website builders available in the market. Lastly, their website comes with great FAQs for affiliates and features promotion ideas as well.

4. ClickMeter

When looking for digital products that pay higher commissions, ClickMeter should definitely be on your list. This is a website link tracking service that offers a staggering 90% commission on each sale when you promote their tool. “Shareasale” is one of their popular programs and they also offer a professional, dedicated affiliate team. You can easily earn more than $800 per sale. Their high commission percentage and incredibly helpful affiliate team are what sets them apart.

5. AliDropship

The concept of dropshipping has really picked up over the last few years as e-commerce store owners looking to cut down on their inventory costs and reduce the lead time. If you’re looking for an e-commerce platform that supports dropshipping, AliDropship is the best pick as it comes with two solutions: a fully online store option and brilliant add-ons, plugins, and themes.

The affiliate program of AliDropship allows partners trial access to the plugin. Moreover, affiliate partners can also enjoy a 30-day cookie window, banners, templates for content, and over 50% commission. You can get more than $850 on every single sale if your commission hits the 50% mark. Also, their payment process is also very efficient and they mostly use PayPal.

6. Weebly

For those looking for something simple and minimalistic, Weebly is the best option. This decent website builder has more than 40 million users. With Weebly, you shouldn’t expect advanced features, but the drag and drop option on their interface allows you to create a website quickly and easily. They offer a 30% commission on recurring and you can enjoy this for as long as the customer remains active. Another amazing feature of this builder is the extensive 120-day cookie window they offer.

7. ReferralCandy

Considered as one of the top referral program software for online stores, ReferralCandy has a platform that allows e-commerce merchants to make and customize deals for their customers. For instance, “12% off for your friends, 8% off for you”. You can get $20 cash every time you refer e-commerce stores to ReferralCandy.

8. Sellfy

Sellfy is an e-commerce tool that is filled with amazing features. This tool is best suited for bloggers and content makers who sell niche products through their online stores. These niche products can range from digital products and services to subscriptions and even tangible goods. You can expect a 25% recurring commission per year with their affiliate program. Sellfy provides affiliate managers and they have a helpful team that will assist you with content and making collaborations.

9. 3dcart

It wasn’t long ago when finding suitable e-commerce seemed like a daunting task, but with the exploding growth of the e-commerce industry, there are multiple excellent e-commerce platforms available in the market now. 3dcart is one of the best and fastest-growing e-commerce platforms that has its own dedicated program and offers a generous 300% commission for paid conversions. With its renowned name in the market, 3dcart ensures good conversion rates and also has helpful affiliate managers always ready to assist.

10. Site123

With people becoming more mobile these days, the need for mobile-compatible websites has risen significantly. This is where Site123 comes on top because this website builder offers amazing mobile-friendly features and a variety of templates along with a simple yet interactive interface. Their affiliate program offers up to $182 on payouts, and you’re only allowed to withdraw the whole of your funds once you’ve taken the $300 in commissions.

Top Recurring Affiliate Programs

Most affiliate programs only offer one-time cost-per-action payouts after generating a sale. This is why it’s important that you look for other programs, too, that offer recurring payouts every month or on yearly basis. Simply put, a recurring program is when an affiliate earns a commission for selling any product of the site on a recurring basis.

These are some of the best recurring programs you can benefit from:

1. Pabbly

Known as one of the best subscription management software that automates the whole subscription billing process. Pabbly allows you to simplify the complicated recurring billing process. Their affiliate program allows you to earn a 30% recurring commission on every sale you generate, forever! The Pabbly affiliate program uses a 30-day cookie period and allows you to pay within 40 days.

2. Buzzsprout

Buzzsprout enables podcast creators to publish their content online with utmost convenience. This program offers safe hosting and goes on to provide full iTunes support, display statistics have WordPress plugins and everything else you need to promote your podcast.

This podcast host offers a 20% payout on a recurring basis, but that’s not it. Buzzsprout also gives the new users a $20 Amazon gift card to promote the conversion rates.

3. Thinkific

Another great online course platform is Thinkific. You can enjoy 20% recurring with their affiliate program.

4. IPVanish

IPVanish offers a secure environment for people who want to secure their internet activity. After establishing this VPN connection, all of your online traffic that includes video streaming, messaging, file sharing, and web browsing goes through the encrypted tunnel and your identifying IP address is hidden.

IPVanish is also one of the best options for recurring payments, and they also have a great affiliate manager.

5. Moosend

Email marketing holds immense importance in the overall marketing strategy of any business. If you’re looking for an Email marketing service provider, Moosend is your number one tool. This program is equipped with world-class options to help boost your marketing game. This popular email marketing tool and its affiliate program will give you a 30% commission regularly. Furthermore, they provide a wonderful 120-day cookie duration and have an amazingly helpful affiliate manager.

6. amoCRM

This is the world’s first messenger-based sales CRM. amoCRM comes with multi-channel communication that allows you to converse through messengers, calls, and emails from one application. This amazing CRM allows you to have personalized one-on-one conversations with all your customers.

Their affiliate program provides a 35% recurring commission upfront, and this continues for the rest of your life. Also, this percentage can go up to 50% if you become a partner after reaching the $10k mark.

7. Leadpages

Leadpages has been paramount in helping small businesses connect with their customers, generate leads, and convert them into sales. It allows you to conveniently build websites, landing pages, alert bars, and much more. Using its superb drag and drop builder you can do all the customization and make a professional landing page that will surely increase the conversions. Their affiliate program offers a repeating of 30%.

8. Teachable

This is another famous online course platform that enables bloggers, writers, and website owners to create their classes if they want to sell them to students. Teachable’s affiliate program provides a 30% commission on recurring.

9. GetResponse

You’ll come across a plethora of email marketing services these days, and GetResponse is among the top ones. This program offers a 33% recurring commission.

10. SEMRush

SEO has profound importance in the world of digital marketing. For any business that seeks to be reachable for their audience, SEO is the most effective and organic method they can use to achieve their goals. Recently, there have been several SEO tools that have made the work easier than before, and SEMrush is one of them. This SEO tool helps with all the keyword research, tracks the keyword performance, strategy implemented by your competition, finds opportunities for backlinks, and also runs an SEO audit for your blog. Their popular program BeRush offers all the affiliate partners a 40% recurring commission.

11. Aweber

Aweber is another email marketing service provider that boasts more than 100,000 small business clients across the globe. Regardless of the industry, you operate in or the scale of your business, Aweber aids customers to remain in touch with the subscribers while upholding email marketing practices. The Affiliate Program offers a 30% commission on the recurring.

12. ConvertKit

Another amazing email marketing tool is ConvertKit. This is mostly used by bloggers and it features a visual automation builder that helps create triggers that depend on actions on the website and on emails as well. ConvertKit offers 30% recurring on monthly basis.

13. PromoRepublic

PromoRepublic is a social media marketing tool that provides solutions for content distribution workflows. This tool is most efficient for small scale businesses, agencies, and brands that operate in multiple locations. PromoRepublic provides a 30% commission on recurring per sale. Also, you can earn an income per active affiliate ranging from $40 a month to as high as $1500. The affiliate program provides bonuses for those who perform at the top level and also offers shareable coupon codes to assist in converting leads.

14. Elegant Themes

Enriched with powerful plugins, an active user community, and with its highly popular Divi Theme, the Elegant Themes is known to be one of the leaders in WordPress ecosystems. If you’re up for plugin shopping or searching for nice themes, Elegant Themes should be your go-to tool. Their theme library has more than 85 decent themes and there are more than 550,000 people using it. If you have a penchant for blogging, and you want your readers to get some nice themes, immediately divert all the traffic to Elegant themes to get 50% commission repeatedly.

15. NinjaOutreach

This blogger outreach software is purposed for digital marketers and small scale businesses who are looking to strengthen their online presence. It’s a complete CRM filled with amazing features and allows for prospecting, analytics, report making, and relationship management.

This influencer marketing tool has all that you need and will greatly assist you in out-reaching, searching for influencers’ contact details, creating email lists, and enhance your content promotion efforts. You can expect a 20% recurring commission with their affiliate program.

16. SpyFu

Looking for SEO tools that provide amazing insights into your competition? SpyFu is exactly what you need. Use this brilliant tool to download all the data related to the competitor’s most used organic and paid keywords. SpyFu offers a 40% recurring commission.

17. ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels is an amazing tool that helps businesses automate their sale process from the scratch till the very end. This sales funnel builder is designed to assist entrepreneurs in selling and promoting their products online.

This popular landing page builder offers a 40% payout on every sale you generate. The unique dashboard will attract the links and this program allows you to promote several different ads.

Defining Recurrent Payments

Simply stated, payment is labeled as recurring when it occurs repeatedly. Usually, this happens when your commissioned user remains a paying customer. When you find a program that works by paying their users on a recurring basis, you’ll get commission monthly, in most cases, due to the customer retention rate. Software as a service (SaaS) advertisers are usually recurring programs and their platforms need monthly subscriptions. The customer’s lifetime value (LTV) is comparatively higher with monthly subscriptions because they continue to pay each month until they discontinue their subscriptions.

One-time payouts and recurring models- both have their pros and cons, and affiliates choose according to what suits their needs. Here we have discussed the ups and downs of both models.

Pros And Cons Of The One-time Payout Model

Pros: The only but the most solid and considerable advantage for one-time payouts is that that you receive good payment upfront. This pay can be as high as 1000% of the monthly subscription.

Cons: You’ll earn less over the customer lifetime. Moreover, you’ll fall short in the affiliate revenue stream.

Pros And Cons Of The Recurring Commission Model

Pro: it’s easier to predict the amount of total money you’ll make as you’re generating consistent revenue every month. Furthermore, there’s a high chance of making more money over the lifetime of the customer, provided that they don’t discontinue their subscriptions and the retention rates are high.

Con: the amount you get up-front is relatively lower as compared to what you get in a one-time payout. Also, if the customer decides to churn quickly, this will destroy the chances of your earnings.

Affiliate Programs In The Travel Business

Travelling has always been a very busy business, and since the world transitioned into a globalized model, traveling became a norm. There are several hotels, travel platforms like Expedia, airlines, and agencies offering amazing vacation packages and travel packages, and since all of this is happening more online, why not cash the opportunity?

If you have a penchant for travel blogging and have a significant amount of regular readers, you can earn a lot of money. Start by recommending hotels, airlines, travel packages, the equipment required for traveling to different places, all from travel affiliate companies, and earn a referral fee from every sale generated.

Fortunately, you’ll also get a lot of customization options, too. You can include all the relevant things like hotel bookings, the option of choosing destinations, displaying properties of interest on your website. For instance, you can begin with a niche affiliate website about family vacations in Greece. You can go on writing content about the best places there, top things to do when in Greece, instructions about different regions, and even promote some hotels.

It is an extremely fun experience to have travel view sites that have links to particular vacations and hotels for your readers. These websites can also provide a rich profusion of options that can be personalized. Commissions can be earned when someone makes a booking, or when the customer checks out of the hotel.

Continue reading to learn about some of the best travel affiliate programs.

1. TripAdvisor

When looking for travel sites, you’d prefer one that includes local reviews of all the good things to do there, and TripAdvisor is the best travel site for this purpose. The website also allows you to book vacation packages, hotels, reserve a table for a specific restaurant, and do more. They have a cookie duration of 14 days and offer a generous 50%. There are very few travel sites that offer a commission as good as TripAdvisor does.

2. TavelpayoutsI

If you’re looking to monetize your travel website, Travelpayout can be the perfect travel program to do this. You’ll come across abundant services here and they also integrate several travel platforms like rentalcars.com, Booking.com, Airbnb, and others. Most importantly, their program offers an incredible 80% commission. However, the averages for flights and hotel bookings are 1.6% and 6%, respectively. The cookie duration they offer is 30 days.

3. Expedia

If you’re a travel fanatic, you must have heard about Expedia. This is one of the leading global travel brands and also a parent company of many others we’ll be mentioning on the list. Expedia gives its affiliates the opportunity to promote more than 260,000 properties that are easy to book, with over 150 websites in 70 countries.

4. Marriot

Marriott is another popular hotel brand that offers a plethora of hotels you can promote through their program. Marriott offers 3% for vacation pages and around 6% for hotels. The cookie duration they provide is of 7 days.

5. Travelocity

You’re always looking for a program that offers affordable prices, and if you haven’t stopped searching yet, we suggest you log on to Travelocity. This platform is widely acknowledged for its price match guarantee and reasonable prices. Their program offers a 4% commission, and the cookie duration they offer is a long 45 days.

6. Priceline

Enjoy amazingly cheap and reasonable deals on hotels, accommodation packages, and flights with Priceline. You can earn a 3 to 5% commission with them and they offer a 30-day cookie duration.

7. Hotels.com

If you’re looking for ways to earn good money with hotels, Hotels.com should be one of your top options on the list because they offer localized services in more than 30 languages and have 85 websites. Also, Hotels.com has more than 15 million members in their reward program. The commission rate they have set is 4% and the cookie duration is 7 days.

8. Hilton

Known for its prestigious and luxurious hotels, Holton is a brilliant hotel brand that provides one of the best hotel stays coupled with a good range of hotel properties. The commission rate you enjoy with them is 4% with a 7-day cookie duration.

9. Hotwire

Their last-minute hotel deals are unparalleled. They also provide access to cheap flights and hotels. Most importantly, the last-minute hotel saving they consider, which also includes the day of arrival, are way better than what Priceline offers. The commission you can earn through Hotwire is 2% along with a 7 day cookie period.

10. Booking.com

Get amazing offers for rental cars, airport taxis, flights, and hotels with Booking.com. With this site, you get access to more than 2 million properties once you join them, and they offer a 4% commission for affiliates. However, the only catch with Booking.com is that the expiry comes right after you shut their browser.

Fitness Affiliate Programs

Incorporating exercise into your daily routine is extremely important to ensure you live a healthy life. Luckily, you can now earn a considerable amount of money if you make this your bread and butter!

Regardless of your profession; you can be a cardio coach, bodybuilder, personal trainer, or a model, fitness firms pay good amounts when you recommend physical fitness to people.

Get attached with a physical fitness company and recommend their products that have a high average order value to earn a high commission on each sale.

Fitness is also one of the highest paying affiliate programs. You can expect great earnings per click on high average order value products like treadmills and other gym products like dumbbells and benches.

Here we have shed light on some of the best fitness programs.

Life Fitness: enjoy a long 30-day cookie duration with this fitness program and earn an 8% commission on every sale. BodyBuilding.com: if you’ve ever been associated with bodybuilding or gym life, you must have logged on to Bodybuilding.com. Considered as one of the most popular bodybuilding sites in the world, they offer a 15% commission on bringing new customers and a recurring 5% for returning customers. The cookie duration is 9 days. Ace Fitness: This allows you to earn 8% in commission from each sale. ProForm: Offers commission of 8 to 11% on sales Bowflex: the average order value is $2000 and you can earn a 7% commission on every sale generated after your recommendation TRX Training: This site offers a generous 30-day long cookie duration, and provides 8% on each sale.

Fashion Affiliate Programs

If you’re into blogging and you’ve gained a significant amount of followers to safely call yourself an influencer, this is the field you should definitely be working in. Fashion affiliate programs are the best pick for influencers as they can easily recommend the top trends in the fashion world on several social media sites like Pinterest, YouTube, or Instagram to make money.

Keep in mind, while recommending fashion products, it’s better to emphasize sub-niche in order to narrow down your audience.

After getting through the step of figuring out your sub-nice, start searching for clothes and accessories that suit your brand. You can also take help from renowned fashion platforms like ShopStyle Collective and RewardStyle to see all the fashionable clothes and accessories you can promote.

All in all, the fashion affiliate firm you select should be in line with your style and most importantly, you should like their brand.

Continue reading to learn about some of the best fashion affiliate programs.

JNCO Jeans: they offer a good 30-day cookie duration along with a 20% commission on each sale. H&M: This ever-popular fashion brand gives a 7.4% commission on sales and offers a 30-day cookie time Lane Bryant: The commission is 5% and the cookie duration is 15 days. Eddie Bauer: This American brand offers 5% on each sale, and their cookie duration is 7 days MVMT Watches: Earn a good 10% commission on sales and they offer a 15-day cookie duration ModCloth: Enjoy a long 45-day cookie duration and earn a 7% commission on each sale Newchic: This program offers a generous 60 day cookie period along with a good 18% commission on every sale Warby Parker: 45-day cookie duration with a 20% commission Stitch Fix: Get 4% commission on sales and the cookie duration of this program is 7 days. Nordstrom: The commission offered ranges from 2% to 20% depending on the sale of different products. The cookie duration is 7 days. True Religion: the program offers a 7% commission and the cookie duration lasts for 7 days.

Makeup And Beauty Affiliate Programs

A lot of people have started their makeup blogs in the past few years, with certain brands racking up millions and billions of followers on social media sites. These top beauty affiliates boast immense followings on their blogs, on YouTube channels, Pinterest, Instagram, and on other channels as well. They have followers who are always ever-available and ready to check the latest product reviews and cosmetic tips. Mostly, makeup bloggers and influencers post tutorials consisting of videos and images that show how to rightly use the products they are endorsing.

Since this category is really coming into the limelight recently, you have a plethora of options to choose from the beauty affiliate companies you can work with. However, it’s also important that you carefully select the brands you want to promote because each brand offers a different commission.

Lastly, make sure you select a brand to promote that offers a nice commission rate and also suits your taste and preferences. These are some of the best beauty affiliate programs:

Avon: the average commission rate is 3%, but can go up to 10% Beautytap: The cookie length is 7 days, while the commission you can earn with them is 7.5%. Also, they give bonuses on extra-ordinary performances Madison Reed: The cookie duration is a good 30 days period and they offer a fixed $20 commission on the sale of every product Sephora: This famous French brand offers commissions ranging from 5-10%, but they have a short cookie duration that only lasts for 24 hours. Ulta Beauty: Earn 2-5% commission on their products. They provide 30 days cookie length. L’Occitane en Provence: The have a long 45 days cookie length, while the commission they offer is 2.5% BH Cosmetics: Enjoy a good long 60 days cookie period with an 8% commission on the sale of each product

Twitch And Gaming Affiliate Programs

Twitch Affiliate program allows gamers to earn handsome amounts as they allow affiliates to monetize audience subscription and earn commissions on the sales of video games.

Start by following 50 Twitch followers and around 500 broadcast minutes within the last 30 days, have 7 different broadcast days, and at least 3 concurrent viewers.

You can then search for video game affiliate companies that suit your gaming preferences.

Read on to learn about some amazingly high paying gaming and Twitch affiliate programs.

G2deal: 30-day cookie duration with 10-20% commission on software, while 3% on other products Gamefly: They offer a fixed $15 commission on every trial sign-up, they have a 5% rate for the sale of new games and 10% on old games. The cookie time is 30 days Astro Gaming: This firm offers a 5% commission and have a brilliant 180 days cookie duration Fanatical: They provide a long 90 day cookie period with a 5% commission Twitch: They offer 5% on the sale of games and offer a generous 50% on subscriptions

Crypto & Bitcoin Affiliate Programs

Bitcoin programs are usually similar to referral programs where you can earn commissions for over a year when users register. More importantly, the popular Blockchain technology also provides amazing earning opportunities. Check out some of these high-paying cryptocurrency affiliate marketing programs:

Ledger Wallet: Get a 10% commission on the net sale amount. The payout is usually in BTC LocalBitcoins.com: They offer a 20% commission when the users trade.The earning period is 1 year long, starting from the date of registration of the user Trezor Wallet: Get a 20% commission on each sale Coinbase: Whenever the user purchases $100 of BTC, you get $10 of BTC. The earning period is only once per customer.

Sports Affiliate Programs

The sports industry has amazing prospects and this industry had already surpassed the $70 billion mark in terms of market value, in the year 2019. This total revenue encapsulates merchandising, sponsorships, fantasy leagues, and media rights.

Try the sports affiliate programs to be a part of this shining industry.

You can join affiliate programs of sporting products, fan gears, or other sports to recommend products of several sports companies.

Put in your time and effort and you’ll gradually be very successful once you make your brand on a particular sports sub-nice. Make sure you have a thorough knowledge of the products you recommend.

These are some top-paying sports affiliate programs

FanDuel: This Company offers $25 to $35 on every signup, while a 35% upfront on referrals for the first 2 years. Fanatics: This Company operates in many categories. Their sports affiliate program offers around 10% commission and their cookie duration is of 7 days. Sports Memorabilia: Enjoy an amazing 365-day cookie duration, coupled with 9% on each sale. Dick’s Sporting Goods: Get a 5% commission on average with 10 days cookie period Draft Kings: They have a referral program that gives 40% on referral’s net gaming revenue for the first 30 days, and after a month the rate goes to 25%. TaylorMade Golf: earn 5% on sales and the company offers a 30-day duration for cookies Under Armour: If you’re into sports gear, there’s absolutely no chance you’ve never heard or interacted with the brand. The commission on every sale is 5%, while the cookie duration is 30 days.

Affiliate Marketing Programs For Pinterest

Pinterest has allowed affiliates to put their affiliate links directly in their Pinterest pins rather than going through their blogs. This had opened doors for earning good amounts of money without having huge traffics on the website.

The perfect approach is to join any affiliate network that has products matching what people use on Pinterest. The most popular categories you’ll find on Pinterest are DIY, home décor. Fashion for women, Health and fitness, and food.

These are some prominent networks you can join for Pinterest:

1. Shareasale

This famous affiliate network has more than 3900 merchants in categories like fashion, gardening, food and drink, health, software, and others.

To give you an example, you can earn a 20% commission on every sale if you’re working with a home décor firm like Minted.

2. SendOwl

If you have an interest in writing, creating content, or selling online courses and e-books, you can use SendOwl on Pinterest. SendOwl also integrates several top membership sites so you can also sell memberships.

3. ShopStyle Collective

You can get a huge variety of clothing accessories to promote on this fashion site. They provide an amazingly interactive and easy-to-use interface, along with reporting tools and easy ways to build an audience.

4. Amazon Associates

You can now sell any product on Amazon with the help of your Pinterest pins. You can conveniently earn around 10% on more than a million products. Moreover, they also assist in putting up links while promoting products on your website. Get a huge range of products on their site.

Furthermore, as soon as you link any product with the Amazon Affiliate link, you win a chance to get credit for products the user buys in that session. In addition to that, you can also get credit for up to 90 days if the user puts a product in their cart and it stays there.

Affiliate Programs- What Exactly Are They?

In their true essence, affiliate programs are methods through which sales are generated via referral traffic, in return for a commission paid by the online merchant. Affiliate websites are inclusive of affiliate links that direct the user to the merchant’s business website. Each transaction is tracked at every stage. Additionally, the agreement between an affiliate and a merchant is devised, which features the commission structure, along with other information regarding the payout.

The process is carried out by three different parties:





The individual selling the profit, i.e. the merchant.

The individual who reviews the website to link the product with the merchant’s webpage, i.e. the affiliate.

The individual who visits the affiliated site by clicking on the link to make a purchase, i.e. the consumer.

How Can You Join An Affiliate Program?

Fundamentally, there are two main types of an affiliate program. These include self-hosted programs and those included in the affiliate network.

The self-hosted programs are run on the business’s website by using affiliate software tools. You can instate the self-hosted affiliate program by carrying out the search using “ Brand + Affiliate Program”, finding the program page and filling out the form online.

Conversely, there are programs that are integrated within the affiliate network. The affiliate network refers to the number of merchants that extend the links on a secure platform. With these networks, you can join novel programs in different verticals, examine the reporting, assess the commissions and integrate the affiliate link to your website.

Regardless of the approach you choose, there are two options for approval -automatic and manual. While some programs accept any method, others have a standard threshold that you need to meet. That said, some programs mandate the need for an affiliate manager to review the application manually.

Regulations for Joining Affiliate Programs

In order to join an affiliate program, the primary requirements would be a website, along with the means to collect the payment. That said, you do have the option to join the program without a website, considering that you add links to various social media platforms. However, this approach is ideal for high-end social media influencers.

I would recommend you to work with a proficient designed website that holds an SSL certificate installed for HTTPS. Additionally, you should create a business-specific email address, which can be connected to your domain. A PayPal account should also be set up.

Factors to Consider in a High Paying Affiliate Program

The primary element that requires consideration are the commissioner ates, as well as the average order value (AOV). Keep the following formula in mind.

Higher Affiliate Revenue = High rates x High AOV.

Additionally, you should also consider the cookie duration, as well as potential earnings per click (EPC).

Four of the following elements should be considered while choosing a high paying affiliate program.

1. Commission Rate

The commission rate is the percentage of sale that is provided by the advertiser to an affiliate in exchange for the referral of a new customer. The commission rate can range up fifty percent or more.

2. Average Order Value (AOV)

The AOV refers to the average amount a customer spends, once the order is completed. The AOV is determined by dividing the total revenue by the total number of orders.

3. Earnings per Click (EPC)

EPC is the amount of money generated by the affiliate for each click made on the advertiser’s website. However, in reality the authentic EPC is determined by the amount generated after a hundred clicks.

4. Cookie Duration

The cookie refers to the value stored on the end user’s electronic device. The time period in which the cookie stays on the device, after clicking an affiliate link. For instance, if there is a thirty-day cookie duration, it would mean that the user clicks an affiliate link and makes a purchase within the thirty day duration. As a result, the affiliate earns the credit for the sale.

That said, it is a better choice to charge an eight percent commission of $1,200 products, as the total amount earned would be around ninety-six dollars. On the other hand, if you charge a five percent commission on a ten dollar product, the total amount earned would be $0.50. As the affiliate website only has a limited amount of traffic per month, you are required to promote affiliate products that have an EPC.

Essentially, the last thing that should be considered is the cookie duration. The standard cookie duration is thirty days. Although, there are programs that work with the time period of seven to ninety days. That said, I would recommend choosing programs with a longer cookie duration.

In summary, high payouts, high AOV and long cookie durations means better results.

Tips for Affiliate Marketing

When it comes to affiliate marketing, the marketers do not select just any product on the basis of their high affiliate payouts. Instead, you are required to consider other features as well.

Support products you understand and adore

Users are able to distinguish between false and authentic recommendations. Therefore, it is imperative to give genuine product reviews.

The success of an affiliate is obvious. In fact, the affiliate marketing constitutes up to sixteen per cent of all orders placed on the web.

This begs the question, how do you distinguish yourself from new trends and join the high ticket affiliate programs?

Study the upcoming categories



In the present day, the most popular affiliate marketing category is fashion, as it covers 18.7% of campaigns, which is followed by sports, health and wellness.

Emerging affiliate marketing may feature virtual reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, wearable tech, and drones.

Mobile networks are increasing

A great trend in affiliate marketing and CPA networks in mobile affiliate marketing. These networks, along with push notifications assist affiliates move traffic to smartphone applications and mobile platforms.

Now. you have learned about the leading high paying programs, as well as the latest trends in the industry.

The next stage is to discover a simple way to find these programs.

Affiliate Networks

With the help of any search engine, such as Google, you can discover distinct programs that you can explore and join. Essentially, the program that aligns with your interest would be the one.

With that said, there is a quick approach to joining an affiliate network, where you can go through thousands of programs in a single day. With a comprehensive search of the marketplace, you can find the program rates, cookie duration, average EPCs and other such details.

Defining Affiliate Networks

Affiliate networks function as the middlemen between merchants and affiliates, in order to connect them with one another. Affiliate networks empower the publishers to go through merchants and unite them on a single platform. Additionally, they extend the reach to a wider audience and advertise them to various affiliates in the network.

There are numerous advantages of affiliate networks. You can contrast the rate of commissions across various programs, receive quicker payments and track all the links in their affiliate platforms.

Choosing the best one

Choosing a network is entirely depending on the strategy you have devised, as well as the type of products that you wish to promote. As you are provided with a number of options, you can select the ones that align with your niche and those that drive the most revenue.

Here are a few things you need to take into account before making a choice.

1. Merchants within your specific niche

Some networks hold specialty in domains, such video games, style, and skincare products, whereas others are more likely to be B2B brands and business merchants. For bloggers, it is recommended to search for merchant’s whose niche aligns with yours.

2. Ensure that they are free

When it comes to joining networks, it is imperative to choose one that is free of cost. Networks make their money by setting up a starter fee, percentage share of affiliate revenue, or monthly fee for the merchants. Therefore, if you are asked a fee for joining, avoid choosing that option.

3. Responsive customer service

The responsiveness of customer support varies from network to network. It is convenient to select a service that provides support 24/7, through a phone, email , or live chat. You can evaluate the features and review the platform before making your decision.

4. High commissions

Once the affiliate network is selected, the subsequent step is to find a merchant that rewards a high commission on sales. Average affiliate commissions range from around five to thirty percent.

Popular Affiliate Networks

Once you know what to look for, you can take the following networks into account before making your decision.

1. Lemonads

This performance marketing network comprises over ten thousand businesses that an affiliate can boost online.

When an affiliate joins the platform, they are granted exposure to a number of tools, including the following:

CPA offers from numerous reliable brands

Smart affiliate link tools with reports to perfect your campaigns in real time

Swift payments options, include wire, PayPal, Paxum and ePayments

Customer support extended via various channels

Around eighty-five per cent of all publishers are able to augment their revenue in the first three months with Lemonads.

However, if you are an advertiser, there are several other tools that you can benefit from. These include:

Pay per performance models including CPA, CPS, CPL, CPI

Monitored traffic from different sources

AI fraud detection

Real-time monitoring.

2. Shareasale

Another large affiliate network is Shareasale. It includes more than 3900 merchants and more than a million affiliates. Being in the industry for over nineteen years, Shareasale has become a leading provider in the industry. Some of their more popular niches include fashion, gardening, lifestyle, food and drinking, B2B and more.

They also have additional features, such as affiliate marketing classes, training webinars, merchant recommendations, and marketing tools to increase your revenue.

It is also technological-advanced and dependable. It has a simple access to affiliate links, reporting tools, and provides transparency, switness, proficiency and accuracy.

If you are starting out with affiliate marketing, using this platform is recommended. It is the ideal platform for both merchants and affiliates.

3. CJ by Conversant

Previously known as Commission Junction, CJ by Conversant is an affiliate network that has gathered experience for over twenty years. Their annual sales reach up to $15 billion, out of which $1.8 billion is sent to the affiliates.

CJ by Conversant is ideal for you, if you wish to collaborate with a number of brands, such as Overstock, Priceline, GoPro, Lowes, and more. Additionally, if you are a publisher, you can benefit from some big names, like CNN, Buzzfeed and more.

With that said, there is a strong competition, which would make it difficult for you to gain approval from bigger clients. You can get creative with your email teams and work with them.

Although, they have a relatively simple set-up, real-time reporting, and dependable monthly payments.

CJ by Conversant is perfect for affiliates with experience.

Previously known as LinkShare, Rakuten LinkShare is an affiliate network present in the industry since 1996. However, they still fall behind in strength, in contrast to CJ by Conversant.

With that said, this affiliate network does have more than a thousand merchants to select from. Some of these include renowned brands, such as Pac Sub, Sephora, and Ray-Ban.

The best part about Rakuten is that they have an intuitive user interface, efficient linking tools, and the quality of creating rotating banners while promoting the merchants. It is also simple to set up and has proficient transaction reporting and tutorial videos to assist you with increasing your revenue.

Although, there are a few disadvantages to using this tool as well. For instance, they do not have a relatively larger pool of merchants.

As a result, you may not be able to sell from a larger range of brands, which would enable you to divide your income by joining other networks. Additionally, as they have variable payment schedules, you would not be able to earn commissions at the same date of each month.

However, if you are an affiliate who is a member of other platforms, joining Rakuten could be the right choice for you.

That said, there are other names worth stating, such as Awin, Viglink, Pepperjam, Clickbank and Avangate. However, Clickbank is recommended for the B2C consumer niche, which promotes products of industries like food, health, fitness, nutrition and lifestyle.

Top Affiliate Programs- The Bottom Line

It does not matter which type of affiliate program you wish to join, there are numerous options that align with your interest.

The primary thing that you need to consider is to evaluate the commission rates, the AOV, the EPC and cookie duration.

Following this, you can check if the program is recurring, or if it offers one-time payments.

Lastly, you are required to choose a niche that you can promote genuinely, as it aligns with your interest.

The industry of affiliate marketing is experiencing vast growth, and the opportunities are limitless.

The first stage is to set up your affiliate website on WordPress.

In order to create your affiliate website, you can start with Bluehost with a sixty-three percent reduced rate.

Which affiliate programs do you wish to checkout?