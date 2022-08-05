How To Move A Website To New Hosting Without Any Issues - TechnoChops

Do you need to move your website to new hosting without any issues? Is your current hosting provider not effective? Is it expensive? Does your web page take enough time to appear? Has your website been hacked? If you are facing these issues, you are at the right place. Here, we will give you wise advice to help you decide or at least understand a web migration process and its elements.
You may find extreme competition in the hosting services sector globally. Old, obsolete, and expensive hosting with few resources and storage space will slow down your website and affect its performance. Indeed, one of the biggest concerns is downtime, which compels website owners to move to better hosting. A website works well with greater speed and support, ultimately leading to better profitability. So, abandoning it to move on to a better one is a good decision.
In this blog, we will talk about what you should do and what you should not do when moving your website to a new hosting. Before this, it is important to highlight the key elements involved in the website migration process. Finally, we will briefly explain how to migrate hosting with some simple steps.
To understand how you can migrate your website, you need to be clear about some key elements involved in the website migration process. You must think when you will abandon your current hosting, all the information you have there will be lost. Thus, when migrating, you must provide all the elements and information correctly to the new provider.
Look at the following key elements involved in the website migration process:
Migrating the domain is not necessary if you want to change the server for your web page and emails. You can leave it in the current provider unless they force you to transfer everything, including the domain.
When migrating the domain, requesting the transfer from the destination registrar is common. If you have a .COM, you need a code called AUTHCODE. You can find it in the control panel of your origin provider. You can also ask them if you do not find it. With AUTHCODE, you can request the domain transfer to the destination registrar. Once you request, the registrar will start the process, taking around five days to complete.
The same thing happens here. The DNS (domain name system) has not been modified; therefore, the web and emails will continue to work and point to the origin hosting service. Once you have the domain in the destination provider, you can migrate the web and emails.
One of the complex processes is email migration, as you will need to reconfigure all accounts with the new parameters. Having several accounts and using them with IMAP (Internet Message Access Protocol) on a device will take a lot of time to get everything up and running.
If you do not want to migrate your emails, you can configure them as POP3 (a protocol allowing a single device at a time to access the emails). This is because they will be downloaded to your device, and you can change servers.
However, IT experts recommend using emails as IMAP is good because you can synchronize it between different devices, and various people can use the same account, depending on your needs.
Transferring a website is usually relatively easy. It depends on the software upon which it is created, like a custom-made site and a WordPress or PrestaShop website. A database is usually necessary for the website, suggesting you must also migrate it.
When discussing a WordPress website, you will have two methods to migrate your website. You can go with Duplicator or Better Search to migrate your website. However, it has to be done manually if you have a PrestaShop website.
You will need to take a careful approach when migrating a website because when downloading all the web files via FTP with a client like Filezilla, it may not download all folders and directories. It usually happens with a PrestaShop website, as the FTP tool does not find all folders, possibly due to a large tree of folders. Consequently, you could lose data.
At first, you will need to consider the pros and cons of migrating a website to a new hosting. So, how can you consider it? Well, you will have to check the site performance, and if you do not find any issue, you do not need to transfer it.
On the contrary, if you detect problems with your current hosting, you must ensure that these problems are not repeated in the new web hosting.
Do you need shared web hosting or cloud web hosting? You need to determine which plan will best suit your website and business needs. Shared hosting has various websites on a single server that shares resources. In Cloud hosting, numerous synced servers sharing resources host the website.
It is necessary to check the characteristics of each plan. You need to investigate the type of support they offer. If they provide a live chat service, they can entertain you at any time of the day.
So, depending on your needs, you can go with either a shared web hosting or a cloud web hosting plan.
If you are going to move your website to new hosting for better service, make a backup of your website. This practice is essential before moving. It is not about considering that things can go wrong but about being ready to counter any issues.
If you have a WordPress website, you will have several plugins that can help you transfer your website to a new hosting. After downloading all the files from the site, you will be ready to move them to the new hosting.
An FTP connection is the most reliable approach. However, you must not forget to enter the new host’s IP address instead of the domain name.
Remember that your domain name will continue to point to your old hosting service. You can accelerate the process by opening two windows in the FTP software: one for old hosting and the other for the new web hosting. It will only be a matter of copying all the files through.
After the transfer process, you will still need to do a few things. You will need to update the DNS, referring to a process that usually consumes up to 48 hours. It is advisable not to make any changes to your page until the completion of the update.
Two more things you should avoid when moving your website to a new hosting. First, you should not cancel the hosting contract before completing the transfer. Second, you should not leave the website transfer process to the last minute.
You can move your website to a new hosting service and ensure everything works well by following key steps.
The first thing you have to do is compress the content if you need to migrate hosting. You can download the files of your web hosting plan through the cPanel File Manager or an FTP connection.
Once you have downloaded the files from the website, you need to download the database content. Now, you would already have downloaded all the content of your site.
Look at the following to know how to locate the database:
You can find the database of your website in the configuration file. It depends on the CMS (content management system) you use.
Once you have downloaded and installed it, you can launch it, which will display a connection setup window. You can now create your connection to the database by clicking on the “New” button:
At this point, you already have your website’s content downloaded to your computer: files and database. Now, you can start restoring the destination service.
The next step is configuring the website to work with the new database and the user’s permissions.
After uploading the content and reconfiguring the website to work with the new host and database, you need to ensure that everything works perfectly. How do you do this?
One option is to modify the host files on your computer, forcing a specific domain name to resolve locally to an IP you assign to it.
You can also preview how your website will look on the new server. To do this, open the Migration Test tool and enter the URL of your site, and you will see the DNS servers where your website is hosted.
It is almost there! Assigning your new provider’s DNS servers to your domain is the last step. This process may differ a bit, depending on the registrar you use.
We hope this blog has helped you know how to move a website to new hosting without any issues. In addition to highlighting what you should do and not do when moving your website to a new hosting, we also shed light on the key elements involved in a website migration process. You can use this blog as a guide by following some important steps that direct you on how to migrate your website to new hosting without trouble.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.