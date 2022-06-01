How To Stop Location Tracking In Your Android Smartphone

Location tracking on your smartphone might be a harmful thing for your personal details and information. It tracks down your location and sends it to unknown sources. We don’t know whether our personal data is being used by someone or not. Many people think that it is convenient when your smartphone tells you about the nearby restaurants as well as gas stations near you. On the other hand, there are individuals who don’t want this to happen.

To prevent this, we need to stop location tracking on our smartphones in order to keep our private and confidential information.

How to stop Google tracking via a smartphone:

Everyone knows that Google tracks your location and movements via its Google Maps app. Many people don’t realize that their Android is tracking their movement and activities through built-in apps that they get on their smartphones.

If you want to stop Google from tracking you, below are the steps that you should follow in order to prevent the tracking:

Go to ‘Location History’ section in your Google Account

Choose from your account or your devices

If you want to turn off your account and all devices: you will see at the top, turn the ‘Location History’ off.

If you want to turn it on for an individual device, you will find it under ‘this device’ or ‘devices on this account’, then turn it off.

Turning this option off will have an effect on many apps, including ride-share apps, weather apps, and mapping apps. It will make them less usable. You won’t be able to access many features and options in these apps after turning off the location.

How to stop Google tracking via a browser:

To stop the Google from tracking you and saving your data, here are some tips that you should follow in your browser to prevent tracking: