How To Improve WiFi Connection: Easy Guide

It can be frustrating when your Wi-Fi slows down to a crawl, making it nearly impossible to do anything online. Do not rush to get upset, because you can affect the quality of the signal and the speed of your Internet. Taking the time to upgrade this part of your home network will ensure faster web browsing and an overall improved internet experience. The following tips should help.

#1 Test your connection

Before assuming that it is the Wi-Fi and not the internet, make sure to check in with your router or modem. You can do this quickly by connecting your device to the router using an Ethernet cable – if you don’t have one of those ports, you will need a USB-to-Ethernet adapter. During this process, run a speed test to see what kind of internet connection speed you are getting. If it does not match up to the speed stated on your internet bill, then the problem is most likely on the provider’s side. Is the speed as expected, but is it slow when connected via Wi-Fi? We need to work on strengthening the signal.

There are situations when the speed during the test is high, but the point is not at all in the Wi-Fi signal. This is easy to check by going to the router. If nothing changes and the connection is just as slow, you may need to consider whether the issue is with your device's ability to connect to certain servers or regions. If the problem was with the internet and not the signal, it should go away. Otherwise, just follow the tips below.

#2 Move the router

Placing your router in the closet can be an easy option, but it may not provide you with fast and reliable Wi-Fi. Even when the router is out of sight, its signals can still be impacted by various obstacles in your home. Re-positioning the router to a better spot—preferably close to any central and large open spaces—can improve significantly speed and coverage range. It might require some extra effort to reroute or extend existing cables and connect the router in a more efficient location, but it’s definitely worth it.

#3 Change channel and frequency

Switching Wi-Fi channels isn’t difficult, though you will need to know how to access your router settings in order to do it. If you’re not sure, check the device’s documentation or look up simple instructions online. Channels 1, 6, and 11 tend to cause the least issue when multiple routers get hooked up nearby. Many routers also come with dual-band technology which broadcasts at 2.4-GHz and 5-GHz frequencies — if your settings allow it, try prioritizing one or the other for certain devices or activities depending on what you’ll be using them for.

#4 Update router software

Those who are thinking about how can I boost my WiFi signal for free should try this method. Updating your router’s firmware is a free and easy way to enhance the WiFi experience in your home. How difficult it is to upgrade your firmware will depend on the manufacturer and model of your device. Many routers have a simple firmware update process already built-in to their administration interface – all you need to do is press an update button. Other models, especially if they are older, may require you to download and upload the latest firmware from the manufacturer’s website. The process may seem tedious, but it can make all the difference with regards to improving your WiFi signal – without spending extra money.

#5 Buy a new router

When it comes to choosing the right router for your home, you have to consider both your budget and the size of your space. If you’ve got a large home and are dealing with dead or slow Wi-Fi zones, then investing in a router that can pair with repeaters is likely your best option. By broadcasting signals into all areas of your house, this setup will ensure full coverage and good speed throughout. For smaller homes or apartments, however, a more economical and simpler system can usually do the trick.

#6 Use a Wi-Fi signal repeater

If you haven’t been able to eliminate pesky Wifi dead zones in your house, a Wi-Fi extender or repeater is one important way to maximize the reach of your home network. Moreover, it is a cost-effective purchase that can easily be set up to boost the signal for everyday household items like smartphones, tablets, and computers. Head to your local electronics store and you’ll find a range of options out there. Many models are simple to install and will extend your current router’s range without breaking the bank – though it’s important that you look at the maximum supported Wi-Fi standard before purchasing so that you get quality from your investment.

#7 Set a password for your Wi-Fi network

Another simple and free way is how to get a better internet signal. With your internet connection, you need to ensure you are using the best security measures available. Setting up a password on your Wi-Fi network is essential in order to keep any hackers away and also prevent neighbors from accessing and hogging your bandwidth. In order to get the strongest signal possible and achieve optimal speeds, you should use Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption as it is both very secure and most compatible with fast internet connections.

Conclusion

I hope the question of how I increase my WiFi signal strength can be considered answered. There are many ways to improve your home Wi-Fi signal and with the right steps, you can easily get better service from your internet connection. From purchasing a new router to changing the channel of your existing one, these seven tips should help you get on the path to enjoying faster and more reliable internet in no time!