League of Legends 12.10 Update Is Releasing? Details, Updates, and Maintenance Time

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and gaming forums, the developer and publisher Riot Games has confirmed that they are currently working on the 12.10 Patch right now.

LoL 12.10 Patch Maintenance Time:

Riot Games, the developer and publisher of League of Legends, has said that they will start the 12.10 Patch release at 3 AM Pacific Time on Wednesday, 25th May 2022.

As per the reports, Ranked Queues will be disabled in preparation for Patch 12.10 at 1:30 AM Pacific Time, with servers scheduled to be down for at least three hours. It means that North American servers have to be back by 6 AM PT on the same day.

The other regions might be affected during the launch of the LoL 12.10 Patch.

Europe Nordic and East: Ranked Queues will be turned off at 00:30 BST in preparation for the pitch deployment that will occur on 25/05/2022 at 02:00 BST

Europe West: It will start on 25/05/2022 at 03:30 BST. The Ranked Queues will be closed in preparation for patch 12.10. It will take a little longer for the region to get back on track for the players.

League of Legends 12.10 Patch Notes:

According to the developer Riot Games, the patch notes of 12.10 updates are as follows:

Champion Durability Update:

Base Health + 70

Health Growth +14

Armor Growth +1.2

Magic Resist Growth +1.2

Poor Lost Soul will be receiving an adjusted Durability Base Stat Package

Heals, Shields, Sustain and Grievous Wounds

Healing reduced by 10% earlier in-game, and 28% in other phases of the game

Shielding was reduced by 10%

Omnivamp reduced by 10%

Grievous Wounds 40% reduced healing to 30% reduced

Enhanced grievous wounds 60% reduced to 50% reduced

Skins and Chromas:

High Noon Sion

High Noon Viktor

High Noon Samira

High Noon Tahm Kench

High Noon Twitch

Bug Fixes and QOL Changes:

Tooltip Cleanup: Several tooltips are updated for consistency, clarity, and correctness.

Shyvana QoL: Increased small attack range

Sion won’t be knocking back Rift Herald using the E – Roar of the Slayer

Kled’s Charge won’t be causing him to visually de-sync from the enemy’s perspective.

Spirit Visage will correctly heal from Omnivamp

Bug fixed for Rengar’s empowered Savage Strike attack against the towers that would not give him the extra attack speed

Developers at Riot Games have worked tirelessly to fix all the bugs in this update for the gamers. Players can download it and install it once it is available to everyone.