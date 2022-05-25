League of Legends 12.10 Update Is Releasing? Details, Updates, and Maintenance Time

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and gaming forums, the developer and publisher Riot Games has confirmed that they are currently working on the 12.10 Patch right now.
Riot Games, the developer and publisher of League of Legends, has said that they will start the 12.10 Patch release at 3 AM Pacific Time on Wednesday, 25th May 2022.
As per the reports, Ranked Queues will be disabled in preparation for Patch 12.10 at 1:30 AM Pacific Time, with servers scheduled to be down for at least three hours. It means that North American servers have to be back by 6 AM PT on the same day.
The other regions might be affected during the launch of the LoL 12.10 Patch.
Europe Nordic and East: Ranked Queues will be turned off at 00:30 BST in preparation for the pitch deployment that will occur on 25/05/2022 at 02:00 BST
Europe West: It will start on 25/05/2022 at 03:30 BST. The Ranked Queues will be closed in preparation for patch 12.10. It will take a little longer for the region to get back on track for the players.
According to the developer Riot Games, the patch notes of 12.10 updates are as follows:
Champion Durability Update:
Skins and Chromas:
Bug Fixes and QOL Changes:
Developers at Riot Games have worked tirelessly to fix all the bugs in this update for the gamers. Players can download it and install it once it is available to everyone.
