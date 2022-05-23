Lenovo Legion 5 and 5i Pro: All You Need To Know About Its Specs, Release Date And Price

The Legion 5 series by Lenovo is one of the best performing series in the world of gaming laptops. The Lenovo legion 5 Pro and 5i Pro are the high-end laptops of this series and their release has been awaited by fans for quite a while now.
Lenovo’s website stated that both the laptops would be released separately. The Lenovo 5i Pro is now available in the market, and the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is set to release soon. Let us take a look at the specs of these laptops.
The major difference between both these laptops is the processor. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro has an AMD Ryzen 96,900 HX processor while the 5i Pro features an intel 12th gen core i9-12900H CPU processor.
Other than this, the laptops are almost the same with a few small variations.
These laptops are one of the first ones in the world to feature a 16-inch laptop with WQHD+ resolution accompanied by a 240 Hz refresh rate.
Because of these specs, the games will look amazing and highly detailed along with great speed so that games can be played more efficiently.
In addition, the displays will also have a variable refresh rate, a 100% sRGB color coverage, and approximately 500 nits of peak brightness for a much better overall gaming experience.
The laptops feature NVIDIA RTX GeForce 3070 Ti laptop GPU, which immensely increases the quality of gameplay.
The laptops have a RAM of up to 32GB 4800MHz DDR5 which has the capability to perform all gaming well enough as well as perform multiple tasks at the same time.
When it comes to storage, these laptops can handle up to 1TB PCie Gen 4 SSD. This is a good amount of memory and can help in storing a lot of games. In addition, they can always be improved by installing one of the best SSDs for gaming.
The price will be a bit on the higher end, with The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro starting at around $1429 and the 5i Pro priced at around $1569.
All in all, these laptops are set to see some huge sales and are thought to be some of the best laptops for gaming. How well they do in the market is yet to be seen.
