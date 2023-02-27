Reddit’s 7 Recommended Romance eBooks to Read!

Reading romantic eBooks can be a great way to relax and escape from the everyday hustle and bustle. Reddit has an extensive list of recommended romantic stories, from contemporary romances to historical-themed romances to LGBTQ+ romances. Here are the seven romantic eBooks to suit all tastes.

The Kiss Quotient

The Kiss Quotient is a romance novel written by Helen Hoang that tells the story of Stella, a Vietnamese-American woman with Asperger’s syndrome, who hires an escort named Michael to help her improve her skills in the bedroom. As their time together progresses, Stella and Michael form an unexpected connection that changes how they view love. The novel is a heartwarming and thoughtful exploration of the human condition, challenging traditional tropes of romance novels and offering a unique take on the genre. It is an engaging and thought-provoking read that will leave you wanting more.

The Hating Game

The Hating Game by Sally Thorne is a contemporary romance novel exploring the tumultuous relationship between Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman, two competitive colleagues working together at a publishing firm in New York City. As their mutual animosity slowly becomes a passionate affair, they must confront their true feelings for each other, decide if they can overcome their differences, and take a chance at love. The novel takes readers on a wild ride of laughter, heartache, and romance, as Lucy and Joshua discover the power of unexpected love and learn the true meaning of soulmates. The Hating Game is a must-read for romantic comedy fans with an unforgettable cast of characters, a captivating plot, and relentless wit.

Red, White, and Royal Blue

The debut novel by Casey McQuiston, Red, White, and Royal Blue, is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, a young man from the United States, and Prince Henry, an heir to the British throne. Alex and Henry first came into contact after an international incident involving Alex and a wayward tackle of Prince Henry during a soccer match. Despite their initial hostility, the two forged a fast and unlikely friendship after Henry was sent to the United States on a special diplomatic mission. The two were forced to spend more and more time together. As the two became closer and closer, Alex began to feel conflicted about his identity and sexuality, and he ultimately came to embrace his true self. Meanwhile, Henry and Alex’s unlikely friendship develops into a romance, and they must face the challenges of such a relationship in a world of rigid tradition and protocol. The novel follows the two as they navigate the world of politics, secrecy, and public opinion while exploring identity, love, and acceptance.

20s Girl

20s Girl by Sophie Kinsella is a fun and lighthearted novel set during the Roaring Twenties. Through the eyes of the main character, Emma, readers experience the glamour and glitz of Jazz Age England. Emma is a young woman searching for her place in the world and soon finds herself caught between two different paths. With the help of her best friend, Vi, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, embracing the freedom and excitement that the decade brings. She also learns valuable lessons about love, friendship, and family. ’20s Girl’ is a captivating read that offers an entertaining and engaging look at the decade that changed everything.

Punk 57

Penelope Douglas’ novel Punk 57 is a powerful and captivating story of two high school outcasts, Misha and Ryen, who find solace and comfort in each other’s company despite their differences. The novel follows the two protagonists throughout their turbulent teenage years as they struggle to find their footing in a world that doesn’t seem to understand them. Through their friendship, they grow and come to terms with the idea that it’s okay to be different and that sometimes, the only people who can truly understand us are the ones who are just as different. Ultimately, ‘Punk 57’ is a story about human connection, how strength can be found in the most unlikely places, and how we can find comfort in the most unexpected people.

My Lady Jane

My Lady Jane is a novel written by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows. It was published in 2015 and is the first installment in the Lady Janies series. It follows the story of Lady Jane Grey, a sixteen-year-old girl chosen to be the Queen of England in a desperate attempt to keep the kingdom safe from the Catholic Queen Mary and her Spanish allies. As the novel progresses, Lady Jane’s true destiny and identity are revealed, and she must stand against destiny and the powers to save those she loves. The novel is filled with adventure, wit, and romance as Lady Jane must endure a tumultuous journey filled with secrets and lies, desperate alliances, and the ever-present danger of betrayal.

The Wall of Winnipeg and Me

The Wall of Winnipeg and Me, by Mariana Zapata, is an unforgettable romantic comedy that follows Vanessa Mazur’s and Winnipeg Jones’s unlikely relationship. Vanessa is an ambitious career woman in town on a mission to turn Winnipeg’s beloved football team into a championship contender. When their paths cross, sparks fly, and they embark on a journey of self-discovery, learning to embrace their differences and appreciate each other’s strengths. The story is a delightfully entertaining yet poignant exploration of the power of love, family, and friendship. Zapata’s sure hand creates a vivid and realistic setting, allowing readers to become fully immersed in the story and its characters. It is an unforgettable and heartwarming journey that readers won’t soon forget.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, you can find the best book recommendation on Reddit. This platform has known to have the most interactive audience. If you’re a fan of romance stories, make sure to read the seven listed eBooks above. But you may wonder where can you find these books. Well, you can read and even download all of them for free on Z library. Start reading today and tell us what you think!