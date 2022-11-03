Black Clover Chapter 343: Release Dates & Spoilers: Asta Vs. Ichika - TechnoChops

Black Clover’s Chapter 343 is in the pipeline. It will be coming soon for manga fans across the world.

Black Clover Chapter 343:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that Black Clover manga series will be hitting the shelves and websites with a new chapter. The new chapter will be packing some serious fun for the manga fans. They have to wait for some days for the Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump release, and they will be able to get what they always wanted.

Reliable sources like Manga Plus tell us that the Black Clover chapter 343 will be released online on 6th November 2022. Fans who are waiting for this chapter will be able to read this manga from Sunday. You can check out the international timings for the release of this manga:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM on 6th November.

Spoilers:

According to reliable sources and reliable leakers, the spoilers are out for the new chapter of Black Clover’s chapter 343. It is titled ‘Clash of Black on Black.’ Readers who don’t want to spoil the manga, they can leave and go back from here. Others who want to know more about the spoilers can keep on reading this.

The chapter starts with Asta vs. Ichika. Asta will be activating union mode, which will act as a Yoryoku repellent. Ichika will be using another spell, ‘Dark Yojutsu: Black Star.’ Ichika says Dark Yojutsu is mainly for taijutsu and kenjutsu (i.e., physical & sword fights). Asta will be keeping up with Ichika quite well. Ichika gets angry… ‘To become the Wizard King -the same rank as Shogun-? A man without determination or ability? No way!!!’

Asta says he can feel Ichika’s anger in her towards him and Yami. Ichika is angry at Asta that he thinks he understands her. Asta figures out the form of his ‘Zetten.’ He thinks he can win with the perfect execution of it. Ryu will be stepping in to stop them before their final clash. After this, Asta will be saying he couldn’t carry Zetten out, and now it’s his loss. Ryu will be saying: “they’re here…” Lily – “I’ve only heard about it, but it really does exist… The land of the Sun!”