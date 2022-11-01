Twitter To Develop A Feature For Users To Control Who Can Mention Them - TechnoChops

Twitter is currently working on a feature for users to control who will mention them.

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the popular social media platform is currently working on a feature that will allow users to control who they can mention in their tweets. It won’t let others tag or mention your Twitter with their posts unless you give them permission to do this.

Whenever this feature arrives for the users, it will make a difference in how people will mention and tag others with their posts on the social media platform.

The researcher for this app, Jane Manchun Wong, first spotted the piloting version of this feature, saying, “Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter.”

Twitter’s very privacy designer Dominic Camozzi confirmed that the feature is currently in the works, and later the tweet was deleted.

This all-new feature will let you control who can mention you, like the people you are following, everyone or no one. The social media platform is rolling out new privacy updates and improvements for users.

With this feature, Twitter will be preventing users from bullying or harassment.

In the month of August, the company launched a new feature named Twitter Circle. This feature allows people the flexibility to choose who can see and engage with their content on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis. This will make it convenient to have more personal conversations with each other and build a closer connection with your selected followers.

Before you post on Twitter, you will get an option to share your Tweet with your circle or your full followers’ list. These Circles can carry up to 150 people, and you can put the people according to your preferences.

As per the sources, Twitter has also rolled out a feature known as the ‘Unmentioning’ feature for all of its users. This feature will allow the users to remove their username from another person’s tweet. They won’t be part of that thread, and they can’t keep up with the on-going chatter on the social media platform. These new controls will be taking this option even further in order to prevent your handle from being mentioned in the first place.