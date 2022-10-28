All You Need To Know About FIFA World Cup 2022 – Dates & Fixtures - TechnoChops

FIFA World Cup 2022 is around the corner, and fans across the world need to know about the matches and fixtures.

FIFA World Cup 2022:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, Qatar will be hosting the FIFA World Cup of 2022 this year. It will be the first-ever tournament of football that will be in the Middle East and the very first time when a World Cup is being played outside of the usual summer season.

As per the reports and sources, there are European, South American and other domestic football leagues that will be coming for six weeks in Qatar. Around 32 countries will be competing to win the biggest prize in the football industry.

The tournament will be kicking-off on 20th Nov. In the group stage, there will be the first knockout round for 16 teams, which will be followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place playoff and the final that will be happening on 18th Dec 2022.

Group Stage with Match Fixtures:

Here’s everything you need to know about the matches, fixtures and group stages:

20th Nov, Sunday: Group A | Qatar vs Ecuador | Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor | 16:00

21st Nov, Monday: Group B | England vs Iran | Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan | 13:00

21st Nov, Monday: Group A | Senegal vs Netherlands | Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor | 16:00

21st Nov, Monday: Group B | USA vs Wales | Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan | 19:00

22nd No, Tuesday: Group C | Argentina vs Saudi Arabia | Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail | 10:00

22nd Nov, Tuesday: Group D | Denmark vs Tunisia | Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan | 13:00

22nd Nov, Tuesday: Group C | Mexico vs Poland | Stadium 974, Doha | 16:00

22nd Nov, Tuesday: Group D | France vs Australia | Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah | 19:00

23rd Nov, Wednesday: Group F | Morocco vs Croatia | Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor | 10:00

23rd Nov, Wednesday: Group E | Germany vs Japan | Khalifa Int’l Stadium | 13:00

23rd Nov, Wednesday: Group E | Spain vs Costa Rica | Al Thumama Stadium | 16:00

23rd Nov, Wednesday: Group F | Belgium vs Canada | Ahmed bin Ali Stadium | 19:00

24th Nov, Thursday: Group G | Switzerland vs Cameroon | Al Janoub Stadium | 10:00

24th Nov, Thursday: Group H | Uruguay vs South Korea | Education City Stadium |13:00

24th Nov, Thursday: Group H | Portugal vs Ghana | Stadium 974 | 16:00

24th Nov, Thursday: Group G | Brazil vs Serbia | Lusail Iconic Stadium | 19:00

25th Nov, Friday: Group B | Wales vs Iran | Ahmed bin Ali Stadium | 10:00

25th Nov, Friday: Group A | Qatar vs Senegal | Al Thumama Stadium | 13:00

25th Nov, Friday: Group A | Netherlands vs Ecuador | Khalifa Int’l Stadium | 16:00

25th Nov, Friday: Group B | England vs USA | Al Bayt Stadium | 19:00

26th Nov, Saturday: Group D | Tunisia vs Australia | Al Janoub Stadium | 10:00

26th Nov, Saturday: Group C | Poland vs Saudi Arabia | Education City Stadium | 13:00

26th Nov, Saturday: Group D | France vs Denmark | Stadium 974 | 16:00

26th Nov, Saturday: Group C | Argentina vs Mexico | Lusail Iconic Stadium | 19:00

27th Nov Sunday: Group E | Japan vs Costa Rica | Ahmed bin Ali Stadium | 10:00

27th Nov, Sunday: Group F | Belgium vs Morocco | Al Thumama Stadium | 13:00

27th Nov, Sunday: Group F | Croatia vs Canada | Khalifa Int’l Stadium | 16:00

27th Nov, Sunday: Group E | Spain vs Germany | Al Bayt Stadium | 19:00

28th Nov, Monday: Group G | Cameroon vs Serbia | Al Janoub Stadium | 10:00

28th Nov, Monday: Group G | South Korea vs Ghana | Education City Stadium | 13:00

28th Nov, Monday: Group H | Brazil vs Switzerland | Stadium 974 | 16:00

28th Nov, Monday: Group H | Portugal vs Uruguay | Lusail Iconic Stadium | 19:00

29th Nov, Tuesday: Group A | Netherlands vs Qatar | Al Bayt Stadium | 15:00

29th Nov, Tuesday: Group A | Ecuador vs Senegal | Khalifa Int’l Stadium | 15:00

29th Nov, Tuesday: Group B | Wales vs England | Ahmed bin Ali Stadium | 19:00

29th Nov, Tuesday: Group B | Iran vs USA | Al Thumama Stadium | 19:00

30th Nov, Wednesday: Group D | Australia vs Denmark | Al Janoub Stadium | 15:00

30th Nov, Wednesday: Group D | Tunisia vs France | Education City Stadium | 15:00

30th Nov, Wednesday: Group C | Poland vs Argentina | Stadium 974 | 19:00

30th Nov, Wednesday: Group C | Saudi Arabia vs Mexico | Lusail Iconic Stadium | 19:00

1st Dec, Thursday: Group F | Croatia vs Belgium | Ahmed bin Ali Stadium | 15:00

1st Dec, Thursday: Group F | Canada vs Morocco | Al Thumama Stadium | 15:00

1st Dec, Thursday: Group E | Costa Rica vs Germany | Al Bayt Stadium | 19:00

1st Dec, Thursday: Group E | Japan vs Spain | Khalifa Int’l Stadium | 19:00