Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202: Release Dates and Spoilers - TechnoChops

JJK’s new chapter 202 will be coming soon for the manga fans after going into a week of hiatus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that Jujutsu Kaisen’s Chapter 202 will be coming soon for manga fans. After this manga went on a hiatus, they will be coming with a chapter.

Kenjaku has said that the beginning of a new Culling Game and the turn of events tells that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 will be coming with a completely different storyline. Some sources say that it will help fans to have an idea of how the story will progress.

The new chapter will start off from the last chapter’s final panel left off. It featured Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigaro, Hana Kurusu, and Fumihiko Takaba. These characters all went against the new armed forces in Tokyo No. 2 Colony.

Some people are claiming that things will turn out to be worse as Kenjaku will be using the Idle Transfiguration that will reconfigure the soldier’s brain. It will stimulate their potential for Jujutsu. It will be showing other colonies’ major players, for instance, Yuta Okkotsu, Kinji Hakara, and Maki.

In addition to this, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 will explore the real reason behind the unimplemented proposed rules. It will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of allowing the players to travel between different colonies. They can leave the game whenever they want to.

Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Chapter 201 showed Kenjaku telling the US personnel and president about the Jujutsu Sorcerers’ existence and importance. It revealed the energy a Jujutsu sorcerer possessed. The pros of using a powerful sorcerer like Gojo that would run the country.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga releases its new chapter on a weekly basis. It comes with spoilers and raw scans, which appear to circulate on the internet and social media during the week. Chapter 202 is scheduled to be coming for manga fans across the world this week. Check the regions and timings below: