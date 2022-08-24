WhatsApp Have Now Extended Delete Message Time To 2 Days - TechnoChops

WhatsApp is all set to let its users delete messages after 60 hours.

Extended Delete Message Time:

According to the reports and sources that are present on the internet and social media, it says that WhatsApp is currently working on a feature that will extend the delete message time for their users. With this, once the update goes live, then all the users in this world will be able to delete their messages after two days.

WhatsApp breaks down the news about this new feature on their Twitter profile. As per the company, the users will have a total of 60 hours to delete their messages. It means it will be counted as two days and the next 12 hours. When this feature was launched, it came in only one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds.

Most people in the world think that this feature will be used for malicious purposes. After this, it let Apple change things for the edited messages in their own messaging app, iMessage.

WhatsApp introduced this unsend feature back in 2017, but last year, WABetaInfo reported that the company was considering a seven-day limit. The company has chosen a different time frame.

Users across the world have to wait for this update. Once they receive this update on their smartphone, they will be able to use this feature. WhatsApp will start rolling out the new update in the future with the latest features and improvements.

Currently, WhatsApp is working on many features, which include a feature that will let the group admins delete messages from any user. At the moment, only the beta testers can use this feature. Moreover, WhatsApp has rolled out an official migration feature tool from Android to iOS and iOS to Android. Also, there’s another beta app for macOS users.

