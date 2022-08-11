Spy X Family Season 2 Release Date, Plot and Characters - TechnoChops

SPY x FAMILY Season 2 will be coming soon for the anime fans this year.

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, it says that SPY x FAMILY is all set to be released and air in October this year. The distributor of this anime, Crunchyroll, teased Season 2 when right after Season 1 was aired at the end of June 2022.

As per the leaks and rumors, SPY x FAMILY Season 2 is set to have 13 episodes, and it would be a total of 25 episodes. The 13 weeks of SPY x FAMILY episodes would put Season 2’s finale at the end of this year.

If we talk about the manga, it is still going on. SPY x FAMILY Season 1 only covered three volumes of the currently-available nine volumes. If Season 2 covers the same amount of plot, then we will be expecting some new seasons in the future because there is still stuff in the vault for the anime.

Plot:

According to the reports that are on the internet, it says that the plot of Season 2 will be all about Anya, Loid and Yor getting into all types of sorts of trouble.

SPY x FAMILY Season 2 will be all about Forgers getting acquainted with their new family member, Bond. The big white dog will have mysterious powers. It is the same dog that we saw at the end of Season 1.

Anime fans will be seeing Anya tackling some more impossible exams at her school, and she will be introduced to a new WISE agent. The WISE agent’s feelings will go beyond professional for Loid Forger.

SPY x FAMILY S2 Characters:

As per the reports, SPY x FAMILY S2 will be featuring the same impressive cast as Season 1. The talented English and Japanese actors will be bringing these wonderful actors to life.

We have a list of actors for doing the voice cast for the characters in anime. It is listed down below:

Loid Forger: Takuya Eguchi (Japanese) / Alex Organ (English)

Anya Forger: Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese) / Megan Shipman (English)

Yor Forger: Saori Hayami (Japanese) / Natalie Van Sistine (English)

Emile Elman: Hana Sato (Japanese) / Macy Anne Johnson (English)

Yuri Briar: Kensho Ono (Japanese) / Dallas Reid (English)

Sylvia Sherwood: Yuko Kaida (Japanese) / Stephanie Young (English)

Anya actress Megan Shipman spoke to Comicbook.com at AnimeExpo in July 2022, and she stated, “I think what people find, or what I found so endearing about her, is the fact that she is a child that is actually a child. She’s not like a 10,000-year-old being in a five-year-old body. She’s an actual child. And I think that’s what makes her so endearing is her thought process is that of a child and she’s written so well as a child.”

Anime fans across have to wait for Season 2 to experience the whole anime series after what they watched back in June.