How To Fix Apple TV’s Black Screen with Sound Error

Apple TV is an amazing online platform where you can watch videos, movies, and podcasts on your Apple devices.
Many users like to watch shows and movies on Apple TV. Sometimes the users face problems such as the Apple TV app not working on Mac as well as the black screen with a sound issue that appears while watching content. The users report that they are hearing clear audio, and the subtitles are appearing. Everything is perfectly synced, the only thing missing is the display on the screen. To fix this problem, you need to follow these steps.
Apple TV app on your Mac gives you access to a massive content library. If you are facing a black screen with a sound issue whenever you are playing any movie or TV show, you can follow these instructions to restore it:
If you are using an external monitor with your Mac for watching sports or live TV on a bigger screen, this is an important thing that you need to check. Check the ports of HDMI or DVI, and it might be an issue with the ports. Attaching an external monitor that doesn’t support HDCP compliance can be the reason for the black reason.
Apple TV app has the feature to upscale the resolution of streaming content up to 4K resolution. It helps the users to enjoy content with the perfect resolution. The latest MacBook and Mac models have the Dolby Vision and HDR support. So, if you are facing a black screen issue, you can downgrade the quality. Follow these instructions to do that:
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technopops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.