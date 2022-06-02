Always-On Display Coming to iPhones? What To Expect From iOS 16?

The tech-giant Apple is currently working on bringing the always-on display (AOD) into their new 14 series lineup.

Always-On Display (AOD) iPhones:

As per the reports, Apple is finally bringing the always-on display to their upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. According to a report from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple will be introducing the feature with the all-new iOS 16. It will allow the iPhones to display some information on the screen when the phone is locked.

Mark Gurman says the iPhone’s version of always-on mode would be working the way it does in the Apple’s smartwatch lineup, Watch Series 5 and up. The chances are that the frame rates will be dropping on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max when the always-on display mode is enabled. It will let it conserve energy while the display is powered on.

As of now, it is unclear that iPhone will be using the LTPO display, which Apple uses in their new Watch models. These screens, which are powered at the low, play a bigger role in getting the AOD mode to work properly.

Last year when iPhone 13 series was launched, many analysts and tech fanatics predicted that iPhone 13, which will be coming with an LTPO display, would come with the always-on display enabled.

What To Expect From iOS 16?

It’s almost the time when Apple holds WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) every year. Apple is all set to announce a number of changes to its software and products. The tech world is gearing up and expecting some unique and distinct things from Apple.

As per the reports, Apple is likely to reveal operating systems for the iPhone lineup, iPad lineup, and Mac lineup, as well as Apple Watch Series. According to the leaks and rumors, Apple is expected to announce a new iOS version at the event.

There are some of the best features which are expected to be arriving in the newer version of iOS. These new features are as follows:

Always-On Display

Lock Screen Widgets

Additions to the Messages app

New wallpaper format to support AOD feature

Also, some reports say that there will be a new iPadOS for the iPads lineup. It is said that there will be resizable app windows, which will allow the user to open multiple apps along with other apps. It will be pretty much the way someone does multitask on their Windows PC or macOS.