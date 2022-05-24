Teamfight Fanatics Set 7 ‘Dragonlands’ PBE Releasing Soon? Details, Schedule Time

According to the reports, the launch of the Teamfight Tactics 12.11 patch is coming soon to every platform for the players across the globe. It is currently in the testing phase, and the developers are optimizing it for the gamers.

Teamfight Tactics Set 7 Dragonlands PBE Schedule Time:

As per the reports, TFT Set 7 Dragonlands Public Beta Environment is releasing soon. Gamers have to wait for some time to experience the game. It is currently scheduled for May 24, 2022, in the late afternoon Pacific Time.

According to the reports, the scheduled time for the release of the game is as follows:

For the gamers in the UK: 11 PM and 2 AM BST

For North American players: 3 PM PT and 6 PM PT

Delays are also possible at the scheduled time. Gamers have to stay patient during the launch of the new content in the game.

Moreover, according to the League of Legends Update Schedule, Patch 12.11 is expected to hit servers on June 8, 2022.

As the Riot Games said, ‘Our next set, ‘Dragonlands’, takes place in a diverse realm of powerful Dragons, some fierce, some friendly, and a few who are everything in between. Dragonlands goes live with patch 12.11, with PBE beginning late afternoon (PT) on May 24.”

According to the game developer, Riot Games, has confirmed the details that will cover the upcoming changes that will be arriving at the Teamfight Tactics with the full launch of Patch 12.11.

It includes the introduction of the brand new ‘Dragonlands’ Pass. It packs different tiers and rewards for the long-term fans of the game. Those who play through the new pass will be able to unlock Little Legend eggs and emotes just for playing the game. Players will get additional content for acquiring the Pass+.

The Pass+ will go live alongside Teamfight Set 7, having Origin-themed arenas, exclusive Little Legends, Star Shards, and the premium Dragon Nursery Tier 3 Arena. It will cost 1295 RP, and it will remain unlockable throughout the ‘Dragonlands’ phase in the game.

A little about TFT (Teamfight Tactics):

TFT, or let’s say Teamfight Tactics, is a game that lets you build your team, and then you have to be the last one standing. It is a strategy-based game, and you have to battle with other teams to win the battles.