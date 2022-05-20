Microsoft Game Pass June’s Games List Leaked

According to the reports, Microsoft’s subscription service Game Pass will be adding some new titles as part of the Xbox Game Pass June 2022 Games lineup. Some of the games will be leaving the subscription service, while some new ones will be coming for the players.

Leaked Game Pass Games List of June 2022:

As per the reports, Shadowrun Trilogy will be coming to the Xbox consoles and PCs in June 2022. Gamers will be able to play the game after it is available on the subscription service. At the moment, reports tell that Escape Academy is also set to be on the list, but its release date is not decided yet. It will be available on the console only.

According to the rumors, A Plague Tale: Requiem will be dropping on the Game Pass during the month of June. What reports tell us is that there will be more games that will be added to the lineup in the next coming days. People can look forward to the lineup by following the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

System Requirements / Console Requirements for The Games:

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, you need Xbox One series, Series X|S for the Shadowrun Trilogy, Escape Academy, and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

For the PC players, the minimum system requirements are:

Shadowrun Trilogy system requirements:

OS: Windows 7 or above

CPU: Processor with 2.0 GHz or faster

RAM: 2GB

GPU: 3D Graphics card or above

A Plague Tale: Requiem system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 (3.5 GHz / AMD FX-8300 (3.3 GHz)

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

GPU: GeForce GTX 950 / AMD Radeon R9 270

Pixel Shader: 5:1

Vertex Shader: 5:1

Video RAM: 2048 MB



Games That Will Be Leaving Game Pass in June 2022:

The company Microsoft rotates titles in and out of its library every month. Gamers can expect some games to leave the Game Pass in June. Subscribers will receive a notice before the game is leaving the subscription to either finish it or buy it at a discount before it leaves.

Gamers who love to play newer titles will be waiting for the upcoming month’s games in Microsoft’s Game Pass to experience them on their console or PC.