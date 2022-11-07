Top 8 Laptops That You Need For Gaming and Productivity - TechnoChops

The end of the year is around the corner, and we know that many things will be getting on sale. Most people wait until the end of the year since there are deals and sales everywhere to get their hands on new gadgets and machines for their own use. These things might be on your shopping list. Many companies rolled out amazing laptops this year, and all of them came with an ideal price tag. The specs were totally amazing, as well as the features inside. Keep reading this article, and we will tell you which laptop will be an ideal choice for you.

Best Overall Laptop (MacBook Air M2):

MacBook Air M2 is the first contender on this list, as well as the best overall laptop for many people out there. For individuals who do productivity work or watch multimedia on a laptop, then this machine right here is an incredible option for you. Apple has been making its own chipset and rolling out all of its MacBooks equipped with its own processor. The M2 packs some serious power inside it which is 4x faster than the M1, which came out in 2020.

MacBook Air M2 features a new and fresh design with an upscaled performance boost inside it. M1 was having some sluggish-type issues when it was running, but the M2 is faster than the M1. All of the high-demanding and most-requiring tasks are done quickly. The processor, screen and everything inside the laptop eat less battery than the MacBook. You can be doing work all day and all night, but still, you will be left with some battery life.

Talking about the design of this MacBook, Apple thought of making it thin this time. It is very lightweight and compact in design. Users just have to shove it in their backpacks and head out without worrying about anything. Some of the people who would be purchasing MacBook Air M2 know that their life revolves around meetings, classes, and whatnot. There’s a 1080p webcam on the top to let you enjoy Zoom meetings, Google Meets, and other conference video calls.

The tech world has seen an improvement in the speaker setup of the MacBook Air M2. It comes with a quad-speaker setup that puts out an incredible sound experience for the users.

Currently, the MacBook Air M2 starts at $1,199 USD. If you are all set to enjoy flagship features with stunning performance, you can grab this MacBook now.

Best Windows Machine (Dell XPS 13 Plus):

Many people out there have this thing for Windows machines; they just like the flicker-free, smooth, and minimal experience of Microsoft’s Windows. The second on this list is Dell’s XPS 13 Plus. For individuals who don’t like the ecosystem of Mac and just want to experience the latest Windows, this is the right option for you. The all-new XPS 13 Plus comes with a new design that looks so beautiful.

XPS 13 Plus is one of the best-looking laptops on the market right now. Talking about its build and design, XPS comes with the ultimate OLED screen with very thin bezels, just like its predecessors. There’s a keyboard that feels very comfortable because it has a lot of space. The overall design of this laptop is pretty minimalist, and it gives modern vibes.

The performance department of this laptop is pumped up. XPS 13 Plus comes with 12th-gen Intel Core processors, which are able to pack some serious power inside them and deliver insane performance. You can run any application or program which requires higher speeds, and it will be able to handle it easily.

The only dealbreaker of this laptop is that there’s no headphone jack on it. Many individuals find it as something that is lacking. However, you can use Bluetooth earbuds or headphones since everyone nowadays has their own wireless headset.

Best For Gamers (Razer Blade 15 Advanced):

The third on this list is for our fellow gamers; the laptop we are talking about is Razer Blade 15 Advanced. This machine is something that you need to get a smooth and flicker-free gaming experience. Of course, everybody knows we need to take down our opponents in our favorite games.

Razer Blade 15 Advances comes with the Intel Core i7 processor paired with the incredible NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics. For the display, the screen is 15-inch with quad HD technology, which comes with a higher refresh rate of 240Hz. However, whenever you are thinking of getting your hands on this beast, you can go for different configurations according to your preferences. There’s another Full HD 360Hz and a 4K 144Hz version for potential buyers.

Razer has said that they put all their efforts into making the Blade series, as it’s one of the most powerful gaming laptop lineups in the market right now. All of the AAA titles that are arriving in the upcoming year will be performing smoothly on this machine.

Best Chromebook (Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook):

Chromebooks are amazing. They are all about the people who just want to open the laptop and start working on their Google Workspace. The fourth contender on this list is Lenovo’s Flex 5 Chromebook. It is a laptop that is an ideal choice for many people out there who just want to work on their assignments and attend meetings and online classes. This laptop won’t break your bank, and you will save up some bucks for something else.

This laptop comes with a 13-inch Full HD touchscreen and a fantastic keyboard. There’s a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor inside it, which is powering this laptop. There’s 4 GB RAM which is quite enough for the users since it’s a Chromebook. Only Google Chrome would be utilizing the RAM and not other programs. For saving up documents and files, 64 GB of storage is enough. Users can use Google cloud services to save up bigger files.

There’s one USB-A and two USB-C ports on the laptop. The battery inside the Chromebook gives an eight-hour battery life. It’s enough for the people who just have to use Google services on their laptops. The 360-degree feature of this laptop, which turns it into a tablet, is ideal. You can use it on tablet mode if you don’t feel like using the keyboard. You can use Android apps on this laptop.

The price of this Chromebook is still affordable, and it can fall within the budget of many people around. Individuals who don’t usually use other high-demanding programs on their laptops can go for this Chromebook.

Best Convertible Laptop (Microsoft Surface Pro 9):

Some people in this world prefer convertible laptops. They find it ideal for them as it can be converted into a laptop or a tablet. They can use it in comfort and with ease. The fifth contender on our list is Microsoft Surface Pro 9. It is the best convertible laptop that is available in the market right now. Also, it is the thinnest and lightest laptop in the computer world.

Surface Pro 9 is a slimmer and lighter computer with kickstands used for a better viewing angle, and users can take their productivity to the next level with this laptop. It boasts the latest Intel processor inside it, which does your productivity tasks in a jiffy. It comes with the latest Windows app that is readily available on the laptop, and users can access them with this laptop.

Potential buyers can configure their own Microsoft Surface Pro 9 according to their needs. They can get the one which they like. The display screen is pretty bright and vivid. It’s a 13-inch display which has higher resolutions and delivers incredible image and video quality on the screen.

Buyers who are looking forward to purchasing this laptop can consider getting a Microsoft Type Cover as well as Microsoft’s Slim Pen 2, which is another must-buy accessory for the people who would be working on this laptop.

If you are that person whose life revolves around going outside all the time, and you need to get the work done, then this is the ideal option for you. You can switch to tablet mode when you are on the go and when it feels like you will be staying somewhere for a time, just attach the keyboard to start working.

Best Budget Laptop (HP Pavilion Aero 13):

The sixth on this list is the budget laptop, which will be turning more heads because it packs a punch. HP Pavilion Aero 13 is an amazing laptop and a good option for people who are looking for a laptop that is under $800. This laptop has a full HD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10, and the bezels are quite thin. It has a comfortable keyboard with a more spacious trackpad for a better working pace for the users.

For performance, it is equipped with the incredible AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor that is paired with Radeon graphics. There’s a whole powerhouse inside this laptop, and it will give an outstanding performance experience to the users. The battery life is amazing, as it will give you a whole day or two to keep up the machine running. For connectivity, there’s a full-fledged USB port from which you can charge the laptop, use the HDMI and do much more.

Honorable Mentions:

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano:

One of our honorable mentions is Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano. It is an ideal laptop for people who are always on the go. It is a business laptop which has a solid construction with an amazing processor inside it. The battery life is outstanding, and it can give you a good battery time even if you use it all day.

The weight of this laptop is too light. It only weighs 1.99 pounds. You might be thinking that you will be getting an entry-level processor inside it, but it’s not true. The processor inside the laptop is amazing, and it is capable of handling a heavy workload. What’s more interesting about this laptop is that it doesn’t turn into a jet with fan noise when it is doing heavy work.

Razer Book 13:

Razer is a well-known brand for its gaming peripherals and gaming laptops in the tech world, but the company is also getting into the productivity space. Recently, they have rolled out their Razer Book 13.

The laptop is 0.6 inches thicker and weighs only 3.09 pounds. It is a portable workstation with packing some serious power inside it. The construction features a sturdy aluminium build. The full-fledged connectivity has a Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI 2.0 and a microSD slot. It’s one of those laptops that comes with the per-key RGB keyboard.

If we talk about the performance of this laptop, it is powered by a powerful chip that delivers benchmarks really well. Users can have the best gaming experience on this laptop even though this laptop isn’t about gaming. The integrated graphics unit is amazing, and it can easily handle Shadow of the Tomb Raider at over 30 fps. It is an outstanding laptop with all-rounder features, and it can play in every field, it can be the productivity field or the gaming field.

Final Thoughts:

To conclude, you are pretty much aware of the laptops which you can purchase this year. All of these laptops have different price tags. You can pick the one that suits your budget, and you are good to go. Make sure the one you are getting comes with a warranty and proper accessories that you will need in the future for your own use.