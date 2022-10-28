Careers in Tech: 7 Options You Can Explore - TechnoChops

Today, we live in a highly tech-driven world. The entrepreneurial world is on the path to automation, eliminating all repetitive and mundane processes. Likewise, the educational sector has switched to eLearning – all thanks to seamless tech-savvy applications. Also, logistics and supply chain industries are experiencing a boom due to advanced GPS tracking powered by tech. All in all, technology is running the world, and this is unlikely to change.

As tech continues becoming essential in today’s society, the demand for tech experts has skyrocketed. Every company looks for people who can adapt to new technology and are willing to think out of the box. Individuals with skills and knowledge that meet the demands of digitally strived industries will continue to thrive.

If you also have an eye for tech, why not pursue it as a career option? Enrolling in tech-oriented undergraduate and graduate programs can help you become ‘future ready.’ Perhaps, opt for software engineering, computer sciences, or data analytics. These programs will equip you with the right skill set, ensuring a successful career ahead. First, however, if you don’t know much about this field, look below.

Here are seven career options in tech that you can explore.

1. Information System Security Manager

As reliance on tech has increased significantly, the demand for cybersecurity experts is rising. These security managers are responsible for preventing viruses, security lapses, and hacker attacks. They must also keep the company’s software solutions updated to close doors to intrusions by cybercriminals.

It could be an incredible career option for students who have problem-solving skills. After all, it is about identifying threats and exploring ways to overcome them. Luckily, getting into cybersecurity isn’t challenging. You can enroll in a few short courses on cybersecurity and complete your master’s in cybersecurity. It will equip you with a versatile skillset to thrive as an information security manager.

2. Product Manager

You probably would have seen product manager on the list of highest-paying IT jobs, which still holds. A product manager works with the technical team to determine product parameters. Likewise, they guide the team on product development from scratch. Thus, they have to operate a plan, bring an idea, and implement it.

Moreover, they build a product portfolio to manage the plans related to the product. In short, it requires you to understand the entire product lifecycle. As a product manager, you should be familiar with platforms like Pivotal Tracker, JIRA, and Asana. On average, a product manager earns over $100,000.

3. Data Scientist

The data science industry is exploding with new opportunities for the upcoming generations. Their job role is all about analyzing complex data to help organizations unfold insights. From user journey to conversion prospects, they evaluate every data aspect. Entrepreneurs can base their decisions on facts, figures, and data. For this job, you must brush up on your Excel skills.

At the same time, you must know how to create data models and code in analytic languages like Python. Lastly, scientists should also identify business concerns and provide possible solutions. For example, let’s say the marketing manager can’t determine which campaign is the most profitable. Then, you can analyze the stats and identify campaigns offering the highest return on investment (ROI).

4. Machine Learning Engineer

People with a passion for computer science and a desire to build a career in an exciting industry should focus on machine learning. It is a specialized branch of artificial intelligence that enables them to use big data to develop complex algorithms for programming a machine. Through these algorithms, they can enable machines to perform tasks like humans.

Further, you will implement image recognition, economic forecasting, and natural language processing systems. It will allow the machine to learn and improve itself, eliminating the need for human interference. For this job, you must develop an extensive understanding of data visualization and computational intelligence to analyze problems. Having diverse knowledge of the subject matter will allow you to create meaningful solutions.

5. Database Manager

A database manager solely focuses on creating and managing the organization’s database. They implement innovative ways to arrange and store data for the business while ensuring top-notch security. They also oversee the database teams’ day-to-day operations to ensure the portals run smoothly. In addition, they conduct end-to-end analysis to determine the businesses’ data storage requirements. In short, it is a data-intensive role.

Therefore, you must get a bachelor’s degree in computer science or management information systems. Both these programs will equip you with the skills needed to excel in your role as a data manager.

6. Cloud Architect

Another well-paying and promising career pathway would be a cloud architect. These experts put a company’s cloud computing strategy into action. They have expertise and knowledge of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Besides this, they also have to define cloud architecture. That involves application architecture and deployments in all cloud environments.

As these individuals build the entire cloud infrastructure, they should also demonstrate excellent communication skills. Otherwise, the management will fail to understand why the company needs a high-tech, updated cloud system. These architects earn $195,254 annually, making it one of the highest-paying jobs in the industry.

7. UX/UI Designer

Are you good at designing? As more businesses turn to digital platforms for promotions and trading, they want to offer the best customer experience. That means they look for designers who can design websites and social media profiles. After all, the designer gives an aesthetic appeal to a brand.

Besides this, these designers also focus on meeting consumers’ habits and motivations. For instance, they will offer an easy-to-navigate website if you have multiple product offerings to avoid confusion. To become a UX/UI designer, you need a degree in computer science and lots of professional experience. Perhaps, work as an assistant designer to learn the ropes before you start designing yourself.

Final Thoughts

The tech industry will continue to grow in the years to come. Now is the time to take advantage of these ever-growing opportunities and build a career. You can explore different career routes in the tech industry and opt for something that best fits your interests. From software to design, new and innovative career options offer lucrative salary packages and immense professional growth.