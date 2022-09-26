Best Security Plugins for WordPress site - TechnoChops

Are you afraid of hackers? Do you want to secure your website? Yes, everyone wants to. We usually hire a security guard to protect our house. Likewise, a security system should be arranged for your WordPress site. All such things are critical in the life of website owners. Lets get started:

Reasons and Solutions

WordPress sites received 9k+ hacker attacks per minute. The number is too high due to the outdated website, weak passwords, and improper security systems. Besides data loss and website hacking, such attacks disturb website search engine optimization as well as website authority. Therefore, it is important to keep WordPress secure.

The Foremost and easiest way to make your website secure is to install suitable plugins. The WordPress plugins are installed in such a way that they can protect the website from login attempts, and scan malware. It also protects the site from hackers, therefore, it is important to install a good security plugin for the WordPress site.

For your ease, we have collected the three best security plugins for the WordPress site. We shared free as well as paid plugins so you can choose any of them according to your budget. Stay tuned with us to find the best security guard for your site.

1.Sucuri (yearly subscription)

Sucuri is a popular security plugin designed for WordPress sites. It is available for free but the paid premium account provides the excellent services that every blog owner should invest in. It clean ups the website protects it from attacks, improves site performance, easy-to-use, has effective security, and comes with a Web Application Firewall. The premium account is available for $299/year.

2.WPScan (monthly subscription)

WPScan is an important security tool that provides instant reports and threats to avoid security problems. It has been serving the WordPress site since 2012. Email notifications are an effective feature of this plugin. Its free version is available while the pro version costs around $2.31/month.

3.BulletProof Security (free)

BulletProof Security is a free security plugin. It is easy to use, creates database backups, idle session logouts, email notifications, malware scanning, and provides site security. If you don’t have enough budget to invest in paid plugins, then BulletProof Security is the best free plugin for WordPress sites.

What’s more important?

Besides security plugins, it is important to keep your domain secure as well. Whenever you purchase a domain name, it should be secured with an SSL certificate. You can get it with a reliable WordPress hosting in Pakistan. A Good web hosting also provides quality security services. So, keeping all such aspects in mind you can make your website secure.

Conclusion

Website security is important and it can be achieved by adding an SSL certificate when doing domain registration, choosing a good web hosting service, and adding a suitable website security plugins. All such services when applied collectively make the website secure. Some plugins are free while others might ask for monthly or yearly subscriptions. Therefore, you can invest in plugins depending on your budget. However, security should be your foremost preference.