6 Things To Consider When Choosing A VPN

When it comes to choosing a VPN, things can get quite overwhelming pretty quickly. There are tons of options and lists full of complicated graphs, stats, and features. When it comes down to it, the best VPN is actually the one that suits your individual needs. There is no one-size-fits-all because each VPN company has something a little bit different to offer. When choosing, you don’t have to choose something with the most features, likewise, you don’t have to use all of the features the VPN offers. But, there are a few important features you should keep an eye out for. Here are a few things you need to consider when choosing a VPN.

1. Streaming

A lot of people like to use a VPN for streaming purposes. It allows you to watch shows that are geo-blocked in the country you’re in. If this is you, you’ll need to choose a service that supports streaming. The right VPN can bypass ABC iview’s VPN block so that you can enjoy the service from anywhere in the world. If you are looking to access something like Netflix Canada while traveling in another country, make sure that the VPN provider has a server in Canada. Look for a VPN that also offers fast speeds and unlimited bandwidth, that doesn’t interfere with your streaming. No one wants something that causes their videos to constantly buffer.

2. Security

Another thing you really want to look for is security. Of all the features this is probably the most important. A VPN is only as good as its ability to keep your data safe from those who try to access it online. A VPN should protect your information, especially your IP address, with the highest level of encryption. This means that if someone should intercept your internet traffic, they won’t be able to decrypt it and access your information that way. A good service provider will offer additional features like DNS leak protection which means that you will stay protected even when your connection drops.

3. Torrenting

Torrenting technically isn’t illegal, but it is blocked in quite a few countries to prevent the piracy of copyrighted materials. If you live in a country where this is the case, a VPN could really help you out. Torrenting can take up a large amount of bandwidth, which is why not all VPNs support it. If your primary use of a VPN is to help you torrent, then you need to look for this feature specifically and not take it as a given. There are quite a few VPNs out there that won’t throttle your speed or your bandwidth when torrenting, so keep an eye out for these.

4. Bypass Censorship

Another reason people use VPNs is to get around censorship laws in their home country or while they’re traveling abroad. There are plenty of countries across the globe that restrict access to parts of the internet. This includes social media sites, information that goes against the political powers, gambling sites, and many more.

If you live in one of these countries, or you are traveling around for work, or even going away on holiday, you might need a VPN to visit a blocked website that has been deemed undesirable by the political leaders of the country. This is easier said than done. Government firewalls are quite powerful and only the best VPNs can bypass them.

5. No-Logs Policy

No one likes being watched. This is why so many people opt for a VPN as it prevents your location tracking and online activity from being tracked and monitored. Using a VPN will prevent people from being able to see what you’re doing online and can even stop your ISP (internet service provider) from spying and using your information. Some VPN service providers hold onto this information, which is not what you want because third parties could access it this way. Look for a provider that doesn’t store your information at all. In countries where there is heavy censorship, VPNs are often required to give government surveillance officials your search logs.

Look for a VPN provider that has a no-logs policy, because this way you know that your personal information is not stored. It cannot be accessed by anyone, because it doesn’t exist.

6. Speed

Speed is something we’ve alluded to a few times throughout this post. A VPN works by rerouting your internet traffic through its own private servers around the globe. You can have an incredibly fast connection speed from your internet service provider, but if you choose the incorrect VPN, your internet connection speeds could seriously suffer. VPNs can counteract this issue if they have a vast series of network servers that are spread out all across the world. The more servers a VPN provider has in its network, the less likely it is to encounter congestion issues.

When there are too many people on one server at a time it could significantly slow down server speed. More servers mean less overcrowding and fast connection. Another thing to look out for is a server that is close to where you are. The distance can affect the speed of your connection. The closer the server, the quicker the connection. This is great if you are using it purely for privacy. Be sure to always look for locations that are close to you, unless you are looking to access geo-restricted content abroad.

It can be really tricky to tell how good a VPN is before you buy it. Most VPNs offer you a free full-service trial period that is a few days to a weeklong. During this time you can try out the different features and see if it has everything you need. Always opt for a free trial before committing to a purchase. These are free and should give you a good idea of whether it is what you’re looking for or not. We hope that this list has been helpful and that you know a little bit more about the different important features you need to keep an eye out for when choosing a VPN.