Detailed Review of Huawei P50 Pro - TechnoChops

Throughout the years, Huawei has been rolling out a series of smartphones that are created and developed for just one purpose, photography. Folks at Huawei put their efforts into bringing a phone that can take down any of its competitors. This time, they went the extra mile for this and came up with something incredible. Huawei has just released the best and most interesting camera setup on a smartphone this year. Keep reading this article, and you will know about the specs, features, and details of Huawei’s P50 Pro.

Huawei P50 Pro:

Huawei has made a comeback to the advanced photography smartphone category with their all-new P50 Pro. This smartphone is up for grabs by the public in almost every part of this world. The phone is jacked up with incredible specifications and features. It is a full-fledged flagship phone with an outstanding camera. Most tech fanatics have eyes on this phone because of the cutting-edge camera on this phone.

Huawei P50 Pro comes with the latest and flagship chipsets paired up with a vivid and brilliant display. Inside its body, it is powered by a massive battery that is able to give you good battery life. Furthermore, the phone has 66W fast charging support, which will juice this phone in no time. Also, it has fast wireless charging support at 50W.

At the moment, Huawei P50 Pro is available for the international market. It comes with EMUI 12, which is based on Android 11. What our readers should note is that there are no Google services available on this phone. It has Huawei’s very own proprietary OS in it.

Below are the specs of this smartphone:

Display: 6.6” OLED, 1B colors, 120 Hz, 1228 x 2700 pixels. 450 PPI.

Chipset: Qualcomm SD888 4G / Kirin 9000

Memory: 8 / 12 GB

Storage: 128 / 256 / 512 (expandable to 256 GB with shared SIM slot)

OS: Harmony OS 2.0 / EMUI 12

Rear camera: 50-megapixels (wide) (f/1.8), 64-megapixels (telephoto) (f/3.5), 13-megapixels (Ultrawide Angle) (f/2.2), 40-megapixels (monochrome) (f/1.6)

Front camera: 13-megapixels (wide) (f/2.4)

Video quality: Rear (4K @ 30 fps and 60 fps) (1080p @ 30 and 60 fps) (1080p @ 960 fps), gyro-EIS. Front camera (4K @ 30 fps) (1080p @ 30, 60 and 240 fps)

Battery: 4360 mAh

Fast charging 66W

Fast wireless charging 50W

Fingerprint sensor (under display and optical)

NFC

Infrared port

Design:

Huawei is famous for its durable and sturdy smartphones in the tech world, and the Huawei P50 Pro is no doubt a solid proof of that. The smartphone has a better outlook and looks sleek and stylish. The design of the smartphone has curves, it is thin, and the weight is very light. Behind the back of this phone, there’s a Leica camera setup. With all of this, the phone gives a look of a premium phone.

The overall build of this phone has dual-glass with a dual-curved thin metal frame. The whole profile of the build is pretty slim. P50 Pro is IP68-rated. It has an aluminum frame with glass panels with long curved sides. The glass on the back is a high-end glass that is ever used on a smartphone.

Talking about the curved edges, if we compare this phone to the predecessor, P40 Pro, you will feel that the edges on P50 Pro are on point. The phone feels light and thin because of this.

This time, Huawei made some major design changes since the P40 Pro. They have made changes to the camera setup. It is not a boxy type anymore, and it’s a sleek dual-circle setup. It looks unique, and it houses an advanced camera in it.

Users can find a speaker, Type-C for charging and earphones, and a SIM tray on the bottom of this phone. The volume rocker button and power key are on the right side. On the top, there’s a microphone and another speaker.

The phone is amazing in design, but most users need to use an aftermarket case with the phone for safety.

Display:

The display screen of this phone is amazing. When it comes to the display panels, Huawei takes the cake. They have put a massive 6.6-inch OLED display panel that has the support of HDR10+ and a dynamic higher refresh rate of 120 Hz. The icing on the top has 10bit colors with a whopping high rate of touch sampling clocked at 300 Hz. Huawei advertised the dimming process with less flickering at lower brightness.

Users will love the screen because it has a top-notch display panel, which will give you a better experience when you watch videos, stream videos, or play games on it. What’s even more interesting about the screen is that when you use the phone, you won’t feel laggy or choppy because the dynamic 120 Hz refresh rate will handle it. On top of it, the 300 Hz touch sampling rate will give you a good time. Moreover, it has HDR10+ support, which makes it incredible.

The display screen might look curved to you, but it’s not. It’s an illusion that is coming from the curved glass. An under-screen fingerprint scanner is used to unlock your phone and other biometric options on display. The in-display optical fingerprint scanner is quick, accurate, and reliable.

P50 Pro comes with two modes in display settings, one is Normal, and the other is Vivid. The normal mode switches between DCI-P3 and sRGB. Meanwhile, the Vivid option boosts the saturation and pops up the colors.

Furthermore, the refresh rate has three options: Dynamic, High, and Standard. Standard is clocked at 60Hz, while the Dynamic uses the 90 Hz when you are on the UI and scrolling through apps. It gives a smoothness to the touch. If a static image is displayed on the screen, the refresh rate drops to 60 Hz. The High option is all about 120 Hz. It can be UI, browsers, videos, and games.

Below are the display tests that were done on this smartphone with other fellow Huawei and other phones:

100% brightness test:

Huawei P50 Pro: 609

Huawei P40 Pro: 425

Huawei P40 Pro+: 455

Huawei P30 Pro: 571

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: 514

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: 458

Sony Xperia Pro-1: 406

OnePlus 9 Pro: 525

Battery:

Huawei P50 Pro is powered by a massive battery of 4360mAh. The phone’s battery can easily give you a day or two without making you worry about the charger very often. You can watch videos, stream videos, listen to music, and play games on this phone, and still, at the end of the day, you will be left with enough battery for your casual use.

The ultimate SoC and OLED on this phone are efficient, and the battery performs really well. The phone is able to handle the load and gives you good battery life.

If we talk about the charging speed of this phone, it is incredible. Huawei P50 Pro supports 66W Huawei’s SuperCharge. It comes with Huawei’s power adapter and the 6A-rated cable. On top of it, this phone has the support of 50 watts for the Huawei Wireless SuperCharge feature.

Below are the tests that were done on this phone:

30 Min Charging-Test (from 0%):

Huawei P50 Pro: 73%

Huawei P30 Pro: 70%

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: 54%

Sony Xperia Pro-l: 53%

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: 42%

Note: Higher percentage indicates that the phone is doing good in results.

Full charging-test (from 0%):

Huawei P50 Pro: 50 minutes

Huawei P40 Pro: 55 minutes

Huawei P30 Pro: 1 hour

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: 1 hr and 11 minutes

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: 1 hr and 46 minutes

Sony Xperia Pro-1: 1 hr and 49 minutes

Note: Lower minutes tell that the phones get charged quickly.

Speakers:

Let’s discuss a little about the speakers on this beautiful smartphone. Huawei has made two outlets of speakers on the P50 Pro. One is on the top of the phone, and the other is on the bottom. If you listen to something in portrait orientation, the stereo sound will give you an ideal experience. If you are that person who watches videos and plays games on landscape orientation, then you are in for a treat.

This setup of speakers is amazing, and you will love it. It is loud and clear. Nicely balanced for entertainment and games. Overall, the audio quality is on a different level, and many users out there will like this speaker setup.

EMUI 12:

P50 Pro comes with the latest EMUI 12 that is based on Android 11 core. It will come with EMUI out of the box in Europe and other parts of the world, and meanwhile, the users of China will be getting Harmony OS 2.0 on their smartphones.

The units with EMUI 12 will have Android 11, but with no Google Services. Users will be getting Huawei’s App Gallery, Petal Search, and Petal Maps. The phone will be crowded with Huawei’s own services as part of HMS Core.

If we discuss the UI of the EMUI 12, it looks pretty much the same as the other EMUIs back in the day. It is jacked up with customization options, which include unique themes and incredible widgets.

AOD, let’s just say the Always-on display, is available for the users. Users can tweak its settings and choose different clock skins. You can download other AOD themes from the store if you don’t fancy the pre-installed themes of AOD. What’s more interesting about this is you can set up a magazine lock screen style. With this, you can set up different pictures, and it will display pictures whenever you wake up the phone screen.

Huawei P50 Pro comes with a flicker-free and quick optical under-display fingerprint scanner, which is pretty quick in a phone nowadays. Some of the users, who like face recognition, can opt-in for that too. Or, if you are that person who likes both unlocking types, you can put fingerprint lock and face recognition lock too.

Users can find all the installed and system apps on the home screen, but there’s a toggle in the settings menu that will let them make a choice between the regular layout or a home screen with apps in a drawer style. They can choose whichever style suits them.

The folders in EMUI 12 are large. They occupy at least four spaces and can hold up to 9 apps at a time. You don’t need to tap on the folder and expand it to launch the apps; all you need to do is to tap on the icon.

If you go to the leftmost home screen page, you will find Assistant Today. You have to enable it to get information on your phone. The information includes a news feed that is tailored for you, weather conditions, suggestions for the apps, health info, battery info, suggestions from AppGallery, and much more stuff. Users can customize the page according to their needs. They can put game info and scores.

Users can swipe down from the top of the screen for the Notification Center and Control Center. The quick toggles are located in the Control Center. In addition, swiping down anywhere on your home screen will take you to the Search page.

Many users won’t find the voice assistant feature in the Huawei P50 Pro and in its EMUI. However, Huawei’s very own Assistant features are available. These features include AI Lens, AI Touch, Tips, Search, and Today. AI-Touch lets the users do quick image or text searches by tapping and holding two fingers at a time. AI-Lens will let you search for stuff using the camera. You can identify objects and landmarks as well as translate text with this feature.

For the people who want to change the look of their smartphone from the inside, the Theme Store will get the job done. You can change the look of EMUI 12 whenever you feel bored with the same theme.

The multitasking feature of this phone is unique. The task switcher allows the users to split screens or use the pop-up mode. Many default apps support the pop-up view. For the split-screen feature, you need to swipe and hold anywhere on the left or right, then drag and drop an app icon over the app in use.

Performance:

Let’s talk about the main highlight of this phone, the chipset. Huawei P50 Pro is supercharged by the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset, Snapdragon 888. The units that will be sold in China come with the Kirin 9000. Overall, both of the chipsets are incredible in efficiency and performance. Huawei P50 Pro, which is running the Snapdragon 888, is one of the most powerful processors for the Android OS that comes with the most powerful GPU, Adreno 660.

To check how the chipset of this phone is performing, we have done some tests for this phone. Below are the results:

GeekBench 5 (Single-core):

Huawei P50 Pro: 1105

Google Pixel 6 Pro: 1042

Huawei Mate 40 Pro: 920

Huawei P40 Pro: 780

GeekBench 5 (Multi-core):

Huawei P50 Pro: 3145

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: 3100

Google Pixel 6 Pro: 2831

Note: The higher score indicates that the phone is performing better.

Since we are done with the stress tests and benchmarks of the CPU, we will now take a look at the tests for the GPU:

GFX Car Chase ES 3.1 (onscreen):

Huawei P50 Pro: 44

Google Pixel 6 Pro: 39

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: 34

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Exynos): 33

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Snapdragon): 32

Huawei P40 Pro: 31

Huawei Mate 40 Pro: 25

GFX Manhattan ES 3.0 (onscreen):

Huawei P50 Pro: 108

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: 102

Google Pixel 6 Pro: 100

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: 96

Huawei Mate 40 Pro: 78

Huawei P40 Pro: 59

AnTuTu 8:

Huawei P50 Pro: 793876

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: 688720

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: 657273

Google Pixel 6 Pro: 585485

Huawei Mate 40 Pro: 531270

Huawei P40 Pro: 496356

AnTuTu 9:

Huawei P50 Pro: 786215

Sony Xperia Pro-1: 725839

Google Pixel 6 Pro: 719815

The benchmarks and tests done on the P50 Pro prove that it is one of the best Android phones right now in the market. It easily outperforms all the competitors.

Camera:

Huawei’s P series phones are released to conquer and outperform all the phones in the photography category. These phones have been famous in the tech world because of their Leica-powered cameras. P50 Pro is the new player in the town. It comes with a full-fledged top-notch high-end camera setup. There’s a 50-megapixels wide-angle camera paired up with a 64-megapixels periscope telephoto lens. On top of that, it comes with a 13-megapixels ultrawide angle lens at 13 mm and a B/W lens of 40 megapixels.

This extreme camera setup will be able to take down any competitor in every photography battle. You can take outstanding images from this camera setup, and on top of that, you can use the optical zoom feature with 7x lossless zoom. Moreover, you will find a dual-LED flash, laser emitter, and receiver on the camera setup. All of these help in detecting the focus and for a better color reproduction across the cameras.

Talking about the selfie shooter on this phone, it is an amazing 13-megapixel sensor with an 18 mm f/2.4 lens. The phase-detection autofocus is available for people who take selfies all the time.

Taking photographs from this smartphone will take your Instagram feed game to the next level. The details will be crisp, and the colors will be well-balanced. You will love every pixel of the picture because of the high-end technology in the cameras.

Video quality:

Huawei P50 Pro has the capability of shooting 4K videos at 60 fps. Meanwhile, you can shoot 4K videos at 30 fps at the ultra wide angle lens and for the selfie cameras.

To keep your videos still and stabilized, there’s optical stabilization available in the primary and zoom cameras. The electronic stabilization is for all five cameras. Users can’t turn off the EIS.

For the fans who like to explore different modes for video shooting, there’s a time-lapse mode, a 240fps slow-motion, and a dual-video with two cameras at once. For the people who want full pro with the smartphone, they can switch the mode to Manual video mode. You can tweak the settings of ISO, White-balance, and aperture.

You can zoom into two levels while shooting a video, 4x and 10x. Videos shot at 4x are amazing, and they have more details, sharpness, well-balanced colors with contrast, and a high dynamic range. Meanwhile, the 10x zoomed videos are soft, and the details get messed up in them. The colors and contrast are accurate.

Final Thoughts:

To sum this up, our readers are pretty much aware of the incredible addition to the P series by Huawei. This phone is an amazing device for people who like to do photography on the phone. Users can also play their favorite mobile games and watch movies, stream videos and do much more stuff on the phone. This smartphone will be an ideal option for those who want 3-4 years of software support and don’t want to change phones in the next 2-3 years.

Moreover, you can click outstanding photographs from this phone as well as take your selfie game to the next level on social media. Also, you will be able to shoot videos at 4K. If you are getting your hands on this smartphone, then you are in for a treat.