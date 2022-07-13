Best SSDs for PC: Review Specs & Pricing - TechnoChops

SSDs (Solid State Drives) are undoubtedly the most popular devices among users. Storage units are much faster than conventional HDDs (Hard Disk Drives) and with lower energy consumption. You can find the best SSDs in the market, so we have decided to put together some of the best of them to help our readers choose the best possible option.

We will discuss SSDs and then present a list of recommended SSD models. Let’s start!

What Is An SSD?

SSDs are data storage devices, just like a traditional HDD, that have become very popular in recent years. Unlike an HDD with a magnetic tape and many moving parts, SSDs do not have moving parts inside, showing the key advantages.

SSD is also significantly smaller and consumes less space in a PC case, in some cases even placed directly on the motherboard. This device ensures silent operation and lowers energy consumption while generating less heat.

A printed circuit board (PCB) is inside a hard drive, on which the NAND memory chips, the controller, and the data and power connectors are located. These chips are responsible for saving the information in an SSD, and the controller manages the SSD operation. Therefore, it is crucial for better performance and more outstanding durability. Finally, the data and power connectors connect the SSD to the motherboard and the power supply, respectively.

Recommended Serial ATA (SATA) SSD Models

Explore the best SSD models with SATA interface for PC:

Samsung 860 PRO

SATA interface

Available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB

Sequential Read: 560MB/s

Sequential Write: 530MB/s

Best for high-end PCs, workstations, and NAS (network-attached storage)

Black Color

5-year warranty

Price $75

Samsung 860 PRO has a Samsung MJX controller, 4 GB LPDDR4 cache, and 64-layer 3D V-NAND memory technology. So, it can deliver outstanding performance and keep its price below many of its less-featured rivals.

Its 4GB version can reach sequential read and write speeds of 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s, respectively, while its 4K random read and write performance amounts to 100,000 and 43,000 IOPS.

The Samsung 860 PRO supports the most modern hardware-based encryption engine, whereas AES 256bit encryption technology protects data without affecting performance. This model is also compatible with the Microsoft IEEE1667 standard.

The physical versatility makes the SSD 860 Pro perfect for upgrading an older PC without an M.2 slot or an older laptop without more than a 2.5-inch hard drive bay.

Its five-year warranty implies that its cells should not fail during that period if used normally.

Samsung 860 EVO MZ-76E250B

SATA interface

Available in 120GB, 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB

Specifically designed for high-end PCs, workstations, and NAS

Sequential Write: 520MB/s

Sequential Read 550MB/s

V-NAND technology offers reliability with 2,400 TBW (Terabytes Written)

Compatible with any version of Windows and all PCs with a 2.5″ SATA interface

64-layer TLC memory

Black Color

5-year warranty

Price $50

They are very similar to the PRO, but their big difference is to use a simpler controller. Above all, it has 3D TLC NAND memory with less durability. It also has the Samsung MJX controller, a 4 GB LPDDR4 cache, and 64-layer 3D V-NAND TLC memory technology.

Its 4GB version can reach sequential read and write speeds of 550 MB/s and 550 MB/s, respectively, while its 4K random read and write performance amounts to 98,000 and 43,000 IOPS. The Samsung 860 EVO also supports the latest hardware-based encryption engine, AES 256bit encryption technology, and the Microsoft IEEE1667 standard. This Samsung 860 EVO offers excellent performance.

Samsung 860 EVO is the crown kept by Samsung as the maker of the best TLC-based SATA SSD on the market. Nevertheless, the market competition is now fierce for it than its heyday. It won’t be the first choice for most people because the SATA interface simply reduces performance to a greater extent.

Kioxia SATA Exceria SSD

Available in 256GB, 480GB and 960TB

550MB/s read and 540MB/s write

TLC Memories

When upgrading to an SSD from an HDD, the user can feel like working on a new system. This model perfectly combines performance and price, saving you enough funds

This SSD model offers enhanced durability and power consumption compared to hard disk drives. So, the user can enjoy longer battery life

The user will have a cutting-edge storage experience, as this model is built with BiCS FLASH and a vertically stacked cell structure

3 years warranty

Price $99

Kioxia is the new name used by the Toshiba division for Europe. It is a brand of recognized prestige in the manufacture of memories and storage. This model with a SATA interface combines new generation BiCS Flash TLC memories at a very reasonable price.

The manufacturer offers us enthusiast-level versions with the Exceria Plus, conventional use with the Exceria SSD, and the SATA SSD version. So, this is affordable and gives your equipment a new life or has solid mass storage for data. It helps you get rid of the HDDs.

Kingston KC600

Available in a wide range of capacities: 256, 512, and 1024 GB

Sequential Write: 560MB/s

Sequential Read 515MB/s

With the high-end 3D TLC NAND technology

Supports an all-inclusive security suite (TCG Opal, AES 256-bit, eDrive)

MLC memories

5-year warranty

Price $80

Kingston KC600 has emerged as the manufacturer’s best performance/price option under the SATA interface. Its Silicon Motion SM2259 controller has given very good performance with up to 560 MB/s in writing and 515 MB/s in reading due to its 3D NAND TLC memories.

This SSD model is available in 256, 512, and 1024 GB at prices much more affordable than other SSDs. This model is ideal for massive storage in solid-state. In addition, its durability doubles the base model A400 with 600 TBW (1 TB model), 300 TBW (512 GB model) and 150 TBW (256 GB model).

Samsung 970 PRO

M.2 NVME Format

3500 MB/s read and 2300 MB/s write

Exceptional transfer speed and a capacity of 512GB and 1TB

Smart TurboWrite 2.0 technology

Excellent reliability

Requirements: Windows XP SP2 (32 bits), Windows Vist (32/64 bits), Windows 7 (32/64 bits), Windows 8 (32/64 bits), Windows 8.1 (32/64 bits), Windows 10 (32/64 bit); For PC: 1 GB or more RAM; 30 MB minimum disk space for installation

Supported partition types: MBR, GPT

Price $177

If you want to have the latest M.2 NVMe SSD, the Samsung 960 PRO is the best option you can buy. It has a Samsung Polaris SM961 controller with 48-layer 3D-VNAND MLC memory. It has 3500 MB/s and 2100 MB/s read and write speeds, respectively, with a random performance of 380,000/360,000 IOPS.

It makes it the perfect SSD to upgrade your PC and give it a new life. Remember that not all motherboards have this connection, and you should check.

ADATA XPG Spectrix S40G

Available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

M.2 NVME Format

Sequential Write: 3000MB/s

Sequential Read 3500MB/s

TLC Memories

Customizable RGB lighting effects, compatible with most RGB software from major motherboard manufacturers

Perfect for gaming, graphic designing, edge computing, AI, 3D modeling, cloud, data analysis, and other IoT tasks

5-year warranty

Price $82

This SSD model is the top-of-the-range PCIe 3.0 SSD storage unit of the ADATA brand. It should thus appear on this list and in a fairly high position for its excellent performance. An SSD that was presented at Computex 2019 in which the latest generation TLC NAND cache SLC memories and a peculiar Realtek RTS5762 Controller are installed.

Furthermore, we have a striking cover with customizable RGB lighting that distinguishes it from the rest of the models seen so far. Of course, this cover also functions as a heatsink to cope with its 3,500 MB/s reading speed and 3,000 writing speeds.

AORUS RGB M.2 NVMe

Available in 256 and 512 GB with M.2 NVME Format

Component for: PC and Laptop

Write speed: 2000MB/s

Read speed: 3480MB/s

TLC memories

Price $70

AORUS is doing an excellent job with its SSDs, and it deserves a place among the best of the 3rd gen with its AORUS RGB M.2 NVMe. This 2280-sized unit features a striking copper heatsink and integrated RGB lighting to complete your gaming setup.

It has a 96-layer Toshiba BiCS3 TLC memory, a powerful Phison PS5012-E12 controller, and a whopping 512MB DDR4 cache. So, it gives us transfer speeds of 3480MB/s in sequential read and 2000MB/s in sequential write.

All these features enable you to install this SSD in a minute. It ensures the great performance of NVMe, and it fits within all Aorus build.

Corsair MP510

M.2 NVME Format

Hard drive interface: Serial ATA

DDR3 SDRAM memory

3480MB/s read and 3000MB/s write

Up to 180K IOPS 4KB random read, up to 240K IOPS 4KB random write

3D TLC Memory

5-year warranty

Price $80

The M.2 NVMe SSD is a high-performance device. It incorporates a 4-core Pishon PS5012-E12 controller and Toshiba MLC memories manufactured in 15nm. Read rates are 3480 MB/s, while writes are 3000 MB/s and random rates of 610,000 IOPS and 570,000 IOPS.

Corsair’s Force series SSD line has gone through multiple controllers, and it also has different NAND types and recently evolved from the SATA interface to the PCIe with multiple form factors. Corsair’s decisions and products have been on the front-line year after year, getting better every step of the way.

With the E12 controller of Phison and BiCS3 TLC NAND flash of Toshiba, the MP510 brings the performance you want. This affordable model also comes with a longer warranty and ensures greater endurance than its predecessor. So, it is hard not to recommend this model to users looking for a robust M.2 NVMe SSD available at a reasonable price.

Samsung 970EVO Plus

Available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB

3500MB/s read and 3300MB/s write

92 layer TLC memories

Advanced data encryption

This model is perfect for MacBook models in combination with a suitable adapter

The advanced nickel-plated controller, along with its heatsink, achieves better heat dissipation

Its Dynamic Thermal Guard technology serves you by automatically controlling drive temperature and reducing performance drops

5-year warranty

Price $180

With a Plus version at a similar price, it makes no sense to recommend other models. It has also proven to be one of the best mid/high-end PCIe 3.0 SSDs. Samsung is committed to 92-layer V-NAND TLC memories with up to 2TB of capacity and a Samsung Phoenix controller capable of delivering 3,500 MB/s and 3,300 MB/s in sequential read and write. It also has SLC caching to enhance performance with high transfers, 256-bit AES encryption, and wonderful management software.

The ever-popular 970 EVO as the mainstream NVMe SSD of Samsung was popular among tech-savvy people, game lovers, and other professionals. However, Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus replaced that model. The new one has a V5 flash that ensures a nice bump in performance up to 3.5 GB/s of sequential read throughput.

Furthermore, it also gives hardware encryption support, along with a long warranty and up to 1,200 TBW of endurance.

Overall, this SSD model has become one of the fastest SSDs, and thus, it easily gains our recommendation.

However, the 970 EVO did not outpace the competition, and it’s an outstanding drive and very worthy of your consideration.

Kingston A2000

PCIe NVMe performance at the normal cost fraction

Compatible with a comprehensive security suite (TCG Opal, XTS-AES 256-bit, eDrive)

Most favorable for Ultrabooks and Small Form Factor (SFF) PCs

PC upgrading with up to 1TB capacity

Price $64

Kingston A2000 is available with the NVMe feature at an affordable price. This SSD model is much better than Intel’s at this price. Users can install an SMI SM2263 controller for its TLC memories of up to 1TB for just $94. You can see its real performance on your test bench.

Kingston A2000 is the best option as Windows 10 boot drive with an ASRock B450M Pro4 motherboard, Ryzen 5 3400G processor, and 2x8GB Team T-FORCE 3200 DDR4 memory.

Users can set Ultra M.2 SSD as their primary boot device in BIOS, reboot to a USB thumb drive with the Windows 10 install files, and install Win 10 to this drive without a hitch. It works fine as a fast boot drive.

Western Digital Black SN750

Up to 3430MB/s transfer speeds for faster load times

Available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities

3430 MB/s read and 3000 MB/s write

Offering elegant design to personalize your gaming network

The gaming performance is enhanced through its WD Black SSD’s unique dashboard

96-layer TLC memories

5-year warranty

Price $90

It is an NVMe Gaming SSD available in up to 4TB capacities condensed in M.2 2280 format. Users can choose between a version with and without a heatsink. It has NAND TLC memories and a controller capable of delivering 3430 MB/s in sequential reading. It is one of the most outstanding options of the brand for high-end equipment and games.

Western Digital Black SN750 is equipped with a Phison DRAM-less SSD controller and BiCS4 96-Layer TLC flash. It consists of a blend of cost-effective components, and its low price makes it very popular. This DRAM-equipped SSD is best for heavy workloads, whereas the DRAM-less SN750 optimizes the low-budget gaming builds with its four-channel PCIe 4.0 controller and newer flash.

Corsair MP600 Pro

Available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities

PCIe Gen4 x4 extreme data performance controller delivering 6850MB/s and 7000MB/s sequential write and read speed, respectively

Its response times outperform most of M.2 SSDs

Micron 3D TLC memories 96 layers

Offering incredible storage performance using PCIe Gen4 technology for the highest bandwidth

Its high-density 3D TLC NAND technology ensures the excellent performance and durability, maintaining top performance for years

It has an integrated aluminum heatsink that helps disperse heat and mitigate thermal throttling, keeping sustained high performance

Black Color

5-year warranty

Price $130

Corsair’s MP600 Pro version is another high-end SSD model on the Gen4x4 SSD list. This model offers 7,000MB/s read and 6,850MB/s write speed. Corsair is one of the few manufacturers that have a 4TB SSD in store. And this is possible due to Micron 3D 96-layer TLC NAND memories.

Furthermore, this impressive SSD has an integrated aluminum heatsink, just like the lower versions. However, it goes one step further with a HydroX Series liquid-cooled heatsink version for integration into custom loops.

The drive is easy to install, and it is best for the PS5. Historically, The MP600 is available in a sleek design with AES 256-bit encryption. MP600 Pro is the first truly water-cooled M.2 NVMe SSD available at quite affordable prices in the market. You can find both a heatsink edition and the Hydro X Edition to incorporate into your custom water-cooled system.

Final Words

SSDs are currently the most popular storage technology, and their arrival has dramatically revolutionized modern computing. The speed, durability, and short waiting times are some extraordinary features of an SSD device.

SSDs are valuable upgrades, and if you invest in the right SSD as the storage solution, your gaming experience could be excellent. Although SSDs are expensive than HDDs, the upgrade is worth it, even with some additional investment.

