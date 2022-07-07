Microsoft 365 Review: Everything You Need To Know - TechnoChops

Most people are familiar with Microsoft 365, the company’s flagship suite of productivity software. It includes well-known products like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as lesser-known ones like Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive.

It was the industry standard in productivity software for many years and remains so today. However, numerous changes are occurring within the Microsoft 365 universe.

Microsoft increased its commitment to a subscription-based pricing model last year and phased out many of its standalone products. Microsoft 365 is intended to function as an ecosystem rather than a collection of individual applications.

What Is Microsoft 365?

Microsoft 365 brings the power of cloud productivity to businesses of all sizes, allowing them to save time, money, and valuable resources. Microsoft 365 plans combine the familiar Microsoft Office desktop suite with cloud-based versions of Microsoft’s next-generation communications and collaboration services, such as Microsoft Exchange Online, Microsoft SharePoint Online, Office for the web, and Microsoft Skype for Business Online, to enable users to be productive from virtually any location via the Internet.

Microsoft 365 provides businesses with a comprehensive, all-in-one digital workspace that includes communications, cloud storage, backup and syncing, and productivity apps.

In this comprehensive guide, we will consider all aspects of the suite’s flagship platforms and discuss why it may be worthwhile to invest in Microsoft 365 for your business.

Microsoft 365 Plans and Pricing

Microsoft 365 pricing is pretty simple, and businesses have several options. Four are appropriate for small and medium-sized companies, two for large corporations, and three for front-line workers. All plans are purchased as a subscription, with monthly or annual fees.

Small and medium-sized businesses can choose from four plans: Basic, Standard, Premium, and Apps. Each of these plans includes 1TB of OneDrive storage space for each user.

Basic costs are $5 per user/month and include OneDrive, Teams, and online Word, Excel, and PowerPoint versions. It is not an actual Microsoft 365 subscription because it does not have a desktop or mobile app, but it may meet the needs of some organizations.

Standard costs $12.50 per user/month and includes Outlook, PowerPoint, Word, Excel, OneDrive, OneNote, and Teams.

Enterprise Options

There are two Enterprise options: E3 and E5.

The E3 plan costs $32 per user/month. It includes all Microsoft 365 apps, unlimited OneDrive storage, a variety of cyber auditing, data protection, and identity and access management features not available in Microsoft’s business plans.

The E5 plan is the most expensive, costing $57 per user/month. You gain access to everything Microsoft has offered for this hefty sum. It includes all the services provided in Microsoft’s E3 plan, more advanced and comprehensive account management solutions, usage analytics, and threat protection. It is only appropriate for large organizations with hundreds of employees.

There are also options if you simply want a Microsoft 365 subscription for your front-line employees.

The Microsoft 365 F3 plan is only $10 per user/month, while the Office 365 F3 plan and the Legacy F1 plan are both $4 per user/month.

Microsoft 365 vs Office 365

Microsoft 365 was previously a business product from Microsoft that included Office applications. Microsoft 365 Business was the most expensive of their business plans, followed by Office 365 Business Essentials and Premium plans.

According to Microsoft, the name change is intended to help business customers better understand which plan is best for them, and the company promotes the rebranding as a “new name, same great value, same price.”

If you were already an Office 365 subscriber for business or personal use, your subscription would be automatically rolled over to Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Word is perhaps the most well-known of the Microsoft 365 platforms, and it is many people’s go-to word processing app.

Word is still one of the best apps for writing in 2022, regardless of genre. It includes a large set of features, a large number of templates, and the performance and reliability that one would expect from a Microsoft product. In short, if you need to write or edit a text-based document, Microsoft Word has very few limitations.

The platform includes best-in-class collaboration and review features, making it ideal for team-based use within organizations, primarily when used with OneDrive and the rest of the Microsoft 365 suite. Multiple users can co-author documents, previous versions of a file can be accessed, changes can be tracked, and real-time feedback can be provided to collaborators. OneDrive makes it simple to send colleagues links that assign the appropriate level of permissions within a Word document.

Another solid point to consider here is Microsoft Word’s sharing and exporting feature. Documents can be exported in a variety of file formats, including OpenDocument Text (.odt), Portable Document Format (PDF), and Microsoft Word format (.docx). Because each of these formats is widely supported, you will almost never have compatibility issues.

Although we can’t possibly list all of Word’s incredible features, some of our favorites include built-in speech-to-text, automatic translation, and the immersive reader mode. Another feature distinguishing Microsoft Word from its competitors is the addition of 3D graphics.

Although the platform includes some annotation and drawing tools, Microsoft Word best suits text-based projects, however, Microsoft OneNote is an excellent tool for expressing your creative side.

Microsoft Word apps are available for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and iPadOS. Although it works best on desktops and iPads, its mobile apps help make last-minute changes to documents or jot down important ideas while on the go.

OneNote is Microsoft’s note-taking app, and it is intended for both students and professionals. Despite its attractive appearance and impressive feature set, it has failed to match the popularity of other platforms such as Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. There is no doubt that Microsoft OneNote is one of the best note-taking platforms, but it is underrated in business and organizational settings.

The best thing about OneNote is its ability to organize your notes comprehensively. Sections and then individual pages are found within notebooks. We’ve considered a few note-taking apps and find that the OneNote is the best for keeping your thoughts and ideas organized.

Another advantage is that you can access your files whenever you need them. Full integration with Microsoft OneDrive means your notes, sketches, and brainstorms are accessible across all devices thanks to cloud sync technology. It is available for iOS, macOS, Windows, and Android, ensuring you’ll have no trouble accessing your files. There is also a mobile web app for taking notes on the go.

Most likely, you’ll need to share your notes with colleagues or clients, and OneNote makes this simple. Other users can be invited to view and edit a notebook even if they do not have their own Microsoft 365 subscription. Specific pages can also be exported in PDF format, which helps attach notes to emails in Microsoft Outlook.

The user interface of OneNote is also impressive and fully featured. Users can write and highlight text, draw freehand, and insert images, stickers, equations, graphs, and even audio clips to their notes. These features, along with many more that we won’t go into here, make OneNote one of the most powerful note-takers available in 2022.

Microsoft Excel is such a blessing that many people love it, while it’s a nightmare for others. However, it’s easier to use than you think and more powerful than you could have imagined. You will be confident enough to create and use advanced spreadsheets on the platform after only a few hours of training.

Microsoft Excel allows you to work with over 17 billion cells in a single spreadsheet. In comparison, Google Sheet only has 5 million users. Since Excel has such raw computing power, even large organizations with extensive databases can rely on it to get the job done.

Excel’s extensive list of functions, which now exceeds 450, is another of its strengths. These allow users to manipulate and visualize data in novel ways to better understand their data. Experienced users can also use VBA code to create and implement their own macro functions.

With Microsoft 365 apps, compatibility is not an issue. Apps are available for almost all operating systems, and spreadsheets can be exported in three formats: Microsoft (.xlsx), OpenDocument Spreadsheets (.ods), and Portable Document Format (.pdf) (.pdf). Excel documents can also be opened on other platforms, such as Google Drive.

Microsoft has added co-authoring in recent years, which remains a significant weakness of the platform. To collaborate in real-time, all users must have a Microsoft 365 subscription and the most current version of Excel. This prevents employees from collaborating with many people outside of your organization. When co-authoring is possible, it is dependable, responsive, and beneficial.

Cloud storage has exploded in popularity in recent years, and OneDrive is Microsoft’s entry into this fiercely competitive market. It is one of the best cloud storage platforms for both consumers and businesses.

Users can save files, photos, and other documents to OneDrive and access them from multiple devices. A user can also save files to OneDrive and sync them automatically to other devices. This means that the same document can be accessed and worked on in multiple locations. OneDrive offers relatively simple access to cloud storage space and options for sharing content with others.

Not only is the platform a safe place to keep your essential data and documents, but its interfaces are simple and easy to use. Thumbnails for various file formats are displayed, and intelligent AI search capabilities make it easy to find what you’re looking for.

What truly distinguishes OneDrive is its seamless integration with all other Microsoft 365 apps. Because of this deep integration, Microsoft 365 is more of a digital productivity ecosystem than a collection of individual applications.

PowerPoint is continuously serving everyone from elementary school children to executives in creating compelling and appealing presentations. We believe it is the best platform for creating presentations, and here we’ll explain why.

PowerPoint includes several tools for inspiring creativity. The most obvious example is Microsoft’s extensive library of templates, which are available for free to Microsoft 365 subscribers. Employees can also use the presentation tool, which provides guidance and feedback on their presentation pace and style.

The ability to insert and manipulate 3D images is another helpful feature that distinguishes PowerPoint from most of its competitors.

Users can collaborate and provide feedback in real-time, just like they can with other Microsoft 365 apps. Its integration with OneDrive also makes it ideal for designing and managing business presentations.

However, there is a limitation: collaboration on PowerPoint is only possible via the web app, not the desktop or mobile versions of the software. This is a notable limitation, especially given how well the platform performs in other categories.

Microsoft Teams, launched in 2017 as a competitor to collaboration pioneer Slack, grew to 75 million daily active users as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened. Teams were named the fastest-growing business app in the company’s history.

It serves as a focal point for coordination and communication, which is critical for business efficiency as we increasingly work remotely.

Teams, like OneDrive, is intended to serve as the glue that connects all of the Microsoft 365 apps and features. It uses cloud technology to enable employees to collaborate in real-time across multiple platforms.

Microsoft Teams’ video conferencing features are impressive, allowing employees to organize and conduct one-on-one conversations or company-wide meetings. It is even possible to host webinars and information sessions for up to 10,000 people. Participants in calls can use screen sharing and call recording, as well as live captioning, background blur technology, and chat functions.

Along with video conferencing, communications channels allow users to communicate in groups dedicated to specific topics, such as a team-based project, company-wide announcements, or the office Christmas party. This helps to keep messages on-topic and allows employees to organize their communications.

Microsoft Outlook is a Microsoft suite staple that has helped users organize their emails for decades. Although it isn’t as well-known as Google’s Gmail or Apple’s Mail, it is one of the best email clients, mainly if you already use other Microsoft 365 apps.

One of Microsoft Outlook’s best features is to categorize emails into folders: the focused inbox and the other inbox. The focused inbox collects messages that the platform’s algorithms deem essential or urgent, making it easier for employees to respond to the most important emails as soon as possible.

Of course, Outlook is designed from the ground up to work seamlessly with other Microsoft 365 apps. So, if you’re looking for a simple, integrated, and responsive email client, Microsoft 365 must be your go-to choice.

Customer Support

Microsoft is one of the best in the business regarding customer service. Even when it comes to consumer plans, the company is always quick to respond and thorough in troubleshooting. You can receive a response within a few minutes after contacting the company via its online chat window.

While some apps allow users to access support directly from within, we recommend visiting the Microsoft support website. The website has a library of how-to guides, video tutorials, and community forums containing solutions to almost any problem. It has the best online customer support for this software category, and there’s a lot of business-specific advice and support.

Businesses can also contact Microsoft via phone and online chat, with the more premium plans providing more timely and responsive service. Microsoft’s technicians and cybersecurity experts are also on call as part of the advanced cyber threat detection services available in premium plans.

Conclusive Thoughts

If you already have an Office 365 subscription, you will have access to the new Microsoft 365 and all of its features without having to do anything. If you were about to purchase a Microsoft 365 subscription, hopefully, this blog helped you make a decision.

Microsoft 365 combines the power of cloud technology in OneDrive with feature-rich document creation and productivity apps like Word, OneNote, PowerPoint, and Excel. It’s also packed with Microsoft Teams, an all-in-one digital communications platform that ensures your employees work as efficiently as possible.

We’ve also discussed the various subscription options available to businesses. There is a plan for every organization, whether a small team of five people, a multi-location team of 50 people, or a large enterprise with hundreds or even thousands of employees.

If you only want the Office apps without any of the extra features on one device and don’t mind paying the license fee again if there are any upgrades, buying the latest Office one-time may be a good option.

However, if you want something that includes more than just the Office apps and is accessible on multiple devices, as well as future upgrades and features at no extra cost, a Microsoft 365 subscription is the way to go.