How To Configure Windows Recurring Reminders

It is simple to set up one-time reminders. You can put the date on your calendar, set an alarm, and so on. But what if you want to be reminded of the same task on a regular basis? Is it weekly, daily, or even every few minutes?

That is not an easy thing to do. Most Android and iOS reminder apps lack an easy way to set up repeating reminders, forcing you to manually enter each date or time.

Things become even more difficult if you want a reminder that repeats every few minutes (or seconds), as no application is designed to do so. This guide is for you if you’ve been banging your head against the wall trying to figure out how to set recurring reminders.

How to Make Reminders on Windows Weekly or Daily

Cortana is the simplest way to set up reminders for repeating tasks on a Windows PC. Microsoft’s AI assistant, Cortana, can schedule tasks and set timed reminders. Unlike Siri on the iPhone, you can also type commands into it to have them executed.

Begin by launching Cortana on your computer. You can find the app in the Start Menu or use the “Hey Cortana” voice command if it is enabled.

Cortana’s interface is similar to a chat window. You can continue to direct Cortana by speaking or typing your commands.

Because Cortana understands natural language commands, you can simply ask the AI assistant to set a reminder for a specific task, specifying the time and frequency (tomorrow, every day, etc.)

Cortana will create a task in Microsoft To Do for the specified time frame. You can change the details or remove the reminder by editing the task yourself.

Remember that, while this is the simplest way to set reminders, it is not very customizable. For example, you could tell Cortana to set a reminder every hour, but that would be ineffective.

Another method is required if you want to set reminders that repeat at intervals of minutes or seconds.

Setting Up Recurring Reminders In The Task Scheduler

Experienced Windows users may remember the Task Scheduler, a built-in utility that allows you to schedule tasks ahead of time. The problem with this approach is that the majority of the tool’s features have already been deactivated.

Microsoft has been gradually phasing out the Task Scheduler in recent releases of its flagship operating system, and it is now nothing more than an outdated husk in Windows 11.