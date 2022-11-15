One Piece 1067: Release Date, Spoilers, Shakka To Reveal Something To Straw Hats? - TechnoChops

One Piece fans need to brace themselves because there’s a new chapter that is coming soon for them.

One Piece 1067:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the new chapter of One Piece is currently in the pipeline. Chapter 1067 is in the works, and it will be out soon for manga and anime fans across the world. Most of the fans are anxiously waiting for the new release of One Piece.

As per the sources and leaks, chapter 1067 will be released on these dates and times. Check it below:

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM (20th November 2022)

Central Time: 11:00 AM (20th November 2022)

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM (20th November 2022)

British Time: 5:00 PM (20th November 2022)

As of now, there are no major spoilers related to the release of Chapter 1067. So far, there are no spoilers that were leaked on online forums or anywhere. However, the past events that happened in the last episode can pretty much give a hint about what to expect from Chapter 1067.

Dr. Vegapunk is the smartest man in the world and the leader of SSG. It will be revealed in the new chapter. There are some expectations that Dr. Vegapunk Shaka will be revealing more information about the Void Century to the Straw Hats Pirates.

On the other hand, Luffy and Chopper will be spending more time with Dr. Vegapunk as they will be discussing his connections with Bonney. However, if you are really into experiencing this chapter, then you have to wait for some days for the official release.

Where To Read This Manga?

If you are looking forward to experiencing this manga this weekend, then you need to wait for some days. Once it is released, you will be able to read it and get to know what will be happening with the Straw Hats.

If you want to read the original copy of the manga, make sure that you are subscribed to Manga Plus or Viz Media. The reason why you need to be subscribed to the service is that you will be able to access the huge library of many chapters of this manga. You can read the previous ones if you have missed them.