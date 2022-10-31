Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Will Not Be Getting A Season 2 - TechnoChops

Fans who are getting ready for the second season of Cyberpunk Edgerunners need to read this.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Not Getting Second Season:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the amazing animated series of Cyberpunk Edgerunners won’t be getting a second season this time. As of now, nobody is sure what’s the issue behind this thing, but right now, there’s no sign of the second season of this series.

In a recent interview which was conducted with Famitsu, CDPR Japan’s country manager Satoru Honma was asked about his reaction, which led to the possibility of a new season. However, his reaction was something that made it clear that they have no plans of continuing the story right now.

What Does The Production Team Say?

Honma stated, “I personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime in the future, partly because we have received very good feedback. However, just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there’s no such thing as ‘we are actually working on the Season in the background.’ Even if we could make more anime in the future, I don’t know if it would be Season 2 or something completely different.”

According to the sources, Cyberpunk Edgerunners was animated by Tokyo-based animation company Studio Trigger which was directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) and featured an original score composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill).

The series is a huge hit for the creators. It was in Netflix’s global top ten for more than 4-5 weeks, and it garnered the highest reviews scores ever on one of the streaming platforms.

The show’s popularity was combined with a new update and a discount for their Cyberpunk 2077 game, with around more than 1 million people playing it daily.

Honma has said, ‘Overseas people say that the anime has given CDPR a second chance. We are grateful to TRIGGER for giving us a chance to enjoy the story of V and Johnny Silverhand after watching the anime.

What’s CDPR Up To?

As per reliable sources and reports, it tells that CDPR is currently working on a project that will be the sequel of Cyberpunk 2077. The sequel is named ‘Project Orion’ at the moment. It will be developed by CDPR North America. It is a new studio that has opened in Boston, USA.