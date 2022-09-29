Call of Duty Warzone Update: Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes - TechnoChops

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 update is live for the COD fans across the world.
According to the sources, it tells that the Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded patch notes are out. There are some big changes in this season. Check them below:
An improvement of support for the Solo players with a wealthy variation to offer. The Solo community felt under-serviced in terms of Solo Game Modes. They wanted a better expanding the availability and choice for the squad size:
Related to the ‘Greatest Hits’ LTMs, players can expect to enjoy the following appearing rotation all through the season as we will move away from daily rotations and we are back to weekly rotations:
Make sure that you keep an eye out for the surprises that will be dropping in for the players in the coming weeks.
As per the reports and sources, Fortune’s Keep Resurgence Trios CDL tournament is coming. Fortune’s Keep Trios will be active in the playlist to let the players practice for the $100k tournament.
The only major change you will see in this ‘CDL’ variant is that the Mercenaries’ Cash Extraction’ Public Event has been disabled for now. The devs felt that the Public Event isn’t a good fit for the competitive ruleset.
In the ‘Greatest Hits’ outro, COD WZ brings ‘Mini-Royale’ to the Caldera for the very first time. Players can drop into the game and enjoy this high time-to-action mode.
As per the reports and sources, it tells that there are new weapons for the players. Read about the arms below:
