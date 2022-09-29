Call of Duty Warzone Update: Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes - TechnoChops

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 update is live for the COD fans across the world.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes:

According to the sources, it tells that the Warzone's Season 5 Reloaded patch notes are out. There are some big changes in this season. Check them below:

Playlist rotations will occur once per week.

A variant of Plunder will be available every week.

Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island will also be present every week, with only the squad sizes will be rotating.

There will be a focus on keeping the Fortune’s Keep at priority for all types of squads to support those players who are practicing for the upcoming CDL tournament.

An improvement of support for the Solo players with a wealthy variation to offer. The Solo community felt under-serviced in terms of Solo Game Modes. They wanted a better expanding the availability and choice for the squad size:

Battle Royale Solos will be cycling through a different variant every week

Buy Back Solos

Battle Royale Solos

Champion of Caldera Solos

Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island will be having Resurgence Solos availability at the same time.

Related to the ‘Greatest Hits’ LTMs, players can expect to enjoy the following appearing rotation all through the season as we will move away from daily rotations and we are back to weekly rotations:

Rebirth:

Rebirth Blood Money

Rebirth Payload (In-Season)

Caldera:

Caldera Iron Trials

Caldera Resurgence

Golden Plunder

Clash

Champion of Caldera

Battle Royale Buy Backs

Sticks & Stones (In-Season)

Make sure that you keep an eye out for the surprises that will be dropping in for the players in the coming weeks.

CDL Fortune’s Keep Resurgence Trios:

As per the reports and sources, Fortune's Keep Resurgence Trios CDL tournament is coming. Fortune's Keep Trios will be active in the playlist to let the players practice for the $100k tournament.

The only major change you will see in this ‘CDL’ variant is that the Mercenaries’ Cash Extraction’ Public Event has been disabled for now. The devs felt that the Public Event isn’t a good fit for the competitive ruleset.

Caldera Mini-Royale:

In the 'Greatest Hits' outro, COD WZ brings 'Mini-Royale' to the Caldera for the very first time. Players can drop into the game and enjoy this high time-to-action mode.

New Weapons in Season 5:

As per the reports and sources, there are new weapons for the players. Read about the arms below: