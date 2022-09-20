Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199: Release Date & Spoilers - TechnoChops

JJK, or let’s just say Jujutsu Kaisen’s new chapter is in the pipeline, and fans are all ready to experience it.

Chapter 199:

As per the reports and sources that are rotating on the internet and social media, it tells that Chapter 199 is currently in the works. Gege Akutami and Shueisha are working together to roll out Chapter 199 of Jujutsu Kaisen in the upcoming days. Fans across the world are eagerly waiting for Chapter 199. However, there’s no information related to what will be happening in this chapter.

According to the reports, there are some sources that are saying that Chapter 199 of Jujutsu Kaisen will be released on 25th September 2022. We can consider this date because one of the officials of Jujutsu Kaisen has said it.

You can check the timezones below for your region:

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

India Time: 8:30 PM

British Time: 3:00 PM

European Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

As per the leaks and rumors, there are some spoilers that are out for the fans across the world. You can read it below:

‘Yuji Itadori, a high school student whose grandpa lived in Sendai, acts as the story’s protagonist. Despite his natural athleticism, he declines to join the squad because he dislikes practising sports. Instead, he joins a club that researches paranormal phenomena in order to relax before leaving school at 5 PM to visit his grandfather in the hospital.’

As he has just a short amount of time left to live, his grandfather encourages him to ‘always try to serve others’ and to ‘die surrounded by others’. After the death of his grandfather, he meets Megumi Ishiguro. However, the other occult club members seize control of the talisman and shatter the seal. All of the curse demons were released from school after this.

Furthermore, in this story, to defend Megumi and his classmates after Yuji arrives at the school. He’s unable to lift the curses because of a lack of curse energy. He ingests the demon’s finger and becomes the host of the strong curse Ryomen Sukuna. Now, Yuji is capable of retaining control of his body even though he’s possessed right now.

Where To Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199?

For fans across the world, you can read Jujutsu Kaisen’s Chapter 199 for free from manga platforms which include Viz Media and MangaPlus.