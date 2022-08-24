Microsoft Release Xbox One Sales Awful Compared to PS4 - TechnoChops

Microsoft’s Xbox One sales were less than its competition.

Xbox One Sales:

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media says that Microsoft has revealed poor and awful sales as compared to Sony’s PS4.

There was an official court document, which was Portuguese, and was submitted by Microsoft, claiming that ‘Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and install base, having sold more than twice as many [than] Xbox in the last generation.’

As of now, Sony hasn’t reported any report on the PS4 console sales. Only the last report that came from the tech giant was that they had done 117.2 million unit sales. It means that Microsoft didn’t even manage to sell 58M Xbox One units during the last-gen run.

If we talk about the Ampere Analysis data, it is pretty much accurate. Microsoft was able to sell a grand total of 51 million consoles. Xbox 360 was able to achieve 85.8 million unit sales over the years.

Ampere has reported that Sony will be leading in this generation by the time we will reach 2024. PS5 sales are expected to top 67.3 million. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X|S both have 44.3 million sales combined.

At the moment, there are still years, and maybe current-gen consoles of Microsoft will be able to achieve all-time high sales. Nobody is sure about the future right now.

Moreover, Microsoft is making sure to put all the latest titles on their Game Pass subscription service to let the players across the world shift to Xbox consoles. The main goal is to compete with PlayStation’s subscription service.

What’s Microsoft Up To Right Now:

According to the reports and sources, Microsoft has acquired the biggest game publisher, Activision Blizzard, for $68.7 billion. As of now, there are some debates over games like COD. It will get resolved once both companies settle the situation.

Microsoft is looking further to clear the acquisition in Brazil, but they have claimed that documents have been submitted to Brazil’s regulator that Sony has been paying for ‘blocking rights’ to prevent developers from not adding the content to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is an incredible gaming subscription service that lets the subscribers play all the latest games at an affordable cost. They can play it on their laptop, smartphones, and Xbox consoles.