iOS 16: Release Date and All You Need To Know - TechnoChops

Throughout the years, iOS has been continuously working for enhancements. Apple’s engineers make sure to roll out an outstanding update with cutting-edge features and top-notch security for iPhone users worldwide. iOS has been a clean and simple operating system for a long time, and now the 16 edition of this operating system is just around the corner. Keep reading this article and get to know everything related to iOS 16.

iOS 16:

Apple is polishing the iOS 16 right now because the release date of this operating system is just around the corner. However, the public beta is out for the software developers and testers. Apple has released many updates on the public beta as well. The reports circulating on the internet tell that Apple is also coming with the new iPhone 14 lineup on the 7th of September. The new phones will come with iOS 16 out of the box, whereas other iPhones will get the update for the new OS soon.

Many sources say that Apple will be dropping support for some of their devices in their new operating system. Meanwhile, a whole list of iPhones will be getting the new update.

This is the list of iPhones that won’t get the upgrade to iOS 16:

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

Below is the list of the devices that will support iOS 16:

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

What’s New in iOS 16:

There are some leaks and rumors about some major changes in iOS 16. Let’s have a look at some of the new and revamped features of iOS 16:

Lock Screen:

The lock screen of the iPhone will be getting a revamp and a new look in this operating system. There will be new layouts, color schemes, and a quick-glance information window that makes everyone feel like Apple took inspiration from its Apple Watch. This feature will stand out because Apple has changed its lock screen after nine years. It is undoubtedly a considerable change in iOS history.

Apple has focused on customization. Users can adjust the layout of the lock screen with unique fonts and color options available for the time and date. What’s more interesting is that you add fun effects with a swipe. These effects will be auto-generated, which will depend on your wallpaper to keep it integrated with the theme, even though you can edit it further if you need.

Users can also easily insert widgets on the lock screen. They can arrange the background and widgets together according to their preferences. It will be ideal for people who want to look out for the weather, their current fitness levels, and upcoming events on the calendar. If we take a look at all of this, it is pretty much giving the same vibe as the Apple Watch.

There’s a refined depth effect whenever you use Portrait images that are taken on your iPhone, and the clock will blend with the subject of the shot. It will do it according to the subject if placed in front or behind.

Now the question is, which wallpaper should you use? Apple will be rolling out the iOS 16 with a new wallpaper gallery. It will come with millions of combinations and the Photo Shuffle mode that will be shuffling the images from your library throughout the day. For the people who love animations on their lock screens, there are interactive wallpapers, for instance, live weather wallpaper with smooth animations.

Furthermore, the interesting part of this new lock screen is that you can have as many as you like. You can have a specific lock screen for specific Focuses. Users can swipe between them, automatically enabling the associated focus mode. Also, you won’t need to go to the home screen for this.

All-New Notification System:

Apple is changing the notification system that will display incoming notifications at the bottom of the iPhone’s lock screen menu. The all-new notification system will be taking out the old notification system from our iPhones. It will be a clutter-free experience for many individuals out there.

The notification system will have the Live Activities feature coming with iOS 16. Its main aim is to give a feel of real-time to the notifications of live-update apps. With this, the users will have a clean and neat glanceable experience.

Messages:

The messages app will be getting a new look in iOS 16. It will bring features that will come in handy, and many users worldwide have been requesting it. The new update will let you edit your messages once they are sent. You heard that right, and Apple is letting their users edit their messages.

Talking about new features, how can we forget that Apple is adding the Undo Send option to the Messages app? It will be available for the recently sent messages. It will come in handy for the last-minute changes. Also, there’s an option that will let you mark threads if you are looking to reply later. With this, you won’t forget to reply to your friends and family.

Devs at Apple are integrating SharePlay with the Messages app. It will allow the users to watch movies, listen to their favorite music, and more while having a conversation with their friends via text.

Live Text for Videos:

We understand that many people loved the Live Text in iOS 15. It added an ability for the users to interact with the text in the images saved on their iPhones. It was an amazingly useful feature for the people who have to copy text, numbers, emails, etc. Not only that, but it also allows you to make calls. The new addition and feature of the Live Text in iOS 16 will let you convert currency and translate text.

Apple is looking to expand this functionality by bringing support to the videos. What’s more interesting is that you will be able to pause the video and copy any text from the video. This feature might come in handy for the coders.

Users can use this feature to identify products in your saved images on your iPhone’s photo gallery. Also, you can drag and drop the cutouts extracted from images to the Messages app.

New and Improved Maps:

Apple Maps are about to get some love from iPhone users because the company is making some big improvements to the app in iOS 16. There will be more revamped cities coming to the Apple Maps service this year with information for lane layouts, local POIs, and other data that will be helpful for the users to navigate through the cities.

Apple Maps will be coming with the multi-step trips. It is a feature from which you can plan trips for your Mac, and then Siri will keep adding additional stops on your route.

There will be new data available for the Transit directions mode. The app will also provide rough travel costs for different forms of transport.

Apple Pay Later:

The interesting thing about this new software update is Apple Pay Later. It is the new feature in iOS 16, allowing users to pay later for the purchases they will make via Apple Pay. Furthermore, Apple is currently working on allowing users to make payments with no interest and fees.

Apple has said that it will be available with any Apple Pay purchase, but the thing is, it’s unclear whether this option will be available to the users from the US or it will be a feature that can be used worldwide.

Apple will be encouraging the small merchants by letting Apple Pay work with Tap to Pay for the US, which will take direct payments on the iPhone without the need for any additional hardware.

Enhanced Accessibility Features:

As it was announced in the WWDC 2022, iOS 16 will be coming with enhanced accessibility features. The new features will bring additional ways for the users who are differently abled to let them navigate, connect and get a full max experience of Apple products.

The new enhanced accessibility features will kick off with Door Detection. This new feature will help the users locate a door when arriving at their desired destination. This feature will use LIDAR and machine learning to locate the door. This will tell how far the user is from the door and provide information on whether the door is opened or closed. Also, it will tell how to open the door and if the door uses a knob or handle on it. In addition, it will read signs and symbols, for instance, door numbers or any important sign.

Moreover, the Live Captions will get even more interesting in the new software update of iOS 16. It is an outstanding feature for the hearing-impaired and hard-of-hearing community worldwide. It will read out captions in audio in real-time. The feature will work flawlessly on FaceTime calls and apps like Instagram. The best part, the company is claiming that it will let them start a conversation with someone next to them.

There’s a new feature for the people who use wearables from Apple. The Apple Watch Mirroring feature will let you sync all the iPhone’s existing assistive features, which include Voice Control, sound actions, and head tracking on the Apple Watch display.

iOS 16 will be packing some incredible features for the wearables, including the Quick Actions feature that will provide new and enhanced ways to interact with the Apple Watch. Users can use the double pinch gestures to dismiss notifications, click photographs, tune into their favorite music, and more.

Furthermore, smaller additions will be coming to the Apple devices this year. For instance, new language support for the VoiceOver, enhanced Voice Control Spelling Mode, brand-new Sound Recognition tech, and more accessibility customization options that users can find in Apple Books. For gamers worldwide, there will be a new feature, Buddy Controller. This will let the users use two controllers into one input in the phone.

Bypassing CAPTCHAs everywhere:

The heading pretty much explains everything. CAPTCHAs are the text that annoys us whenever we are on a website or in any app. With iOS 16, the cutting-edge feature of Automatic Verification is here.

Apple has said that iCloud will automatically verify your Apple ID and device in the background without making the user put CAPTCHA verification codes whenever they visit a website or use any app. It will save time for many users to get their tasks done.

The company has shared a video explaining how this feature will work. Famous web hosting platforms Cloudflare and Fastly have confirmed that this feature will be supporting Automatic Verification. As per the reports, it is expected that other apps and websites will adopt this feature once this operating system goes live for the public.

Notable Features on iOS 16:

More notable features will arrive on your phone with the latest software update of iOS 16. Surely we listed our favorite and cutting-edge features above, but there’s a list of other features that will be coming: Read about them below:

● On-device Dictation feature: It will let you use voice dictation and the text input together. The punctuation will be added automatically to the text.

● ID verification in apps: Apps like Uber and others will be moving to the Wallet app.

● Apple News: There will be a new window of sports within the app.

● Family Sharing feature: New and easier ways to set up an Apple device for children, with ideal parental controls. Parents can control apps, movies, and more using the age-appropriate blocking feature.

● Fitness app: This app will be coming for every iPhone owner now. Firstly, it was only exclusive to Apple Watch owners. Users on iPhone will be able to track their moves, standing, and goals for any exercise they do. In addition, the iPhone will track your movement throughout the day.

● Controller-support feature: Gaming fanatics can use their Nintendo Switch Pro and Joy-Con controllers to play controller-compatible games on their iPhones.

● All-new Video player UI: iOS 16 will be coming with a video player that is neat and simple and has an easy-to-use interface.

● Improved Voice Message UX: The voice message experience in iOS 16 will have a new face.

● Privacy Access History: Apple took inspiration from its competitors and worked on this feature to let the users know which app is using your camera, mic, and location.

● Battery Percent Icon: With the iOS 16, the battery percentage icon is coming to iPhones after many years.

FAQs:

We have some frequently asked questions for our readers. You can read them below:

● When is iOS 16 coming out to the public?

As of now, nobody is sure what’s the release date for iOS 16. The latest report from Cupertino is that iPhone 14 is coming on 7th September. We can expect iOS 16 in the middle of September.

● Will I be able to upgrade my phone to iOS 16?

Yes, of course. If you have an iPhone 8 or later, you are more than welcome to use all the incredible features of iOS 16. If you have models that came out before 8, you can’t upgrade to iOS 16.

● Can I use the public beta of iOS 16?

Yes, sure thing. You can use the public beta of iOS 16 right now. You can have access to it from the Settings app. The only thing that will annoy you is the bugs and instability of the beta version. Currently, it’s in the beta version, so it needs to be tested by devs and the tester. It depends on you if you want to use it like this. Albeit, you will be getting updates on it as well.

● Do I have to upgrade from 13 Pro to 14 Pro for a better experience of iOS 16?

You can upgrade to iPhone 14 Pro for a better experience of iOS 16. It will come with iOS 16 out of the box to be better optimized, and the hardware will go together with the software. If you currently have 13 Pro, you can enjoy the incredible features of iOS 16 on it as well.

● Can I upgrade my iPhone X to iOS 16?

Yes, you can. iPhone X will be upgradable to iOS 16. You can enjoy all the features of this software update on your iPhone X. You will be able to receive minor improvements and security updates in the future as well.

● Can I create awesome lock screens on iOS 16?

Yes, iOS 16 has extensive features for the users to tweak the lock-screen according to their preferences. You can put your Portrait images on it, which will blend with the clock and give an amazing effect on the lock screen.

● Which devices are currently compatible with iOS 16?

iOS 16 will be available on iPhone 8 series, iPhone SE (2020, 2022), iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone 13 series. The software will be running flawlessly on these devices. Every user can take advantage of cutting-edge features with the new iOS.

Final Thoughts:

From Now, our readers are pretty much aware of the iOS 16 and its features. The new iOS software update will be coming in the middle of September with all the incredible and cutting-edge features that will take iOS to the next level. Users will love these features because they will be helpful and useful in many ways.

Moreover, for individuals who have phones from the 6S series or the seven series, it’s unfortunate that they have to say goodbye to their phones. They can grab the latest iPhones at affordable rates from online or physical stores. Since we know the iPhone 14 is around the corner and Apple will be offering discounts on their other phones immediately. At the moment, if you have iPhone 8 or later, you can try out the public beta of iOS 16.