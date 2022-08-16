Surface Laptop Go 3 To Launch in Late 2023? Learn Here - TechnoChops

The successor of the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be coming in late 2023 for the tech industry.

According to the reports and leaks, the Surface Laptop Go 3 will be coming to the tech world in late 2023. The tech world can expect the successor of the Surface Laptop Go 2 in Q4 of the next year.

As of now, we can make estimates by looking at the timeline of this laptop. The very first Surface Laptop Go was released on 1st October 2020. Then, after a wait of one year and nine months, the Surface Laptop Go 2 was released on 7th June 2022. So we can expect the Surface Laptop Go 3 to be here in late 2023 or even 2024.

Price:

As per the reports, Microsoft will be keeping a similar price structure for the Surface Laptop Go 3. The tech world will be expecting the same price as the Surface Laptop Go 2’s price.

As of now, the leaks tell that the base model will be starting at $600, the mid-config will be priced at $700, and the top-of-the-line model will be at $800. The RAM and storage configurations will be the same as the current model.

Still, we are not sure if these prices will be the same or fluctuate. Let’s see what the next leaks and rumors bring for us.

What To Expect from Surface Laptop Go 3?

According to the reports and leaks, the Surface Laptop Go 3 will be boasting the 12th Gen processor inside it. It means that we will be seeing Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors inside it. At the moment, we aren’t sure which processors will be there in the Surface Laptop Go 3. Recently, AMD introduced Ryzen 7000 series, so there might be some chances that Microsoft will be putting these new chips in the successor of Surface Laptop Go 2.

As per the rumors, there’s a rumor that is circulating on the internet that the Surface Laptop Go 3 will be coming with a backlit keyboard. It will be an incredible improvement for the people who work in the dark and love to have backlit keyboards.

As of now, all the laptops under Surface Laptop Go don’t have Windows Hello included in them. At the moment, the only option is the fingerprint reader, which will require you to upgrade to the mid-config option. Many tech fanatics are expecting the Surface Laptop Go 3 to come with Windows Hello from base config to top-of-the-line variant.