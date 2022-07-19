Genshin Impact 2.8: All You Need To Know - TechnoChops

miHoYo, the game developer and publisher of Genshin Impact, has said that they will be rolling out a new update for Genshin Impact.

Currently, gamers are in the final weeks of update 2.7. This will be ending in a couple of weeks, and the reports that are circulating on the internet say that update 2.8 will be arriving soon. Players can get the new playable character Kuki Shinobu before it vanishes from the game on July 12th.

At the moment, the release date and start time countdown of the Genshin Impact 2.8 live stream will be beginning at 05:00 PT, 08:00 ET, and 13:00 BST on 1st July.

The official Twitter handle of Genshin Impact has confirmed that a special update will be going live on 08:00 UTC-4 on 1st July. Players can watch the whole event live on Twitch if they want to.

What’s interesting is that you have to watch the event live to redeem the codes soon. Also, if you miss the live stream special airing program, you can watch it on YouTube, it will be uploaded on 2nd July.

As of now, the next update was confirmed by the developer that it will launch on the 13th of July.

Leaked Banners:

According to the rumors and leaks, there are leaked banners for the 2.8 update of Genshin Impact’s live stream, which includes Kazuha.

It seems that Kazuha will be featured in the official program airing of the game. The artwork that was leaked for summer fantasia has Mona along with 4 stars’ characters Aether, Fischl and Xinyan.

Many players were thinking that the leaked artwork will feature Heizou and others, but it featured the other 4-star characters. Also, there’s no Yoimiya in this update.

In other leaks, people can expect that this update will be bringing Diluc into the game this time.

A Little About Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact is an action role-playing game, developed and published by miHoYo. It has been released on every platform, that includes, Microsoft Windows, PS4, PS5, iOS, and Android. Rumors suggest that the game is arriving at Nintendo Switch soon.

You have to play through levels to gain XP and coins in this game, so you can purchase stuff with it. According to sources, the game has around 60M+ players present in the game right now.