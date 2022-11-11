6 Smartphones You Need To Get Your Hands-On - TechnoChops

Throughout the year, we see many smartphones getting released. Many top-notch manufacturers are rolling out incredible devices for customers across the world. Every other smartphone is a competitor to another. Most smartphones come with a high-end processor paired with a fantastic camera setup. However, every year we think of changing smartphones because our old one is getting outdated, or we just need a new one for the cutting-edge technology and next-level features. Keep reading this blog, and we will tell you which smartphone will be the best fit for your preferences.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro series:

Coming on first on this list, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro series is the best iPhone that you can buy in 2022 right now. It is the successor of the best-selling iPhone 13 Pro. It has a sleek and stylish design with a bright and vivid XDR-LED display. On display, you will see the famous pill-cutout notch, in which you can access Dynamic Island.

Apple went the extra mile and came up with an innovative idea, and they thought, why not put access to real-time apps on the notch? So they did it! Now, users can easily access calls, time, alarms, stopwatches, and much more from Dynamic Island. Moreover, this time, an iPhone comes with the popular Always-On Display feature. Also, the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate makes it smooth and fluid for the user whenever they are using the smartphone. The user interface and user experience are tremendous.

The camera setup on the phone is outstanding. It can shoot 4K videos at 60fps as well as there is the ProRes feature which is the icing on the cake for this phone.

The price tag of this iPhone 14 Pro series starts at $999. The 14 Pro is priced at $999 while the Pro Max model is around 1300-1500$. Remember, the prices might fluctuate depending on the variant you are choosing.

Google Pixel 7 Pro:

The second on this list is Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. It is the beefier-specced Pro variant of the vanilla Google Pixel 7. This phone is one of the best Android phones that a person can buy this year. All of the specifications are top-notch, and everything inside this phone is on another level.

Talking about the performance, it is supercharged with the latest and all-new Google’s very own custom chipset, Tensor G2. The chipset will take first place in the benchmarks if compared with the competitors. It is battery-efficient, and it will give you a good battery life even if you use this phone heavily. For users who do casual tasks all the time, this is an ideal option for you.

If we talk about the camera department of this phone, the phone features an excellent camera setup. There’s a 50-megapixel main camera with a telephoto camera that is capable of doing a zoom of 5x. The new crop-sensor method in the camera setup offers 2x to 10x zoom settings for the users. Surprisingly, the results that came out are outstanding. The image quality is high-quality, crisp, and highly detailed.

Most Pixel devices deliver an amazing photography experience. Many photographers across the world have said that the color-grading and image quality on Pixel phones is outstanding. However, if you want to upgrade your phone to Google Pixel 7 Pro, then it will be the ideal option for you. You will get a smartphone that packs some serious power inside, as well as a phone that would be doing wonders for you in the camera department.

Apple iPhone 13:

The third on this list is Apple’s iPhone 13. This phone is an ideal option for people who don’t want to break the bank and are on a budget. Many people out there don’t want to go to the Pro version, they just want something that’s new, gets the latest updates and does their job in every department. You can also get it in instalments if you don’t want to purchase the phone at full price.

Talking about the specifications of the iPhone 13, it comes with a 6.1-inch XDR-LED display screen that has a standard refresh rate. The user interface and user experience are smooth and fluid. Inside the phone, there’s an A15 Bionic chipset that powers this phone and does all the tasks in a jiffy. Moreover, users can use the MagSafe charger for wireless charging, and there’s an IP68-rated certification that is resistant to water and dust.

If we talk about the camera setup, it comes with an ultrawide angle lens and a telephoto lens. The picture quality comes out detailed and very crisp with the help of the beefed-up A15 Bionic chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra:

The fourth on this list is Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is the high-end, premium flagship phone of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It comes with an incredibly fast chipset and a bright and vivid AMOLED display screen with a higher refresh rate. You can also use the stylus with this phone.

If we go into all detail about the performance of this smartphone, the chipset inside this is Snapdragon’s 8 Gen 1 chipset that is paired with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. It performs really well, and it can easily outperform any competition from other brands. It will be getting 3-4 generations of the next OS upgrades. It will be an ideal choice for people who want a premium and high-end smartphone that is all jacked up with top-notch features.

What’s more interesting about this phone is that it comes with an S-Pen stylus. You can bring it out from the S-pen slot on the bottom of the phone. The Korean giant has said that they have improved the S-pen this time. It comes with lower latency than the previous S-pens of previous years. It has handwriting-to-text recognition, which comes in handy for many people who note down daily stuff. Moreover, the ‘Air Actions’ in the S-pen are amazing in many ways. You can use it as a remote control or anything. It’s up to you how to use it.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini:

The 5th phone on this list is Apple’s iPhone 13 Mini. It is the smaller version of the iPhone 13. There are many people out there who love smaller phones that pack some serious performance inside them. The iPhone 13 Mini is a prime example. We can call it the pocket rocket because it boasts Apple’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset.

It comes with a 5.4-inch XDR-LED display screen that gives the user a handy feel to use with one hand. Most people out there would love this size because it can easily be shoved into pockets, and they can use it with one hand. The features are pretty much the same as the iPhone 13. Moreover, users will have the option to choose a colour of their own choice. It comes in different colours, Blue, Green, White, Red and Black. Pick the one that suits your preferences.

Google Pixel 6A:

The sixth contender on this list is Google’s Pixel 6A. This phone is from the Pixel 6 series. It has a sleek and stylish design with an incredible 6.1-inch OLED display screen which shows some amazing and vivid colours on it. The refresh rate is 60hz, but still, it gives you a buttery-smooth user experience during your time on the phone.

The chipset inside the phone is Tensor. Google’s very own chipset, which is efficient and a good performer. It will get your casual tasks done in a jiffy. This phone has an affordable price point. It is targeted at those people who don’t want to spend much on the phone but still want something that is new and is capable of having newer software.

Final Thoughts:

To sum this up, you are pretty much aware of the phones that you can purchase right now. All of these phones are the latest, and they will be able to give you 3-4 years or more of software support. These phones come with the latest chipsets and an incredible camera setup. If you are an Android fan or an iPhone fan, you can choose the smartphone which suits your preferences. Moreover, make sure that you pick a phone that comes with massive storage, so you can store more videos and pictures on it.