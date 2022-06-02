Everything We Know About Diablo Immortal

Fans of Diablo have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. The first is Diablo Immortal, a completely new Diablo experience designed from the ground up for mobile devices. It will be available on iOS and Android devices, and it was recently revealed that the game will also be available on PC. We also have a new Diablo Immortal release date, as well as information on classes, how to pre-register for future betas, and exclusive rewards.

Diablo Immortal is a little different than what you’re used to. Because it is primarily a mobile game, the gameplay has been modified to accommodate touchscreens. That’s not to say it can’t be played with a controller; there will be official support available once the game is released.

We’ve put together this guide to keep you up to date on everything Diablo Immortal. We’ll compile the most recent news, provide information on the release date and platforms, and provide breakdowns of the six classes that will be available at launch. Let’s get this party started.

Latest Diablo Immortal News

Diablo Immortal is still a few months away from release, so there will be plenty of news to come in the meantime. As new information becomes available, we’ll update our coverage below:

‘Diablo Immortal’ will be available on PC and mobile in June.

The release of ‘Diablo Immortal’ has been pushed back to 2022.

When Will Diablo Immortal Be Released?

The PC version will come out on the second of June 2022. This release will include iOS and Android devices, as well as a PC version. A PC version has been requested by fans since the game’s announcement, so it’s good to know that the developer has made it possible. Furthermore, there will be an interaction between mobile and PC.

Platforms

Diablo Immortal will have a PC version; it was recently revealed. This also applies to the game’s mobile versions. No console versions have been announced as of yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

