Leaked Details for Genshin Impact’s Update 2.8 and Release Date

Details:

According to the reports, there’s a new update that will be arriving in July. Before that, we will be getting Chapter 2.7 in June.

It will introduce Yelan right away along with a Xiao rerun as well as we will be getting another new character named Kuki Shinobu as part of the rerun of Arataki Itto. The launch of version 2.7 is highly anticipated, and some gaming fanatics are thinking about whether they should save their primogems.

At the moment, the confirmed banner for Genshin Impact’s update 2.8 is the arrival of Shikanoin Heizou. MiHoYo has announced this on the game’s official Twitter handle. The skills and abilities have also been leaked to the public. As per the reports, he’s a 4-star character instead of a 5-star level protagonist. As of now, the other leaks and rumors tell that three banner reruns will be involving Klee, Kazuha, and Yanfei. The reruns of Klee, Kazuha, and Yanfei aren’t official yet, but you will be updated if they will be arriving in the game.

As per Genshin Impact’s official Twitter handle, the message says: “V2.7 Update Notice. Dear Travelers, V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6 AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.”

What You Should Know About Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role-playing game that allows the players to control up to four interchangeable characters at a party. You can switch between characters, which can be done quickly during combat fights. Players can use different combinations of skills and attacks to fight with other players in the game.

This game is published miHoYo, and it is running Unity Engine. The game was initially released on Android, iOS, Windows, and PS4 in September 2020. Then it was released on PlayStation 5 on 28th April 2021. As of now, it is all set to come to Nintendo Switch. As per the reports, Genshin Impact has an average of 61M players in the month of April of the year 2022.