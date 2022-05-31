CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Skipping The Previous-Gen Console? What To Expect From The Game?

The news that has been circulating on the internet and social media since the last week suggests that there will be an upcoming Call of Duty AAA title.

CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Details:

As per the reports, Infinity Ward and Activision dropped an art reveal trailer as well as a teaser trailer to tell that there will be a new CoD game that will be arriving later this year. Modern Warfare 2 will be coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on October 28, 2022.

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media platforms, it says that the new installment to the Call of Duty series won’t be coming to the previous-gen PlayStation, i.e., PS4. The gamers on the PS4 platform will be missing out on the new game. There will be a long list of players that will be unable to enjoy what is being offered and planned by CoD.

The CoD game will be the latest game from the franchise that will offer exclusive PlayStation content to the players. Players on the next-gen console PS5 will get a whole new gaming experience.

What Is Coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2?

According to the reports that came out this week, claim that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be including an exclusive PSVR2 experience that will be only accessible to the PlayStation 5 console players. This leak was shared online by the reliable leaker RalphsValve’s Twitter account, which is well-known as the reliable source of information related to the COD games.

Moreover, this news suggests that Modern Warfare 2 will be including some kind of expansion pack for the PS5 owners to download and play the game on their PlayStation VR2 Headset. At the moment, RalphsValve hasn’t released any type of date for this new experience for the players of PS5. It tells that it will only be accessible to play on PS5 consoles.

The details of the gameplay are not confirmed yet, but the reports say that the announcement of VR compatibility will be revealed during Sony’s upcoming State of Play event, which will be streaming live on YouTube on June 2.

A message from Sony says: ‘It’s been more than two months since our last State of Play – who’s ready for a new one? Tune in live next Thursday, June 2, for nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation. We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2. Watch over at Twitch or on YouTube starting 3 PM Pacific / 6 PM Eastern / 12:00 AM CET.