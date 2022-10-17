6 Types of Web Hosting to Consider in 2022        - TechnoChops

Different types of hosting can serve different server needs. The main types are shared, VPS (virtual private server), cloud, and dedicated hosting. Reseller and WordPress hosting are specific options within these types.
Why is hosting important? It affects elements like security, performance, management, and the scalability of your website. The traffic you get also impacts your decision. A small blog with several thousand visitors a month and a large ecommerce site have different needs.
The most basic hosting type is shared hosting. It’s an excellent choice for entry-level sites because it’s the most affordable. You share resources with the other websites on the server. The costs for the host are lower because resources are split, and they pass these low costs to the users.
There are distinct drawbacks that go with this. If another website sees a surge in visitors, it will be detrimental to your site.
Shared hosting doesn’t deliver the best user experience for your site’s visitors. It’s a good choice for small sites or firms just starting. It’s also suitable for the tech-unsavvy.
This type of hosting will satisfy websites that don’t need many resources or too much on-site interaction. Look no further than a shared hosting plan if you’re not expecting more than 20,000 monthly visits to your website.
WordPress features shared and managed hosting. The first is like standard shared hosting, but with pre-installation of WordPress. Managed hosting comes with additional perks, like fast loading, staging, server caching, and enhanced security. Some plans also include a one-click WordPress installation.
As the name implies, reseller hosting involves selling clients hosting services. It’s unsuitable if you want to host your site or create a small website from scratch. If you want to sell hosting to other users, reselling plans are a good idea.
You purchase hosting from a service and then resell it to your customers. You select the prices as the reseller. You can make a big profit because you’re paying wholesale rates.
This type of hosting is suitable for web designers, agencies, and developers. As they already have customers in this space, they can just include web hosting in their palette of offerings.
Your customers can take advantage of the fact that you’re letting them meet all their website needs in one place instead of looking for a hosting plan.
Sustainability is one of the most significant advantages of being a reseller. If you’re a web designer, your customers might not need your services forever. You’ll avail yourself of steady monthly revenue if you can convince those customers to buy their web hosting from you.
If you’re going to manage ten sites or more, you’d be wise to consider reselling. If not, it won’t be worth your while.
VPS hosting is one step above shared. Many website owners upgrade to this hosting category when their site outgrows shared hosting.
You still share a server with VPS hosting but with fewer websites. The central server is divided into several virtual ones, which individual sites can customize.
VPS hosting plans sometimes feature root access, which is helpful to those who want to make custom configurations.
As you’ll have more resources, your site will perform better. VPS hosting is appropriate for small or medium-sized companies that have outgrown shared hosting and can’t afford unexpected downtime. Interactive websites with images, videos, or other large files should consider a VPS.
Cloud hosting is more affordable than VPS and features multiple remote servers. If one is compromised, the others take over its responsibilities.
The dedicated server is entirely yours, with excellent uptime and higher speed. It’s also the most expensive hosting type.
