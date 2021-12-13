TikTok is a famous video-sharing platform that has swept the Internet with its brief dance, comedy, talent, and lip-sync videos. Because of TikTok’s enormous popularity, it’s hard to scroll through Facebook, Twitter, or other major social media feeds without seeing at least a couple of reshared TikTok videos. TikTok is a popular platform for generating and watching short films rapidly expanding. From 2019, it has become one of the most popular App Store.

Due to COVID, People had free time, and then there was a thrilling break in its audience. Users submit a considerable amount of information here every day, including entertainment, instructional content, humorous Video, tutorials, reviews, and more. Understandably, you’d want to save some of the videos forever. Tik Tok downloader is a handy tool if you want to save viral videos to your device. If the author enables it in their privacy settings, the TikTok app allows you to store videos on your smartphone.

Want to Download your desired Video? Let’s follow these steps:

Installation

Open the 4K Video Downloader from the web.

Downloading 4K Tokkit

Install it to enjoy the best-downloaded clips.

Installation is in progress:

The screen shows a dialogue box of installation success. now click ‘launch.’

The main screen of your desired application is shown below:

4K Tokkit main screen

Activation of the License

Pro 4K Tokkit subscribers should validate their License after installing the tool to enhance the data limits and access unique features. Users who are on a limited budget can skip to the following phase.

Select Tools > Manage License in the menu bar to activate your 4K Tokkit license.

1. Click tools and then manage license

Extract the license key from the inbox of your purchase mail.

2. Click activate License

Copy the license key and paste it into the software bar. To activate your License, tap the Activate button.

3. Activate the license

Open the TikTok app(or any other app., i.e., Likee) and find your favorite Video or hashtag you wish to save on your Mobile Device. You can learn how to download TikTok videos in the guide.

How to Download TikTok Videos

Go to the web page downloader and Paste the video link in the text bar box, shown at the top of the page, within downloader for further processing.

1. Copy TikTok video link

2. Select “Download” from the drop-down menu.

2. Click the Download button

Another method: To save TikTok clips, go to 4K Tokkit and search for the hashtags/account you’re looking for. Enter the data into the search field and choose from the alternatives that show.

To save all videos from a TikTok account or hashtag, click the Download icon. Along with the download icon, there is some featured tab: By clicking on it, you can choose the required videos according to date:

Select date range to download videos between that range

4. Your downloads will show like that:

Downloaded Videos

In your Control Panel, you can see your downloads.

That’s all! The Video started to download, and Now TikTok videos can be enjoyed even when you are offline. You can explore the website and install it.

Platforms Supported

4K Video Downloader is compatible with different interfaces like Windows (32/64-bit), macOS(10.11 ), and Linux (64bits).

4K Tokkit

4K Tokkit allows you to view and download a limitless amount of TikTok content in one click. With 4K Tokkit, you may download a whole creator’s account, search and save videos using hashtags, and do so in the greatest possible resolution. It’s effortless to download content from 4K Tokkit. Download the program to your computer, add a username or hashtag, and click the Download button. The films will be downloaded to your PC or Mac automatically after that.

Tiktok material may be downloaded in bulk using usernames and hashtags

Tiktok feed can be browsed without advertisements

The option to create a Tiktok account backup

Automatically download all new TikTok videos from your subscribers.

Sort TikTok videos by date and download them.

TikTok video captions are being saved.

4K Tokkit is a free app that allows you to watch TikTok videos offline.

Characteristics

Without the watermark, you can download the Video.

Download videos in high definition.

Any device can use it (Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, and macOS).

It’s simple, quick, and completely free.

Progressive Web Applications (PWAs)

The stunning features of the 4K Download software can be used to enhance your entertainment experience. As we progress, we’ll go through these characteristics in greater depth.

1. 4K Video Download for Free

You can download videos for free with the 4K Tokkit video download application. This program runs on Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux computers. This application is also available in an Android version. You can download an Android version of the website directly to your phone. Paste the link to the item you want to download and wait to load to utilize this tool.

2. Download 4k MP3 Converter

With the MP3 converter program, you may export video clips from any public site to MP3 files. Consequently, you can select your favorite Video and use its URL to download its audio.

3. Software that works across multiple platforms

4K Video Downloader is a multi-platform application that works on Windows, Linux, and Mac. The Android version of the 4k video downloader is also available. 4k Video Downloader Android is accessible on so many systems is already a significant benefit. Furthermore, it includes 100 percent free features that enable you to use it for its most basic functions. You don’t require a deposit card or a third-party downloader. You can begin the setup file with just a few mouse clicks.

Pricing

All features of the most significant 4K video Downloader for Android are free. Premium functionality for other supporting systems is available for a fee. According to the official 4K Download page, Personal is the lowest premium option. This package, which includes three computers, can be acquired for $15 as retiring pay. Furthermore, the Pro Plan is presently on sale for a reduced price. Instead of $60, you may get it for $45 and access its functionality for up to three machines for a one-time fee.

Rating

4K Download’s overall rating is 4.7, indicating that the app’s design, usability, functionality, and reliability are excellent. The most fantastic 4K Video Downloader Software Bundle pack provides additional download utilities. You get a license for all of the 4K Download developers’ software for up to three machines. The best part about such a product is that it includes a 14-day cash guarantee. If you wish to cancel your License, you must use it within 14 days of purchase to receive a full refund.

Conclusion

In a word, 4K Tokkit can be utilized by both PC professionals and computer beginners because it requires no particular expertise. Type a username or hashtag into the search field, then scroll through the results. This software is a fantastic tool. If you’ve ever wanted to download full-resolution music playlists and other videos, the 4K Video Downloader is the program for you. The software is lightning quick and does not impose any download limits, which are frequent in similar apps.

The possibility to free download videos with resolutions up to 8K is a fantastic feature. The best part about this 4K video downloader APK for Android is entirely free. There are also no watermarks, trademarks, or other distinguishing features on the images. Free Download your favorite videos on your desktop. Select the Video link and keep it in the 4K video downloader program, and the download link will be created.

The application contains an easy-to-use UI that makes it simple to enter the hashtag or nickname you’re looking for. When you type in the keyword, a selection of relevant results appears, and you can select the Video that best appeals to you. Clips that fit your criteria are immediately downloaded as MP4 files to the location of your choice once you’ve found them.

You can specify whether the oldest or newest videos should be retrieved first. Furthermore, you can enable 4K Tokkit to continue in the background you exit its main window, ensuring that it continuously monitors the contents of your preferred accounts.

The 4K Video Downloader is feasible for saving your favorite online videos. The cross-platform programs, developed by Open Media LLC, provide various services. MP3 files, streaming videos, and slideshows can be downloaded with a 4K Download. Every task is made more accessible with this multimedia solution. I hope you will enjoy this fantastic application without any hassle. See you soon with new technology!