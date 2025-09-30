Bintense Explains: Understanding Coins, Tokens, and Why Crypto Essentials Matter

This article and its content have been produced and disseminated to persons outside the United Kingdom. The information provided is not directed at or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity located within the UK. The financial products and services mentioned in this article are not eligible for the UK. Cryptoassets are classified as Restricted Mass Market Investments in the UK, meaning they are high-risk investments unsuitable for most retail investors.

Since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009, the world of cryptocurrency has grown into a vast ecosystem with thousands of projects. While many have disappeared, others remain central to how people use digital assets today. At Bintense, we believe that understanding the basics — from the difference between coins and tokens to the role of stablecoins and networks — helps users navigate daily crypto exchanges with more confidence and clarity.

Coins, Tokens, and NFTs

Coins are the original form of cryptocurrency, created for use on their own blockchain. Examples include Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum’s ether (ETH).

are the original form of cryptocurrency, created for use on their own blockchain. Examples include Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum’s ether (ETH). Tokens are built on top of other blockchains, serving various purposes such as governance or utility within specific platforms.

are built on top of other blockchains, serving various purposes such as governance or utility within specific platforms. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) represent unique ownership, often tied to art, media, or collectibles.

Why So Many Cryptocurrencies?

New projects often emerge to solve challenges like transaction speed, scalability, or costs. For example:

Litecoin reduced block times compared to Bitcoin.

Ethereum introduced programmable smart contracts.

Solana, Polygon, and Cardano addressed speed and cost, achieving thousands of transactions per second.

Bintense now supports Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Blockchain, Open-Source, and Decentralization

Most cryptocurrencies are built on open-source code, allowing developers to adapt and improve existing projects. This culture of innovation is why Dogecoin could evolve from Litecoin and why new networks continue to appear.

Decentralization plays a key role, spanning data storage, validation, governance, and distribution of tokens. Different projects take different paths to achieve it.

Stablecoins and Altcoins

Stablecoins like USDT, USDC, and DAI provide a way to keep value linked to the dollar, though they do so using different mechanisms.

Altcoins, meanwhile, include thousands of cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin. Some, like BNB or Ripple’s XRP, support networks with specific use cases, while others, like Uniswap, focus on decentralized exchanges.

Why Understanding the Basics Matters

For anyone dealing with cryptocurrency — whether making a simple exchange or exploring new networks — knowing the essentials is key. Recognizing the difference between coins and tokens, or understanding how stablecoins function, helps users make better decisions in how they interact with digital assets.

At Bintense, we see our role as more than just providing access to BTC and ETH through flexible options like credit cards, bank transfers, and alternative payment methods. We also want to support our users in building knowledge about the ecosystem, so that their everyday crypto exchanges fit naturally into their lives.