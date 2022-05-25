COD:MW2 2022 Teaser Trailer Out Now. What To Expect?

According to the reports that were circulating on the internet and social media from a long time ago, Infinity Ward is currently working on the COD’s 2022 game.

COD MW2 Details:

As per the reports and gaming forums, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022 will be arriving with Task Force 141 for gaming enthusiasts this year.

The game will feature the MvPs from Modern Warfare 2, including the team leader Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick, Sergeant ‘Soap’ MacTavish, lone-wolf Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces.

Gamers will find out more about the game this year when it gets officially released on every gaming platform.

As per the leaks and rumors of the pre-order bonuses for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022, they are below as follows:

Standard Edition:

Early access to open beta

Other items will be announced

Cross-Gen Bundle:

Modern Warfare 2 for PS4 / PS5 and Xbox One / Series X|S

Early access to open beta – first on PS4 & PS5

Other items will be announced

Vault Edition:

Early access to open beta

Battle Pass (1 Season) + 50 Tier Skips

Red Team Operator Pack (incl. Ghost, Soap, Price, Farah)

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

10 hrs 2XP, + 10 hrs 2 Weapons XP

Ghost Legacy Pack – 12 Operator Skins & 10 Weapon Blueprints

All the stuff mentioned above was leaked by one of the most accurate leakers of Call of Duty, Charlie Intel. At the moment, there are no prices mentioned for these editions.

Beta Details:

As per the leaks of the pre-order bonuses, it seems that there will be an open beta version available first on PlayStation.

This isn’t unusual because back in the past, it happened with MW and Vanguard. Still, these are the leaks, and if they are true, we will see a continuation between Sony and Activision’s partnership.

Moreover, there are no other details shared other than early access for pre-orders and availability of the open beta on PlayStation.

The artwork reveal trailer says that there will be more revealed on June 8th, so hopefully, we will be receiving more information about the game as well as a playable demo.

The wait starts from now on because the gamers will be expecting a lot from this installment in the COD series. It is the most anticipated game of the year.