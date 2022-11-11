3 Major Reasons Why Video Ads Are the Future of Advertising for Businesses - TechnoChops

There is no denying that video advertising is viral today. It has become an essential component of marketing strategy, as statistics indicate that 86% of businesses use it as a marketing tool.

Statistics also show that 79% of non-video marketers intend to start using video as a marketing strategy, a 10% increase from the previous year.

Video ads are the future of advertising because they allow advertisers to connect with targeted audiences while providing foremost opportunities for data collection, prominence, and personalization.

So, should we dip our feet into video advertising for the long term? Let us discover!

Why do Video Ads have Better Prospects?

Digestible Video Content

Long articles about a company’s products and services can discourage readers, even though they provide far too much relevant information and key facts. That problem is solved by video ads. With video ads, we give the visitor a way to learn what to expect before reading a word by presenting key points of the article in easily digestible video form.

Video ads are essential in every stage of the consumer’s purchasing process. Potential buyers invest in learning more about the product before making a purchase, from initial awareness to checkout.

According to Forrester Research, one minute of video is worth 1.8 million words of text. Because of the higher recognition, people are more likely to recall it even after 30 days, as opposed to, say, print advertising.

Unlike TV and print, which are intended for a large audience, we can create various types of video advertisements, such as How-To-Videos, Explainer Videos, and so on, for a much lower cost using an online Ad creator tool. These videos capture the audience’s attention; even casual viewers eventually become potential buyers.

Videos are popular with search engines such as Google. If our video ads are properly optimized for SEO, we have a good chance of ranking higher.

Let’s take a closer look at the core competencies of video ads that make them a must-have for business.

3 Reasons Why Video Ads Are the Future of Advertising

Video Ads Get More CTR

CTRs or Click-through rates for video ads are higher than for posters or images. They tell a better story and capture the viewer’s attention more than any other type of banner ad. According to numerous studies, it has been proven that consumers prefer video ads to static images. Here are a couple of examples: 47% of consumers mainly watch video ads on Facebook.

71% of shoppers believe that Facebook video ads displayed to them are relevant.

Instagram video ads have three times more engagement than photos.

Instagram collection ads convert at a 6% higher rate.

In other words, video ads have been shown to outperform other media formats, including image ads, on Facebook and other advertising platforms. As a result, it makes video ads better at engaging audiences and getting more clicks. Here are some statistics that prove this fact:

Google Ads has a click-through rate of 3.17% on average.

The average click-through rate for arts and entertainment ads is 10.76%.

Of course, these are averages, and CTRs for brand searches are typically higher.

Though creating video ads takes more time than simply posting high-quality images, we can create stunning and professional-looking video advertisements with the help of a free online Ad maker tool. You must pick a tool with built-in advertisement templates, we can select our favorite template and create a video in a matter of minutes rather than starting from scratch.

Video Ads Positively Impact Sales and ROI

Sharing information about our company’s products and services via video advertisements can effectively boost sales. People are better informed about what we have to offer. As a result, even casual viewers can become potential buyers.

According to statistics, 80% of video marketers are satisfied with the ROI of social media video ads. Google ads statistics also support the platform’s success, showcasing that it is worthwhile. Check out the following statistics:

Google Ads Return on Investment is 8:1.

Google Ads’ average conversion rate is 4.40%.

Mobile devices account for 61.9% of Google Ads clicks.

As a result, video advertising can be highly beneficial in driving sales and conversions. However, if we intend to run video ads, we may be interested in seeing the data to ensure that it’s worthwhile to invest our money in them. Here are some vital statistics:

Purple, the Mattress Company, saw a 22% increase in purchase intent after implementing video ads.

Williams Sonoma, the retailer, increased mobile sales by 70% by running mobile video ads to drive in-store and mobile sales.

These statistics have proven that with suitable video ads, we’ll be able to boost awareness, website traffic, and conversions, helping us to increase our return on investment(ROI).

Consumers Share Best Video Ads

According to facts, videos receive more shares and likes than content coupled with text & images. Statistics also show that people are twice as likely to share videos as any other type of content with their friends.

People love watching them and sharing video ads with their near and dear ones considering it a form of personal endorsement. And when they develop an emotional connection with a video and find it funny, helpful, or worth spreading, it quickly goes viral. This is why the statistics presented above reveal video ads have been and will continue to be an effective marketing strategy for businesses.

As a result, knowing our target audience’s tastes so that our video advertisement appeals to them is the key to making video ads work for us in the coming years. In our video ads, we must strive for a genuine conversational tone, use images with which they can identify and empathize with us, and select a voice that endears and inspires trust.

Final Say

Video advertisements are the future of advertising, and there will be no second thoughts about it. Being more versatile, we can use videos repeatedly with minor changes and improvisations. And, if we can get our video ads on the right platform, we’ll have a successful business in no time.