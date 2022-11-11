3 Major Reasons Why Video Ads Are the Future of Advertising for Businesses - TechnoChops

There is no denying that video advertising is viral today. It has become an essential component of marketing strategy, as statistics indicate that 86% of businesses use it as a marketing tool.
Statistics also show that 79% of non-video marketers intend to start using video as a marketing strategy, a 10% increase from the previous year.
Video ads are the future of advertising because they allow advertisers to connect with targeted audiences while providing foremost opportunities for data collection, prominence, and personalization.
So, should we dip our feet into video advertising for the long term? Let us discover!
Let’s take a closer look at the core competencies of video ads that make them a must-have for business.
In other words, video ads have been shown to outperform other media formats, including image ads, on Facebook and other advertising platforms. As a result, it makes video ads better at engaging audiences and getting more clicks. Here are some statistics that prove this fact:
Of course, these are averages, and CTRs for brand searches are typically higher.
Though creating video ads takes more time than simply posting high-quality images, we can create stunning and professional-looking video advertisements with the help of a free online Ad maker tool. You must pick a tool with built-in advertisement templates, we can select our favorite template and create a video in a matter of minutes rather than starting from scratch.
According to statistics, 80% of video marketers are satisfied with the ROI of social media video ads. Google ads statistics also support the platform’s success, showcasing that it is worthwhile. Check out the following statistics:
As a result, video advertising can be highly beneficial in driving sales and conversions. However, if we intend to run video ads, we may be interested in seeing the data to ensure that it’s worthwhile to invest our money in them. Here are some vital statistics:
These statistics have proven that with suitable video ads, we’ll be able to boost awareness, website traffic, and conversions, helping us to increase our return on investment(ROI).
According to facts, videos receive more shares and likes than content coupled with text & images. Statistics also show that people are twice as likely to share videos as any other type of content with their friends.
People love watching them and sharing video ads with their near and dear ones considering it a form of personal endorsement. And when they develop an emotional connection with a video and find it funny, helpful, or worth spreading, it quickly goes viral. This is why the statistics presented above reveal video ads have been and will continue to be an effective marketing strategy for businesses.
As a result, knowing our target audience’s tastes so that our video advertisement appeals to them is the key to making video ads work for us in the coming years. In our video ads, we must strive for a genuine conversational tone, use images with which they can identify and empathize with us, and select a voice that endears and inspires trust.
Check out this blog for more reasons why businesses should consider video ads as the future of advertising.
Video advertisements are the future of advertising, and there will be no second thoughts about it. Being more versatile, we can use videos repeatedly with minor changes and improvisations. And, if we can get our video ads on the right platform, we’ll have a successful business in no time.
