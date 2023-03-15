Selecting a Touchscreen Device for the Office

Touchscreen technology may not be the oldest one, but it has become one of the most widespread and useful ones.

Touchscreen monitors can open new ways to communicate with your computer. They can both increase your productivity and provide you with additional data.

You now have more choices when it comes to the best touchscreen monitor for your needs. Thanks to the growing popularity of the technology it’s easy to find a 12, 15, 17 inch monitor with a touch screen.

There are a few things to consider while choosing the most suitable option for you. Let’s take a closer look.

Screen size

When selecting a touchscreen monitor, you need to think of the proper size first. If you already know which size will perfectly suit your office — you may skip this step.

There are many different propositions on the market for touchscreen monitors. With different technologies and sizes available, with a range from 3 inches to 60-inch giants.

A larger touchscreen monitor may fit perfectly in a conference room, while a smaller monitor will suit better in individual workspaces.

Price

More people are using touchscreen monitors these days. And while choosing one, some may even put a price as the first step to consider. Touchscreen monitors can be a nice upgrade to the workspace, but what are the prices?

Monitors with touchscreens cost more than those without such functions. The good news is that touchscreen displays are available in a range of sizes and costs.

The cheapest touchscreen monitor can be obtained for less than $100, but it will give you $100 performance as well. This option might work fine for some ATMs, but it won’t be handy for digital illustrators and 3D modelers.

On another side, you can find giant touchscreen monitors, prices of which can start from $1,000. The price depends on the size, technology, and features.

So, what’s the optimal price for an office monitor? The one that won’t make a hole in your company’s pocket. But what you can know for sure is that in most cases, a FullHD 17-inch touchscreen monitor with excellent performance can cost around $600.

Aspect ratio and resolution

The monitor’s width-to-height ratio is referred to as the aspect ratio. Just a few years ago the most popular screen aspect ratio was 4:3, and it’s still pretty useful if you are limited in space, for example, it will be more suitable for ATMs or kiosks. But the majority of contemporary monitors, including touchscreen models, now have a 16:9 aspect ratio.

If you want decent picture quality you should take a look at the resolution of 1080p and more. In some cases, it can be very important to see all the smallest details.

Technology

There are a few technological options in touchscreen monitor manufacturing. The difference lies in the method of identifying the touch. Most modern devices use capacitive or resistive technology.

Let’s inspect each option more closely.

Resistive monitors. The cheapest and, therefore, the most popular way to build a touchscreen.

A display that uses this type of technology approach contains different layers of glass separated by air. When you touch it, the layers of glass make contact which makes the display identify the position of the touch.

Capacitive monitors. It’s the second most popular option in touchscreen monitor building.

A capacitive panel becomes a working capacitor when it is touched because it draws a tiny charge to the point of contact. To determine the location, the electrostatic field’s variation is measured.

In some layouts, circuits in each panel corner compute the charge and transmit the data to the controller for processing. Sensors are positioned in a grid on multitouch screens to allow for more stable operation.

Available ports

Examine the touchscreen monitor’s ports to identify what kind they are and where they are located. Most big manufacturers like Beetronics mention the available ports on the product page.

The monitor must have the proper ports, like an HDMI port, if you want to attach peripherals to it. The touchscreen display must have the required port to work with the desired peripheral.

Therefore, always check to see what kind of ports are present and where they are. In general, the more ports a display has — the more options to connect you have.

Touchscreen lifetime

The lifespan of sensor monitors is determined by the number of touches, which can range from 100 thousand to 35–50 million depending on the technology.

As a result, while selecting a monitor, you should think about how frequently it will be used and choose the model that meets your requirements.

In touch systems, the screen functions as both a display and an input device because it is always being physically pressed. As a result, a touch panel is more fragile and is simpler to damage than a traditional monitor.

Consider the circumstances in which the monitor will be used while making your choice. When it makes sense, select a capacitive screen for the monitor. It is abrasion, grime, and dust resistant. Although the surface of capacitive monitors is stronger, they only respond to a finger or stylus.

The resistive monitor responds to a touch from a finger, or glove, as well as from a pen, pencil, or plastic card. The surface of such a panel, however, is not very resilient and is rather readily scratched and damaged.

Final words

It is always a good strategy to think through all the challenges your new device may face before buying it.

Office touchscreen monitors will surely face fewer challenges than outdoor ones, but still, things like water resistance and additional damage protection won’t be useless.

Some say that more expensive things are only sometimes better but in terms of touchscreen monitors, and electronic devices in general, the cheaper devices can become malfunction much faster than expensive ones.

What needs to be done is finding the best compromise with the quality and price and sometimes it’s better not to buy something cheap and wait just a little bit more to buy something expensive yet durable.