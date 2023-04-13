Top 5 Mistakes While Working Remotely

Until 2020 home working was rare, but working away from the office is commonplace today. To many, this has become a dream come true because there are no office distractions and no commute.

However, with time, remote work has brought many challenges that affect workers’ work performance and overall well-being. Many remote workers waste time browsing the internet, streaming their favorite series or movies, or shopping online. Others feel unappreciated or unsupported by their supervisor because they can’t reach them as quickly as they want. Thus working online from any part of the world has not brought the intended benefits because of some common mistakes.

This article will tell you more about common mistakes in working remotely and how you can avoid them.

1. Performing Non-Work Tasks

Putting work and home under one roof can cause many problems. When working remotely, a worker can’t help but think about kids, piling laundry, and other household chores.

Besides that, workers put in fewer hours on professional tasks and spend more time on personal activities using workplace tech. According to ExpressVPN survey, remote workers waste nearly 1,400 working hours each year. Some workers spend time doing non-work tasks such as reading news, streaming series, online shopping, checking personal emails, browsing social media, and other non-work related websites using work-provided devices. Some of these activities violate company policies and are a big threat to the organization and the employee.

2. Minimal Social Interaction

The isolation during Covid-19 was challenging to handle. To date, some people still grapple with the adverse effects of the global lockdowns and travel restrictions. Similarly, a remote worker can suffer from reduced social interaction, leading to loneliness. Lack of community office breaks, office parties, and physical meetings can cause workers working away from the office to feel disconnected from their colleagues and make work boring.

3. Inaccessibility to Information

It isn’t easy to remain productive while working away from the office without effective communication. People prefer to commute to their workplace because they know their colleagues and bosses are a quick walk away.

Although some organizations recommend working remotely, they lack communication technology options and structured daily check-ins to keep their workers on the same page. As a result, remote workers get frustrated when they can’t access vital information to help them perform their tasks, reach their supervisions or engage with their colleagues.

4. Lack of work-life balance

Working remotely can cause workers to relax their work habits. Some people attend to their household chores during the designated work time, causing them to work longer to compensate for that. To others, not commuting to the office gives them a lot of time which can cause them to overwork themselves than other employees working from the office. That means they’re always in work mode while at home because they don’t want others to think they aren’t working. This is especially common to remote workers without a work schedule and a company policy that enforces certain habits, including taking breaks at regular intervals, wearing work-appropriate clothes, taking vacations, and more.

5. Unconducive Working Space

Working remotely involves working wherever you like, such as in a coffee shop, library, traveling, on your bed, on a couch, or porch swing. But it’s a big mistake to work routinely from such places.

Not creating a conducive space to work from can hurt your posture in the long run or even your mental health. Instead, you can create a good home office under the stairs, a corner of a room, or any other unused space in your home. Actually, there are several ideas for creating a perfect work-from-home space without spending a lot of money.

The Bottom Line

Organizations and their employees are excited about working remotely. But before transitioning to remote work, it’s important to highlight and enforce positive habits, encourage employee well-being, adopt various communication options, and maintain connections.

Such measures can eliminate the 5 mistakes mentioned above and much more. It can also improve productivity and boost your employees’ morale much more than working from the office.