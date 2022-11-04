Best SEO Plugins For Your WordPress Site - TechnoChops

If you have decided to start your own online business and host it on your own, then you need to know how to increase your customer number. This can be achieved by choosing the best SEO plugins that WordPress supports.

However, hosting your website may be quite tricky, so we recommend checking out a variety of hosting reviews by HostAdvice to find the perfect match for your needs. You’ll immediately create a competitive advantage with the proper host and be more successful in this industry; you’ll benefit from better website uptime, security, and speed, forming a solid base to build upon and add plugins.

Reasons and Solutions

SEO plugins are one of the best promoting tools that are available to us nowadays. These small yet powerful pieces of software are plugged into your WordPress website and provide you with the best hosting experience you may ask for.

Using an SEO plugin increases the chances of your website appearing on top of people’s search engines like Google, Firefox, Bing, and other popular engines. As there are many SEO plugins, you need to keep in mind that each of them provides different features. You may use a plugin that will help you with some data analyses, keyword usage, content preview, etc.

Best SEO Plugins for WordPress

Now, let’s move to some of the best SEO WordPress plugins with the latest SEO techniques that we’ve chosen and see why they got on this list!

Yoast SEO (All Features Included)

Yoast SEO is one of the best SEO plugins. More precisely, it is known as the king WordPress SEO plugin. This user-friendly plugin consists of almost every SEO feature your website needs. The plugin allows you to boost your website’s ranking due to the powerful linking tools, adding structured data in paragraphs, avoiding 404 errors and dead links, implementing the main keyword for your website, social sharing options, and improving the readability of your content.

The best part is that you can have access to each of its SEO features for free, although there is a premium version for $99/year that offers additional 24/7 support and premium updates with notifications.

SEOPress (No Adds)

If you are worried about starting your online business and how to do it perfectly, then choosing SEOPress as your SEO plugin is one of the best choices. This plugin is straightforward, beginner-friendly, and fast and includes an all-in-one package with every SEO feature.

You won’t need to use additional plugins because you will get help with redirections, breadcrumbs, optimizing titles, sitemaps, checking broken links, analyzing tools, preventing traffic loss, optimizing your content for social media, XML images, etc. The premium version of this SEO plugin costs $39/year, which is not the most expensive for unlimited websites, one year of support, and one-year updates.

All in One SEO (Maximizing Your Online Presence)

The All in One SEO team includes as many features as you may need in order to optimize your website and improve your content.

This plugin comes with various SEO features, such as detecting errors, providing recommendations, submitting sitemaps to Bing, Google, and Yahoo, adding custom texts and links to your RSS feed, including a video site map generator, AMP, schema, knowledge graph, and optimizing titles.

This money-saver plugin is best for smaller and local online businesses, but if you want some additional features, you can always purchase the premium plan with unlimited keywords and regular updates that cost $49/year.

HubSpot (Customer Support)

HubSpot comes with a good SEO strategy that helps you discover where to focus your attention, all without leaving the WordPress panel. This tool allows you monitoring of your marketing performance and dashboards, monitor the quality and the quantity of your page traffic, and preview your web page.

You will also get full customer support that provides live chat, forms, and email marketing to help you improve and grow your online business.

What’s More Important?

Every SEO feature is an amazing benefit for your website in the journey of ranking your website higher on famous search engines. That’s why the most important part to focus on is optimizing the metadata.

In other words, the meta title and meta description are connected to the code of your web page that appears in the search engine results. These two segments are crucial for your site’s ranking as they tell everyone what your page is about.

Conclusion

SEO plugins are more complex in terms of what they include than they may look, and that’s why they are a great solution for promoting your website. Although there are many tips for how you can make your website better, SEO plugins are the best all-in-one tools that provide everything your online business may need.

There are hundreds of different SEO plugins, but these four WordPress plugins are the best of the best that cover every aspect essential for your site’s growth. Some plugins go above and beyond others, but overall, every SEO plugin that manages to optimize your website is a decent one.