One Piece Chapter 1058 Spoilers Release Date: Final Stages Of Manga Begin - TechnoChops

One Piece Chapter 1058 is all set to roll out in the upcoming days.

According to the reports and leaks that are circulating on the internet and social media, it says that the successor of Chapter 1057 is all set to be released. Chapter 1058 is coming out for fans across the world in the upcoming days.

As per the leaks and rumors, there is a list of timings for the fans across the world. This will help our readers to get ready for a new chapter. Read the date and timings below for your region:

28th August (8 AM, Pacific Time)

28th August (11 AM, Eastern Time)

28th August (4 PM, British Time)

28th August (5 PM, European Time)

28th August (8:30 PM, India Time)

28th August (11 PM, Philippine Time)

29th August (12:30 AM, Australia Central Time)

Fans who are waiting for this chapter can subscribe to Viz Media and Manga Plus. They will get access to the latest chapters for free with the new first three chapters. They will get access to the entire catalog. It will cost $1.99 for a month.

Chapter 1058 Spoilers:

As per the leaks and reports, there are detailed spoilers for the One Piece manga chapter 1058 that were shared by the OPSpoiler page on social media.

As mentioned in the post, the new chapter’s title will be ‘A New Emperor’, and it will feature Caesar asking Germa to go with the on the main page.

The chapter opens with Thousand Sunny, where Nami is shouting at Luffy for his behaviour in leaving Wano. Luffy has been locked in the cage as his punishment, and he will be introduced as ‘One of the Four Emperors’

Next, Luffy says sorry, but Nami is still angry. Tells him that his stupidity has a limit and that this time he exceeded that. Jinbe tries her best to cool her down, but she gets scolded by Nami.

Cut to outside Karai Bari island, where the Cross Guild crew is still surprised that the Chairman wanted to get some pirates to their crew, such as Crocodile and Mihawk.

Inside, Narrator introduces Buggy as ‘One of the Four Emperors’. Buggy is crying right now, and looks like he has just got beat up. He begs for his life to Crocodile and Mihawk.