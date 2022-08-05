Boruto Manga Chapter 72 Release Date and Spoilers - TechnoChops

Boruto is coming up with new content for fans across the world. The successor to the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is coming soon worldwide.
According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, the popular monthly shōnen’s creator, Masashi Kishimoto, and artist Mikio Ikemoto say that there will be a new chapter coming after Chapter 71.
There are some new developments for the series. Everyone is excited about the next chapter. Fans are getting more and more excited because there will be some major surprises for them.
According to the reports, the English translation of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 is all set to be released on the 20th of August, 2022. The official version of Japanese will be coming two days before the English release. It will be arriving on the 18th of August 2022. The manga series is on break this month right now. At the moment, nobody knows what are the reasons why it is on hold right now.
The timings for the latest chapter are as follows:
The spoilers for Boruto Chapter 72 haven’t come out yet. Most of the time, the spoilers are leaked 5-6 days before the official release of the chapter. We can expect them to be here on the 18th of August. Once the spoilers for Boruto Chapter 72 are out, we will start seeing their social media platforms.
As of now, there’s only one spoiler which is the early preview:
‘Their alliance has broken down…. Code has been cut off and discarded — Now that Code has been abandoned, his innermost thoughts are being mixed with feelings of envy and hatred….!!’
We will give you a little breakdown of what happened in Chapter 71:
You have to wait for some days to experience the fresh content of the new chapter. Once spoilers are out, you will get a hint of what is coming your way in Chapter 72.
