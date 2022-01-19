Being a streamer, are you willing to change your life by getting a second monitor for streaming? We agree that it is very laborious for a streamer to live without a second monitor. Additionally, we can say, the second monitor is the heart of streamers and demand for setup.

Well, we have come up with the best second monitor list and surely it is going to make your heart and mind blow. So, we have gone through the internet and have taken the best second monitors for you. Without any ambiguity, you can go through this article and can take advantage of it.

Are you conscious while choosing the best second monitor? Don’t be upset! We have given you the 8 best options with their detailed features, pros, and cons.

Besides this, if you can not crack entire products, you must have a look at that top-pick Acer SB220Q. This second monitor has almost all the features e.g. AMD Radeon Freesync, gives excellent color quality and comes under budget, etc.

On the whole, this monitor can take you to a new world of performance. Therefore, you can trustfully buy this second monitor for your streaming setup.

Specifications Brightness: 250 Nit

250 Nit Aspect Ratio:21:9 Check Price

In today’s digital world one single monitor is not enough for video streaming and gaming. That is why you need the next second best monitor and what should be the best choice than Acer SB220Q. The most affordable and stylish option is made just for you.

Key Features:

The Acer SB220Q comes in 21.5 inches screen size and has an IPS panel display that combines ultra-thin functionality with adorable 1920 x 1080 resolution so you can enjoy high-definition games and entertainment freely.

It is time to say goodbye to tearing and screen-stuttering because this fantastic monitor has AMD Radeon Freesync. Further, the performance is enhanced via its 4ms response time that refreshes images faster and makes gameplay seamless.

Add a modern touch to your home because this monitor has a sleek and frameless design. With only 0.24-inches thin, this monitor takes less space. The borderless display allows you to enjoy entertainment and games on a bigger screen.

Besides all these specifications this monitor also has 1 x HDMI & 1 x VGA ports so you can comfortably connect your monitor to other devices. This amazing monitor also provides 5 to 15-degree tilt angles where both vertical and horizontal angles are 178-degree so you can view it from the best-suited side.

Pros Affordable

Has zero-frame design

Ultra-thin monitor

Gives excellent color quality Cons No VESA mount compatibility

Final Verdict:

This best budget monitor is surely not a burden on your pocket. Acer SB220Q ultra-thin design makes it the best choice for people who are searching for an attractive, and powerful second monitor for streaming. Grab it now and enjoy streaming as well gaming at its best.

Specifications Screen Size: 32-Inch

32-Inch Refresh Rate: 3840×2160 Check Price

The next best second monitor for streaming is BenQ EW3280U that is a little expensive but no need to worry about it. You will be ready to pay more as it has many powerful features that cater to all our streaming and gaming needs.

Key Features:

Your games and music will look amazing as this BenQ EW3280U has a 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and is an IPS panel display. The wide 32-inch screen has UHD 4k 3840×2160 resolution with fantastic 16:9 image quality.

Eye strain and fatigue are now an issue of the past; this superbly built monitor has enough capability to work for longer hours without any worry. Along with this, the Brightness Intelligence Plus allows you to adjust the screen brightness as per your needs and get immersive views.

This is time to enjoy the sound quality and intensity via its incredible 2.1 channel speakers that even have a 5W subwoofer. These are more powerful speakers than you ever think of. You are also allowed to control the volume using a wheel present under one side of the screen.

Let’s enjoy easy connectivity of your device to other valuable gadgets because it is offering USB-C, HDMI, and Display ports. The USB-C helps video transferring and 60W power delivery. You can also change settings via the remote control which comes with the monitor.

Pros Has channel speakers

User-friendly

Give superb color quality

Has several connectivity options Cons Expensive

Final Verdict:

If you are a streamer who needs a second monitor under the price range of $800, then consider BenQ EW3280U. Best in class and best in performance makes it a beast for all your streaming and other tasks.

Specifications Response Time: 1ms

1ms Resolution: 1920×1080 Check Price

ASUS TUF VG279QM is a monitor that you would never want to miss. The top-notch features, attractive design, and affordability collectively make it a superb choice for many users. The excellent pick for gamers can also be used as the second monitor in your home or office.

Key Features:

This monitor’s main feature, unlike others, is its 280 Hz refresh rate, undoubtedly the fastest. It simply means ASUS TUF VG279QM is specially designed for professional gamers to let them enjoy immersive gameplay.

Do you want to enjoy streaming on the big screen? Delightfully this monitor has a 27-inch full HD screen size having (1920 x 1080) resolution. The motion blur is eliminated via its 1ms GTG grey to grey response time.

Everyone wants to enjoy bright, clear, and vivid images, thanks to its 72% NTSC color gamut and an astounding 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Further, the wide 178-degree viewing angles make sure that you will experience less distortion and color shift even when viewing from extreme positions.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology in combination with a professional color gamut provides you color and contrast that meets the display HDR400 certification. Furthermore, it is built with various connectivity ports including DisplayPort 1. 2 and HDMI(v2. 0) x2 and earphone jack.

Pros Great connectivity options

Has flicker-free technology

NVIDIA G-sync compatible Cons Bad speakers

Final Verdict:

We hope you don’t want to search for more when getting all the incredible features in half of the price than any expensive monitor offers you. This ASUS TUF VG279QM is a mid-range monitor ready to meet all your needs. Go to market or order online, the choice is yours, but we suggest you don’t miss it.

Specifications Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Screen Size: 27-Inches Check Price

The next on our list is none other than ASUS VG279Q. The eye-catching design and exceptional features make it stand-alone. Use it for playing games, editing videos, streaming, and much more; it is fantastic in all.

Key Features:

You will be amazed to know about the refresh rate of this affordable mid-range monitor. Yes, the monitor gives you a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate. So, gamers, what are you waiting for? Play even fast-paced games at the highest visual settings without fear of lag.

So streamers and gamers are ready to enjoy stunning visuals and wide gameplay. Then congrats, this monitor has a 26-inch full HD panel that carries 1920 X 1080 resolution, and this IPS panel has a 1ms response time.

Another thing making it an impressive monitor is its ergonomic stand that offers full height, tilt, pivot, and swivel adjustments to place it on any desk. Further, the ASUS-exclusive Extreme Low Motion Blur technology helps to reduce motion blur and smearing.

The best thing about ASUS monitors is their exceptional technologies. Stay happy this monitor has ASUS eye care technology which reduces eye strain and fatigue. Gamers can enjoy gaming for hours as it also has Shadow boost which shows images brighter in dark areas.

Pros Has ergonomic stand

Provide a range of connectivity options

Carries ultra-blue light technology

Has a high refresh rate Cons Average speakers

Final Verdict:

The astounding features of ASUS VG278Q will leave you in wonder. So, when you have an ASUS monitor, there is no need to worry about durability and quality as this brand is famous for its high-quality products.

Specifications Refresh Rate: 4ms

4ms Response Time: 60Hz Check Price

If you are looking for a larger screen, then Acer EB321HQU is the best alternative for you. Its screen has amazing features which can not be neglected. So, if you’re thinking of a second monitor for streaming on a big screen then this is the best option for you. Because its large size makes it easy to read while you’re playing on your other screen.

Key Features

One of the amazing key features is widescreen versatility which performs multitask like a pro with PIP and PBP functions. You can punch the hotkey or bring forward the screen setting menu to make the best use of the monitor’s massive real estate.

Perfect colors are the need of every streamer or gamer. Therefore, if you are looking for a monitor which has a feature perfect color display, you must go for this monitor. Acer’s Wide viewing angle feature displays color accurately up to 178 degrees so that no matter which angle you choose to view it from, your monitor will display colors perfectly.

The Acer EB321HQU 31.5 monitor with 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio presents stunning, high-quality images with excellent detail. The rich connectivity options this monitors gives to you are 1 x Displayport 1.2, 1 x HDMI 1.4 & 1 x DVI (w/HDCP). HDMI cable comes in the box.

Pros Reduce eye strain

Deliver high-quality images

IPS technology

Comfortable vision Cons Covers a lot of space.

Less brighten Screen

Our Verdict

Are you exhausted from streaming and playing games on a small screen? Then, nothing can be better than this for you. Its astonishing features and its Acer Vision Care technology incorporate several features that take into account. It is best for prolonged usage by heavy users such as programmers, writers, and graphic designers. It also helps to reduce eye strain and provides you with a more comfortable viewing experience.

Specifications Screen Size: 27-Inches

27-Inches Refresh Rate: 155 Hz Check Price

Are you searching for the best second monitor for streaming and gaming? Here, we are providing the best monitor with its remarkable features. There is no harm in paying more when you are getting something for prolonged usage with extremely elegant traits.

Key Features

It gives you a smooth gaming and sharp experience with tear-free graphics. It has a swift refresh rate of up to 155 Hz (overclocked) and AMD FreeSync for super-smooth visuals.

Connectivity is one of the biggest problems that can be seen in a monitor. But no worries now! Dell S-Series provides a wide range of ports. You can hook up this gaming monitor to your PC and can add another secondary device like your gaming console of choice. You can easily connect your gaming mouse, keyboard, and headphone with a convenient front access interface.

It provides you responsive gameplay with minimum input lag at an extremely rapid 1ms response time.

Are you worried about its screen and resolution? Its 27 inches screen and resolution 2560 x 1440 up to 155 Hz in a 16:9 ratio presents versatility, gaming profile, and unique features.

Pros AMD FreeSync

Recon-blue metallic finishing

Height adjustable features

QHD resolution

Premium panel warranty Cons Inconsistent color on display

Our Verdict

If you are looking for a monitor under the price of $559 then Dell S-Series is a better choice for you. Its anti-glare and hard coating (3H) screen surface is mesmerizingly attractive. Then, what are you waiting for? Go and grab this monitor for streaming and gaming. The choice is all yours!

Specifications Resolution: 3840×2160

3840×2160 Aspect Ratio:21:9 Check Price

Are you finding a 4k monitor with Radeon Freesync Technology? So, here’s an LG 27UL500 monitor with its elegant features and Radeon Freesync Technology. This 4k monitor has all the features a gamer would want in his monitor. It also offers great value for the money.

Key Features

It gives you a breathtaking clarity of an image and of course, every gamer demands it. As well as its 4K UHD 3840×2160 presents four times the resolution of full HD with HDR 10’s industry standard for High Dynamic Range imaging.

Sometimes monitors lack communication issues. But here, this has been solved because its freeSync technology resolves the communication issues between processor and monitor, reducing image tears and choppiness.

IPS computer monitors help keep colors consistent at a wide viewing angle with reproducing 98 percent coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

Are you worried about its colors and pixels? Its 27 inches screen and 4k resolution 3840 x 2160 results in a massive pixel density of 163 PPI which helps in maintaining accurate color on the screen and preventing gradual changes.

Pros Freesync Support

Eye supporting

Impressing image quality

Affordable price

4k monitor Cons Tilt-only designed

Our Verdict

The LG 27UL500 is an excellent 4k monitor for gaming and all-around use. The best part of this monitor is its affordable price. Its price makes it a true value for money option for its consumers. As a result, this monitor is a perfect choice if you are looking for an affordable 4k monitor for gaming. Besides all, this computer is also a good choice for regular usage like working with Microsoft, managing documents, YouTube, and surfing the web.

Specifications Refresh Rate: 75Hz

75Hz Screen Size: 27-Inches Check Price

Are you a pro gamer? And are you looking for the best second monitor for streaming that is not expensive and delivers a dramatic visual experience with good picture quality? Then, you must try LG27QN600, its amazing features will not let you go anywhere.

Key Features:

Dynamic Action Sync presents your action as it happens. You get the closest thing to real-time gaming. It elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. You get to respond to action, opponents, and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

AMD FreeSync reduces image tears and choppiness with more efficient communication between monitor and graphics card.

Flicker Safe feature reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps you to protect your eyes. You can comfortably work throughout the day.

Its 27 inches screen and resolution 2560 x 1440 up to 75 Hz with a 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design presents accurate colors on the screen, enhanced vision, and dynamic action.

Pros Black stabilizer

View actual color

Reducing blue light

Suitable for eyes

Good for reading Cons No height adjustment

The stand takes a lot of space

Our Verdict

This monitor seems to be an excellent performer for gaming as a pro player. It gives you real-life visuals. And of course, every gamer wants this kind of visual. It must be fun to play with bright colors and visuals. LG 27QN600 is adjustable to you. You can save space with the wall mount or turn to the curved, stable, and modern design of its Edge-ArcLine stand. You can adjust the tilt for perfect viewing with a simple press-and-click.

Things To Consider Before buying Best Second Monitor For Streaming – An Ultimate Buying Guide

A second monitor for video streaming and gaming! A good idea but you don’t need it with a perfect mic, a camera, or streaming lights. And, as you already have a primary monitor, before buying a secondary monitor, you should have an absolute mindset about what kind of monitor you want to have as an additional one.

So, here are a few suggestions about things you must know before buying a secondary monitor.

After going through these suggestions you will be able to buy the best product for you which will make the optimal use of your money. Let’s have a view of these.

Size Of The Monitor

It’s very important for you to choose the proper size of the secondary monitor according to the space on your desk and the size of the primary monitor. It must not take as much room as your primary one.

For example, if you have 30 inches of space for a secondary monitor, you should get it, of course, around 21” to 27” as are most standard monitor screens on the market.

This size of the monitor will be the best fit and monitors of this size are great for using them as additional ones.

If you have a laptop, then you can use your laptop as a secondary monitor and the additional one would be the primary one. Bigger the screen, the bigger the fun will be.

Resolution

Surely, no one wants to spend as much money on the secondary monitor as on the primary one except if one likes to have both the monitors of the same quality.

That’s why most of the time the second monitor won’t be as good as the primary one.

Leaving the size of the monitor aside, the most important thing about any monitor, that matters, is the resolution. There are a lot of monitors under $100 that don’t have full HD resolution.

Don’t buy them at all even if they are the last choice for you because you have at least 2K resolution of the monitor which means you should get a 1920 x 1080 resolution monitor. If you are unable to view a YouTube video in 1080p, it would be a great loss for your fun time.

In fact, you need to get the best resolution possible in the secondary monitor especially if you want to get streaming for videos or games because you need good graphics.

Refresh Rate

As far as the refresh rate is concerned, it is somewhat controversial because having a high refresh rate doesn’t necessarily mean that you have a high-end computer.

For example, the BenQ monitor has only 75 Hz but is a high-end monitor because it has astonishing graphics and stunning 4K resolution.

On the contrary, some other monitors have a high refresh rate but don’t have a 4K resolution which doesn’t mean that they don’t have good graphics, it’s just that it’s not 4K good.

Normally, it is a thought, a high refresh rate is mostly desired by gamers, which is logical because even though it’s a secondary monitor, you still need to be able to game on it.

And now, as in many video games that allow players to use 2 or even 3 monitors, getting a good secondary monitor is necessary for gamers who stream their gameplay.

Leaving the spectator aside, we have entertainers, podcasters, vloggers, and even make-up artists who like streaming and also use secondary monitors to help them out with simple tasks or to track the audience’s responses during these streams.

These people won’t be in need of a high refresh rate but they rather need solid graphics and resolution so that their secondary monitor isn’t just rubbish that they can only use for one task.

Now, it’s quite easy for you to choose yours. Are you going to select features and graphics or are you going for speed and power?

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I Need a Good Second Monitor for Streaming?

Monitors facilitate you in numerous ways, you can communicate and chat with viewers. If you want to do streaming we suggest you go for a second monitor. You can comfortably play on first and on second one view comments and answer them. If your monitor shows some issues, certainly you need to buy a backup monitor.

Does having 2 Monitors Affect Streaming?

Ultimately, anyone who runs multiple monitors shouldn’t fuss over lost performance. Even on a single monitor configuration, running a video in the background is going to affect FPS. In this case, it was a meager 5 FPS drop, which wouldn’t be the end of the world at 60 FPS, and it’s certainly nothing at 122 FPS

What is a Good Second Monitor to Have?

HP VH240a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS Monitor is the best second monitor for streaming because it has a big screen, is great for productivity, and provides you with an ultrawide display so you can enjoy video editing and other professional tasks through this multi-monitor setup.

Final Words:

We have come to an end and hopefully, you have got your desired information. After reading our top 8 best secondary monitors for streaming, things will become easy for you. We believe that this article will help you to make the best decision if you are looking for a “second best monitor for streaming”.

Dear streamers, what else are you waiting for? Do not waste your single minute and grab the best choice you have made. Here you go!